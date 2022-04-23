 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   I'm starting to think this Bezos fella as an unhealthy obsession with phallic symbols   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
54
    More: Stupid, Washington, D.C., Arlington County Board, Amazon's plans, Virginia, thorough review process of Arlington County, unanimous approval Saturday, County Board, Arlington County  
•       •       •

1400 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2022 at 8:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think at this point it has become a running gag.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks more like an extended poop emoji than a dick to me.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a duck penis.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Phallic and fecal jokes aside; it's an interesting concept.
The green space hiking idea is unique.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tower of Babel / Ziggurat, anyone?

/"Put screens on the windows, you'd have a Filtered Ziggurat."  -- Groucho
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It looks like a glass poop emoji.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A giant symbol of screwing anything / anyone around it? What could be more perfect?
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If ever there was a time to out stubby, it would be to find out who thinks that that's what a human penis looks like.


Then ask why.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like he drilled through the center of the earth and led the drill bit sticking out of the ground.

/ we are being trolled by someone.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a neat idea. It may look like shiat but it's a great way for the boss to tell the employees to take a hike.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, something might be wrong with your penis.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sim City suing in 3,2,1...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: Phallic and fecal jokes aside; it's an interesting concept.
The green space hiking idea is unique.


It really isn't
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoban Washburne: If ever there was a time to out stubby, it would be to find out who thinks that that's what a human penis looks like.


Then ask why.


I don't want to know why
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdnassets.hw.netView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that looks like a dick to you, what the fark kind of cock have you been looking at? Just sayin.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Sim City suing in 3,2,1...


Knew I'd seen that somewhere

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we all knew about this since the Amazon logo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dornsife.usc.eduView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks more like a really tall pile of shiat.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured Musk would be the first person to build a massive alien ovipositor.

/this is the second time I have brought up ovipositors lately
//this is how rumors are started
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Tower of Babel / Ziggurat, anyone?

/"Put screens on the windows, you'd have a Filtered Ziggurat."  -- Groucho


Between this and the space thing, is Bezos trying to find and kill God?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Bad Dragon finally got approved.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: What a neat idea. It may look like shiat but it's a great way for the boss to tell the employees to take a hike.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zobear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: Phallic and fecal jokes aside; it's an interesting concept.
The green space hiking idea is unique.


I thought that too. Very cool. Looks like it belongs in Singapore, not Arlington.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tag is perfect for the headline.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I figured Musk would be the first person to build a massive alien ovipositor.

/this is the second time I have brought up ovipositors lately
//this is how rumors are started


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Welcome to Fark!
 
mjg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
POO
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ok, so I let some wildlife researchers put my giant corkscrew phallus into a mold and next thing I know they're selling the rights to an architect who made it even huger! What do I get? Nothing
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chatoyance
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Sub Human: What a neat idea. It may look like shiat but it's a great way for the boss to tell the employees to take a hike.

[Fark user image 425x233] [View Full Size image _x_]


Try the waitresses, the veal is crap
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yet somehow Musk is more infantile.

/i can't even with the uberwealthy
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Phallic and fecal jokes aside; it's an interesting concept.
The green space hiking idea is unique.


Yeah, but it's too steep. When someone takes a work break they shouldn't have to climb a hill or go down one. The tower needs to be wider so the slope can be more gentle.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Tower of Babel / Ziggurat, anyone?

/"Put screens on the windows, you'd have a Filtered Ziggurat."  -- Groucho

Between this and the space thing, is Bezos trying to find and kill God?


He's been dead since the mid nineties. And No One Cares!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


His suppliers in China went with a more yonic approach and need the B
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Olympic Trolling Judge: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Tower of Babel / Ziggurat, anyone?

/"Put screens on the windows, you'd have a Filtered Ziggurat."  -- Groucho

Between this and the space thing, is Bezos trying to find and kill God?

He's been dead since the mid nineties. And No One Cares!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Spectrum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Redh8t: Phallic and fecal jokes aside; it's an interesting concept.
The green space hiking idea is unique.

Yeah, but it's too steep. When someone takes a work break they shouldn't have to climb a hill or go down one. The tower needs to be wider so the slope can be more gentle.


Plus it's two-way traffic. You have people climbing up, and you have people tumbling down.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think subby has been doing it wrong - a gentle tap or shake will do.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: [Fark user image image 470x628]

His suppliers in China went with a more yonic approach and need the B


>sigh<

>zip<
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: [Fark user image image 470x628]

His suppliers in China went with a more yonic approach and need the B


Vagina office building is looking alright
 
Q-Tron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is it sad that my only hope is that these are democrat voters that will move in and exterminate the republican infection in the confederate portions of the state,
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbach
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Love it or hate it, it is at least interesting-looking. American commercial architecture has been horribly boring with a handful of exceptions. There is nothing like the skyline of Dubai or Shanghai. We don't need any more bland rectangular towers.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Subby, something might be wrong with your penis.


At this point, i wouldn't be surprised if Drew has some ducks on payroll to prop up numbers.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: thehellisthis: [Fark user image image 470x628]

His suppliers in China went with a more yonic approach and need the B

>sigh<

>zip<


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Summoner101: SumoJeb: I figured Musk would be the first person to build a massive alien ovipositor.

/this is the second time I have brought up ovipositors lately
//this is how rumors are started

[Fark user image image 425x282]

/Welcome to Fark!


Says the guy that quoted another farker then posts a screenshot of the quoted text
 
vegasj
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: So the Bad Dragon finally got approved.


Took the words right out...  😂
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Summoner101: SumoJeb: I figured Musk would be the first person to build a massive alien ovipositor.

/this is the second time I have brought up ovipositors lately
//this is how rumors are started

[Fark user image image 425x282]

/Welcome to Fark!

Says the guy that quoted another farker then posts a screenshot of the quoted text


I think you missed the Farkie I gave him.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.