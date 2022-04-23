 Skip to content
(NHK World (Japan))   Hokkaido sightseeing boat out for a three-hour tour loses contact with shore, is deemed missing, has not been located yet. Uncharted desert isles on high alert   (www3.nhk.or.jp) divider line
    Scary, World Heritage Site, Japan Coast Guard, United States Coast Guard, sightseeing boat, Coast Guard officers, Search and rescue, Coast Guard, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio  
posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2022 at 12:35 AM



kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hopefully, these guys have somebody that can actually build a boat.

//Still don't understand how The Professor could make a radio out of coconuts but not a long distance flotation device.
//Or frankly why they wanted to leave the beautiful island in the first place...
//those poor people probably ARE with the cast of Gilligan's Island at this point.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're boned.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

//Still don't understand how The Professor could make a radio out of coconuts but not a long distance flotation device


It's kinda like Cast Away. Building the thing that floats is far from the only consideration when on an island.

Of course, to your point, a professor should be at least familiar with sails.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

//Still don't understand how The Professor could make a radio out of coconuts but not a long distance flotation device.


I don't know why a millionaire and his wife and a movie star would be on a cheap 3 hour tour on a tiny boat.

As for the story, They're obviously all dead. In this day and age if a rescue team can't find a boat or even just the passengers in flotation devices, they're under water.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Hopefully, these guys have somebody that can actually build a boat.

//Still don't understand how The Professor could make a radio out of coconuts but not a long distance flotation device.
//Or frankly why they wanted to leave the beautiful island in the first place...
//those poor people probably ARE with the cast of Gilligan's Island at this point.


The bigger question is why wasn't Gilligan strangled in his sleep some time around the middle of the first season?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh man... Malaysian air flight 370 here we come
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: //Still don't understand how The Professor could make a radio out of coconuts but not a long distance flotation device.

I don't know why a millionaire and his wife and a movie star would be on a cheap 3 hour tour on a tiny boat.

As for the story, They're obviously all dead. In this day and age if a rescue team can't find a boat or even just the passengers in flotation devices, they're under water.


30-degree list and taking on water when last heard from? Yeah, they're gone.

Did anyone ever explain why everyone had trunks full of clothing and personal items on a 3-hour tour? I don't take that many changes of clothes for a two-week vacation.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: //Still don't understand how The Professor could make a radio out of coconuts but not a long distance flotation device

It's kinda like Cast Away. Building the thing that floats is far from the only consideration when on an island.

Of course, to your point, a professor should be at least familiar with sails.


The professor had no desire to be rescued.  The Howells are paired up, Skipper has his Little Buddy, and prof gets Mary Anne and Ginger all to himself.  He's slow-rolling the whole "rescue" thing.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: //Still don't understand how The Professor could make a radio out of coconuts but not a long distance flotation device.

I don't know why a millionaire and his wife and a movie star would be on a cheap 3 hour tour on a tiny boat.

As for the story, They're obviously all dead. In this day and age if a rescue team can't find a boat or even just the passengers in flotation devices, they're under water.

30-degree list and taking on water when last heard from? Yeah, they're gone.

Did anyone ever explain why everyone had trunks full of clothing and personal items on a 3-hour tour? I don't take that many changes of clothes for a two-week vacation.


Because it's a TV show and you should just let it go
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Did anyone ever explain why everyone had trunks full of clothing and personal items on a 3-hour tour? I don't take that many changes of clothes for a two-week vacation.


That was their cover-story.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: Gilligan's Island was Sherwood Schwartz promoting Communism right under America's nose.
The Gilligan Manifesto - Trailer
Youtube P5B4Sc2eFoA
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anybody feed Ebirah lately?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: //Still don't understand how The Professor could make a radio out of coconuts but not a long distance flotation device

It's kinda like Cast Away. Building the thing that floats is far from the only consideration when on an island.

Of course, to your point, a professor should be at least familiar with sails.

The professor had no desire to be rescued.  The Howells are paired up, Skipper has his Little Buddy, and prof gets Mary Anne and Ginger all to himself.  He's slow-rolling the whole "rescue" thing.


I've seen that video...
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gilligan's Island Original Theme Song (Pilot) 1964
Youtube qx7A4sxJi7c
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Hopefully, these guys have somebody that can actually build a boat.

//Still don't understand how The Professor could make a radio out of coconuts but not a long distance flotation device.
//Or frankly why they wanted to leave the beautiful island in the first place...
//those poor people probably ARE with the cast of Gilligan's Island at this point.

The bigger question is why wasn't Gilligan strangled in his sleep some time around the middle of the first season?


That would be a total drag, Daddio. 
kerouac.comView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The lagoon, the exteriors, etc., of Gilligan's Island Are now, I believe, where the parking garage of CBS Radford Studios sits. Back then I think it was next to a golf course?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: //Still don't understand how The Professor could make a radio out of coconuts but not a long distance flotation device

It's kinda like Cast Away. Building the thing that floats is far from the only consideration when on an island.

Of course, to your point, a professor should be at least familiar with sails.

The professor had no desire to be rescued.  The Howells are paired up, Skipper has his Little Buddy, and prof gets Mary Anne and Ginger all to himself.  He's slow-rolling the whole "rescue" thing.

I've seen that video...


Well, once the Skipper has his heart attack, he gets Gilligan too, so. yeah.
Keep eating that banana cream pie, skipper. Here is an extra helping.
 
scanman61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

puffy999: They're boned.


No engines, listing 30 degrees and taking on water in three meter seas?

Eternal Father strong to save
Whose arm has bound the restless wave
Who bids the mighty ocean deep
It's own appointed limits keep
O hear us when we cry to Thee
For those in Peril on the sea
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: //Still don't understand how The Professor could make a radio out of coconuts but not a long distance flotation device.

I don't know why a millionaire and his wife and a movie star would be on a cheap 3 hour tour on a tiny boat.

As for the story, They're obviously all dead. In this day and age if a rescue team can't find a boat or even just the passengers in flotation devices, they're under water.

30-degree list and taking on water when last heard from? Yeah, they're gone.

Did anyone ever explain why everyone had trunks full of clothing and personal items on a 3-hour tour? I don't take that many changes of clothes for a two-week vacation.

Because it's a TV show and you should just let it go


Yes. Certainly. It was said eloquently years after Gilligan was immortalized in syndication.
"Just repeat to yourself, 'it's just a show. I should really just relax'"

Clearly, Gilligan just IS.
They are shadows on a cave wall for us idiots to gawk at.
 
boozehat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have nothing funny to say about this.   :(
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
26 passengers, 2 of whom were children. Damn, just can't snark about that
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hlehmann: The lagoon, the exteriors, etc., of Gilligan's Island Are now, I believe, where the parking garage of CBS Radford Studios sits. Back then I think it was next to a golf course?


When I was in junior high I went on a cruise to the Bahamas that had a side excursion to go snorkeling on an island that we were told was the location shown in the opening credits of Gilligan's Island.  It looked like nothing I ever saw on Gilligan's Island.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It is not a good time to be playing around in the ocean in that area. The winds this time of year are extremely strong and pretty unpredictable. If you are on the Pacific side, you are somewhat leeward and the winds are not necessarily bad until you get into typhoon season. If you are north or west of Hokkaido this time of year, you are really asking to get blasted.

I have sailed since I was very young, and I am not eager to play around off the Japanese coast in any kind of craft.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, Dobie Gillis goes to San Francisco. Finds the love of his life, a discharged navy officer, a bit older. They go to find a new life as a boat operator in Hawaii. Thurston Howell is about to be indicted for fraud, so he needs to disappear long enough for the statute of limitations to apply. The professor has been selling secrets to the Russians. Ginger is tired of being chased and wants to set house with her bestie, but the paparazzi has been making lesbian accusations. The group agrees to find a new life away from the authorities, plan to beach the boat someplace out of the way, change the name and make covert supply runs. Instead they get reefed, tearing a hole in the boat, and get stuck. Because Gilligan isn't a good sailor, like his lover.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: //Still don't understand how The Professor could make a radio out of coconuts but not a long distance flotation device

It's kinda like Cast Away. Building the thing that floats is far from the only consideration when on an island.

Of course, to your point, a professor should be at least familiar with sails.

The professor had no desire to be rescued.  The Howells are paired up, Skipper has his Little Buddy, and prof gets Mary Anne and Ginger all to himself.  He's slow-rolling the whole "rescue" thing.

I've seen that video...

Well, once the Skipper has his heart attack, he gets Gilligan too, so. yeah.
Keep eating that banana cream pie, skipper. Here is an extra helping.


They're all in hell, and Gilligan is the demon in charge of their torment.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hlehmann: The lagoon, the exteriors, etc., of Gilligan's Island Are now, I believe, where the parking garage of CBS Radford Studios sits. Back then I think it was next to a golf course?

When I was in junior high I went on a cruise to the Bahamas that had a side excursion to go snorkeling on an island that we were told was the location shown in the opening credits of Gilligan's Island.  It looked like nothing I ever saw on Gilligan's Island.


My HS senior class trip was a cruise to Nassau. I heard the same thing.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Fun Fact: Gilligan's Island was Sherwood Schwartz promoting Communism right under America's nose.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/P5B4Sc2eFoA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Communism is almost as logical as Gilligan's Island.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They were dead all along
They were in limbo
The dog was dreaming the whole thing
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.