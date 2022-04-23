 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Gonna be a hot summer. And an even hotter fall   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Vaccination, Infectious disease, Smallpox, Immune system, Public health, Vaccine, COVID-19 wave, Dr. Peter Juni  
•       •       •

1302 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2022 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news weather.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BananaRama is back? Oh wait, that's a cruel summer.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Fake news weather.


Dnrtfa..
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since we've apparently collectively decided that COVID is no longer a problem, there'll be waves at least every four to six months for the foreseeable future.

What gets me is we're for the most part out of masks and no longer screening people, but if someone asymptomatic pops positive they still quarantine.  Sure, we'll turn a blind eye to all the motherfarkin' positive asymptomatic people walking around all namby pamby, but if we find out somehow they're positive, even though we're doing nothing to protect and screen system wise, then I guess we have to do something about it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for covid zero policies.  Lock the farking hotzones down.  If they wont lock down, Biden must do what it takes to eliminate the threat to Our Democracy.  Nuke the hotzones that dont fully lock the fark down.  Doing so will ensure his victory in 2024.  All the megacities will have to do is full on hard core lockdowns if they get covid.  We know the maga cities wont lockdown so if biden eliminates the virus in the insurrection zones, he has more percentage of votes nationwide.

Win-win.
Problem solved
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Since we've apparently collectively decided that COVID is no longer a problem, there'll be waves at least every four to six months for the foreseeable future.

What gets me is we're for the most part out of masks and no longer screening people, but if someone asymptomatic pops positive they still quarantine.  Sure, we'll turn a blind eye to all the motherfarkin' positive asymptomatic people walking around all namby pamby, but if we find out somehow they're positive, even though we're doing nothing to protect and screen system wise, then I guess we have to do something about it.


The new federal government guideline for my agency as of a couple weeks ago is if you get covid, feel free to come to work, or spend your sick leave, it's entirely up to you.

Biden has all but declared Covid over.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: BananaRama is back? Oh wait, that's a cruel summer.


Came for the reference.

Leaving satisfied.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: Summoner101: Since we've apparently collectively decided that COVID is no longer a problem, there'll be waves at least every four to six months for the foreseeable future.

What gets me is we're for the most part out of masks and no longer screening people, but if someone asymptomatic pops positive they still quarantine.  Sure, we'll turn a blind eye to all the motherfarkin' positive asymptomatic people walking around all namby pamby, but if we find out somehow they're positive, even though we're doing nothing to protect and screen system wise, then I guess we have to do something about it.

The new federal government guideline for my agency as of a couple weeks ago is if you get covid, feel free to come to work, or spend your sick leave, it's entirely up to you.

Biden has all but declared Covid over.


He's late to the party.  Most people declared it over more than a year ago.  I know 1 person with it now, he has had it 3 months and is in and out of the hospital....
I still have to get tested 2x a week and wear masks daily to visit my parents in rehab/nursing homes so it still feels like mid 202 to me just with more TP on the shelves.

Funny thing now that masks are off.  I find most people are not what I imagined when I have only seen them in masks, my imagination had them far better looking than reality.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Since we've apparently collectively decided that COVID is no longer a problem, there'll be waves at least every four to six months for the foreseeable future.


The good news is that hospitalizations are not increasing with infections, because vaccines and natural immunity protect against the worst effects.

On the other hand, the good news is that anti-vax jackasses are more likely to suffer severe symptoms.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Time for covid zero policies.  Lock the farking hotzones down.  If they wont lock down, Biden must do what it takes to eliminate the threat to Our Democracy.  Nuke the hotzones that dont fully lock the fark down.  Doing so will ensure his victory in 2024.  All the megacities will have to do is full on hard core lockdowns if they get covid.  We know the maga cities wont lockdown so if biden eliminates the virus in the insurrection zones, he has more percentage of votes nationwide.

Win-win.
Problem solved


I've played this game before.  It doesn't have a happy ending.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Since we've apparently collectively decided that COVID is no longer a problem, there'll be waves at least every four to six months for the foreseeable future.

What gets me is we're for the most part out of masks and no longer screening people, but if someone asymptomatic pops positive they still quarantine.  Sure, we'll turn a blind eye to all the motherfarkin' positive asymptomatic people walking around all namby pamby, but if we find out somehow they're positive, even though we're doing nothing to protect and screen system wise, then I guess we have to do something about it.


i haven't stopped wearing a mask and have no intentions of doing so any time soon.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Since we've apparently collectively decided that COVID is no longer a problem, there'll be waves at least every four to six months for the foreseeable future.

What gets me is we're for the most part out of masks and no longer screening people, but if someone asymptomatic pops positive they still quarantine.  Sure, we'll turn a blind eye to all the motherfarkin' positive asymptomatic people walking around all namby pamby, but if we find out somehow they're positive, even though we're doing nothing to protect and screen system wise, then I guess we have to do something about it.


Meh. To be fair, if 49 percent of the population stayed home, except for work and groceries, would it matter that anti mask cucks ran around being stupid they'd hurt only their stupid pals.
 
0z79
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority, from Conservative Farkers, that you can stand in front of a melting glacier and scream "fake news!" at it until it starts growing again.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Since we've apparently collectively decided that COVID is no longer a problem, there'll be waves at least every four to six months for the foreseeable future.

What gets me is we're for the most part out of masks and no longer screening people, but if someone asymptomatic pops positive they still quarantine.  Sure, we'll turn a blind eye to all the motherfarkin' positive asymptomatic people walking around all namby pamby, but if we find out somehow they're positive, even though we're doing nothing to protect and screen system wise, then I guess we have to do something about it.


Yeah, sucks not pushing fear everyday and having to listen to the news with their concern for us.

EFF your masks! Shove them right up your happy hole.

/Deals with a polio victim every week.
//If only uncle Joe could lay a jacket down and let those that suffer from polio to have a life worth living at the expense of the self righteous widget purchasers.

Meh, one can dream.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Time for covid zero policies.  Lock the farking hotzones down.  If they wont lock down, Biden must do what it takes to eliminate the threat to Our Democracy.  Nuke the hotzones that dont fully lock the fark down.  Doing so will ensure his victory in 2024.  All the megacities will have to do is full on hard core lockdowns if they get covid.  We know the maga cities wont lockdown so if biden eliminates the virus in the insurrection zones, he has more percentage of votes nationwide.

Win-win.
Problem solved


I love satire
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Might as well start prepping the flu and COVID vaccines for the fall. COVID is here to stay. Lucky us.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.