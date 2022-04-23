 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   Former rugby coach in Austin died after a bit of a scrum with the police   (fox7austin.com) divider line
Sad King Billy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bad subby.  Bad headline.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was he trying to pick up a hooker?
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bad subby!  Bad!

Man was a former Springbok and former Bulls Loose Forward with 3 titles.  Show some blasted respect
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Quick, lets chase this suspect for some petty crime they just commited. What's the worst that can happen?
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I know scrum meetings can be rough but luckily nobody at work so far has died from one.  We aren't police officers so that might be the difference.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder what the original stop was for. We're getting close to banning chases near where I live because the collateral damage is so high when some roided up cop decides that he really really really needs to take down that kid who just did a rolling stop.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: Bad subby!  Bad!

Man was a former Springbok and former Bulls Loose Forward with 3 titles.  Show some blasted respect


This man was a triple-breasted springbok?

European sports are just weird.
 
