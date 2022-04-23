 Skip to content
(WKRG Mobile)   Florida man actually arrested for breaking quarantine   (wkrg.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Tuberculosis, Escambia County deputies, Keith Wallace, Escambia County Sheriff's Office, Notice of Job Injury form, Florida Law, possible exposure, proper PPE  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing since a million Americans have died from TB in the last two years. We take no chances with repsiratory diseases.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Apparently TB is real?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Politicizing a highly communicable disease seems like a good idea now?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Apparently TB is real?


So is small pox and polio and diphtheria and measles and mumps and all the other diseases we more or less eliminated in western society until people Leeroy Jenkinsed the Dunning Kruger effect.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Gubbo: Apparently TB is real?

So is small pox and polio and diphtheria and measles and mumps and all the other diseases we more or less eliminated in western society until people Leeroy Jenkinsed the Dunning Kruger effect.


The stupid assholes amongst us will be the death of the human race.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Gubbo: Apparently TB is real?

So is small pox and polio and diphtheria and measles and mumps and all the other diseases we more or less eliminated in western society until people Leeroy Jenkinsed the Dunning Kruger effect.


Small pox. No worse than the chicken pox.

I know I have a polio vaccination and MMR, is there one for TB?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: The stupid assholes amongst us will be the death of the human race.


No, but pretending their opinions are just as valuable as those of credible experts might cause us a lot of pain.  Which makes us stupid too.  Maybe less assholish, but still stupid.
 
robodog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Summoner101: Gubbo: Apparently TB is real?

So is small pox and polio and diphtheria and measles and mumps and all the other diseases we more or less eliminated in western society until people Leeroy Jenkinsed the Dunning Kruger effect.

Small pox. No worse than the chicken pox.

I know I have a polio vaccination and MMR, is there one for TB?


There is but it's not widely used due to low chances of exposure and some drawbacks. When it is used it's apparently 70-80% effective at preventing severe disease.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Small pox. No worse than the chicken pox.


For those variolated, it's not really a problem.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: Gubbo: Small pox. No worse than the chicken pox.

For those variolated, it's not really a problem.


I don't think anyone alive was variolated. We stopped doing that when the vaccine was invented.
 
