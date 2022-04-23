 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   At 10:30PM ET Noise Factor comes your way from Big E Radio. You wanted it and it is getting played. Not one, not two, not three, but FOUR listener requests tonight. Also some of your host's favourites with Torche, Kyuss, and Oreyeon   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm submitting the thread super early because the Noise Factor finale is being recorded in about 30 minutes from now.

\m/
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
\m/|>.<|\m/
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

I thought that tonight was the last show?

/not complaining mind you, just pretty sure that you said that 4/23 would be it
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I'm so confused. Last week I thought we had another month?

And where's Jason? We have no one standing by, therefore I refuse to believe this actually exists.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: /not complaining mind you, just pretty sure that you said that 4/23 would be it


I might have jumbled my words.

The final broadcast day is Sunday May 1st.

Tonight is the penultimate show. April 30 is the finale and I am wrapping the finale at this very moment.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

'Standing' by...

Actually...

The bus broke down
I just missed the train
The modem crashed

...but I'm feeling much better now...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
40 years ago this past week WKRP went off the air.  NF is getting ready to go off the air.  So in 'honor' of NF wandering off into the ether, I'm wearing my Black Death Malt Liquor tshirt tonight.  In case anyone cares.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right. Jason is Standing by, RT is rocking his favorite shirt, and I'm digging through the rat turds looking for my The Cure Bloodflowers concert shirt, in some sort of desperate sense of solidarity/irony.

Meanwhile Rev.K is recording the last show right now, and Kerry's on the air.

I can't think of a better way to listen to Noise Factor.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't know if it's my favorite, top 5 certainly

Dark Side of the Death Star (Pink Floyd prism coming out of the Death Star)
Ray's Music Exchange - Chicago, IL
Lee Ho Fuks Chinese Restaurant - London, UK
Miracle Max's Sandwich Shoppe - Home of the MLT (mutton, lettuce, & tomato)
The aforementioned Black Death Malt Liquor
Visit beautiful Risa (perhaps even see Leeta in a bikini)

And of course the Noise Factor shirt
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haha! that's awesome!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Woo!  There's my request....

/God I love that soundtrack...
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Booger!
/was briefly in a garage band called The Phone Cops.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

That was a damn good one. I had completely forgotten about it.

And of course when I looked it up, it started a whole loop with Body Count. Ice-T is pretty cool.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

This is why I love you, man!
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, his cover of Suicidal's "Institutionalized" is pretty great.  And "The Girl Tried to kill me" is hilarious.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You know you were drunk when you didn't even remember making that request, but then Rev.K plays said request, and it's the Butthole Surfers and you're like: "yeah, man, I totally would have made that request!"

F*ck yeah!
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

These kids today are ODing on stimulants while playing XBox. They call it gettin' "Pepsied".
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hahahah!!

You're more than welcome, my man.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lost cable  crap phone
bye
20
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ah, here we go...

/with a big laugh from MrsRT's direction
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I appreciate it -- just wish I would have made more artwork for this radically cool place.

So, you gonna give us the digs on why Big E is going down? Inquiring minds want to know!
 
