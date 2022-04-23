 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Wild turkey sends man to hospital. Fark: not the booze   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Wild Turkey, male wild turkey, turkey's presence, Joe Cashman, Wild turkeys, Galliformes, Clark Weigel, Long estimates  
•       •       •

268 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2022 at 10:41 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Does the turkey have large talons?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would I rather an encounter with the bird or the booze.

Tough choice actually.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not at all surprised.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I'd be afraid of them.  Should I be?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lady J: I don't think I'd be afraid of them.  Should I be?


Kinda..They have a sharp spur claw...And they are BIG..And can fly up at you with those claws..
And they are really dumb...They are North America's Cassowary..
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wild turkeys are much more hearty than the domesticated version. They are hard to hunt because they can fly like 60 miles an hour. Many frustrated hunters give up on getting a legit kill and instead shoot them while they are roosting before the dawn, which is illegal but shiat happens.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As God as his witness, he thought he could flee.
 
phedex
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
dirty bird.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lady J: I don't think I'd be afraid of them.  Should I be?


They can be pretty vicious
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
borg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's a couple of those farkers in Golden Gate Park, they will fark you up! I don't think the coyotes even fark with them.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Lady J: I don't think I'd be afraid of them.  Should I be?

Kinda..They have a sharp spur claw...And they are BIG..And can fly up at you with those claws..
And they are really dumb...They are North America's Cassowary..


huh.  all right.
I can't imagine when I'll ever even encounter one, let alone piss it off, so luckily there's unlikely to come a day when I regret not yielding to a farking bird.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Even cops run from them...and they have guns. The cops, not the turkeys.
i0.wp.comView Full Size


Oh God, can you imagine if the turkeys had guns?
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lady J: I don't think I'd be afraid of them.  Should I be?


Imagine a house cat. About 3x the size. It's very angry and has wings so it can go airborne for a bit if it really wants to catch you
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Wild turkeys are much more hearty than the domesticated version. They are hard to hunt because they can fly like 60 miles an hour. Many frustrated hunters give up on getting a legit kill and instead shoot them while they are roosting before the dawn, which is illegal but shiat happens.


They've also got really excellent eyesight. So they'd be fantastic sharpshooters.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: Lady J: I don't think I'd be afraid of them.  Should I be?

They can be pretty vicious
[i.imgur.com image 600x338]


yeah, but it's still just a bird, one third of my height, tops.  there's a maximum amount of strength and weight it can have.  it can nip you, but they don't have fangs... they can't eg break the skin through jeans.

this aforementioned spur might be a dealbreaker... I've not seen a turkey wield its spur.
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ever heard a turkey in the woods? They don't even try to be quiet.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just like canada geese they can't do much damage, but they're scary so people run away and fall or pull muscles.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Lady J: I don't think I'd be afraid of them.  Should I be?

Imagine a house cat. About 3x the size. It's very angry and has wings so it can go airborne for a bit if it really wants to catch you


and it slashes at you with...
THIS
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't know why I'm giving it the big I am and being a turkey hardass.
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The article mentions it, but few will read that far. Turkeys mate March through May and are dangerous then. Probably because they're so sore.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lady J: I don't know why I'm giving it the big I am and being a turkey hardass.


A turkey once stole my identity and ran up several thousand dollars in overdraft fees. They cannot be negotiated with. To this day I still do not know where the boat is that he purchased under my name or how he is piloting it
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Just like canada geese they can't do much damage, but they're scary so people run away and fall or pull muscles.


not my first time at the big bird rodeo.  we kept geese as a yout.  and we had an insanely aggressive cockerel... I've seen things, man.  I'm prepared.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Lady J: I don't know why I'm giving it the big I am and being a turkey hardass.

A turkey once stole my identity and ran up several thousand dollars in overdraft fees. They cannot be negotiated with. To this day I still do not know where the boat is that he purchased under my name or how he is piloting it


loool...

Enough is enough! I have had it with these god damn turkeys on this god damn catamaran!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lady J: Russ1642: Just like canada geese they can't do much damage, but they're scary so people run away and fall or pull muscles.

not my first time at the big bird rodeo.  we kept geese as a yout.  and we had an insanely aggressive cockerel... I've seen things, man.  I'm prepared.


One of my favourite childhood memories was that of my cousin getting attacked by the nesting geese on my grandparents lawn. "David, stay away from the geese." "David, stay away from the geese." "David, stay away from the geese." David: "Aaaaaaaaaahhhhh."
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lady J: Russ1642: Just like canada geese they can't do much damage, but they're scary so people run away and fall or pull muscles.

not my first time at the big bird rodeo.  we kept geese as a yout.  and we had an insanely aggressive cockerel... I've seen things, man.  I'm prepared.


Not sure you're ready for the kickin' chicken
Fark user imageView Full Size


In college I decided to take a shot of this for every white guy taken in our fantasy basketball draft.  I got to the eighth round and then... oof
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Lady J: Russ1642: Just like canada geese they can't do much damage, but they're scary so people run away and fall or pull muscles.

not my first time at the big bird rodeo.  we kept geese as a yout.  and we had an insanely aggressive cockerel... I've seen things, man.  I'm prepared.

One of my favourite childhood memories was that of my cousin getting attacked by the nesting geese on my grandparents lawn. "David, stay away from the geese." "David, stay away from the geese." "David, stay away from the geese." David: "Aaaaaaaaaahhhhh."


lol

that'll learn him
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Lady J: I don't think I'd be afraid of them.  Should I be?

Kinda..They have a sharp spur claw...And they are BIG..And can fly up at you with those claws..
And they are really dumb...They are North America's Cassowary..


Slightly off topic, but you reminded me of this. Read it. Trust me.
https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/johnny-cash-ostrich-fight-story/?amp
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is why I'm a Night Train man.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: TorpedoOrca: Lady J: I don't think I'd be afraid of them.  Should I be?

Imagine a house cat. About 3x the size. It's very angry and has wings so it can go airborne for a bit if it really wants to catch you

and it slashes at you with...
THIS[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I still haven't forgiven either the novel or the movie for what it did to Velociraptor and dromaeosaurids in general.
 
0z79
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lady J: Mr. Shabooboo: Lady J: I don't think I'd be afraid of them.  Should I be?

Kinda..They have a sharp spur claw...And they are BIG..And can fly up at you with those claws..
And they are really dumb...They are North America's Cassowary..

huh.  all right.
I can't imagine when I'll ever even encounter one, let alone piss it off, so luckily there's unlikely to come a day when I regret not yielding to a farking bird.


I have a scar across my abdomen which tells me I should always respect the hell out of "a farking bird."
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.