(Ukrinform)   Everyone in the Russian Army just got a promotion
    Russia, military intelligence, forward command operations center, Military, GRU, Ukraine  
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Imagine being someone who stepped away for a minute to go pee and coming back to find a smoking crater. 'Guess I'm in charge now.'
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did Michael Flynn survive?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sly & The Family Stone - I Want to Take You Higher (Official Audio)
Youtube BqWQzOzK3kw


BOOM SHAKA LAKA
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's 2 dead generals and an exploded command post? A good start.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/Suck is Ruskies.
//Suck it long and suck it hard.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
List of Russian generals killed during the 2022 invasion of Ukraine is now a Wiki page.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish this war would end soon so every studio in Hollywood can start on their movies.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

neongoats: What's 2 dead generals and an exploded command post? A good start.


Is not great, not terrible. Invasion to secure sunk costs must continue above all, comrades! *nervously checks around to see if he's about to "commit suicide"*
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: Imagine being someone who stepped away for a minute to go pee and coming back to find a smoking crater. 'Guess I'm in charge now.'


A few decades ago Russia lost 16 Admirals, their entire Pacific fleet command, in one plane crash. Except one admiral who had decided to go visit family and so wasn't on the plane...

When the Soviet Navy Lost 16 Admirals in a Single Accident: The Tu-104 Crash at Pushkin
Youtube ZU1f47SC_A8
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Generally, this war isn't going well for Putin.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys I keep telling you to  keep a few of them alive long enough to start a coup.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're about to have to take off their shoes to keep count of the number of Russian generals they've offed.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
which, in defiance of combat instructions and common sense, was located a short distance from the combat line in Kherson Region

LOL.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
..<pause>... ,again.
 
minnkat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do they keep putting generals in harms way
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: List of Russian generals killed during the 2022 invasion of Ukraine is now a Wiki page.


This list is incomplete. You can help by expanding it.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: Imagine being someone who stepped away for a minute to go pee and coming back to find a smoking crater. 'Guess I'm in charge now.'


You mean like at... *thinks hard* Nedelin?

Missile designer Mikhail Yangel and the test range commanding officer survived only because they had left to smoke a cigarette behind a bunker a few hundred metres away, but nonetheless suffered burn injuries.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: Why do they keep putting generals in harms way


Because they can't rely on the frontline commanders to keep the conscripts in line.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I wish this war would end soon so every studio in Hollywood can start on their movies.


Don't have to wait: Casablanca.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: which, in defiance of combat instructions and common sense, was located a short distance from the combat line in Kherson Region

LOL.


Those new howitzers are really paying off.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: gaslight: Imagine being someone who stepped away for a minute to go pee and coming back to find a smoking crater. 'Guess I'm in charge now.'

A few decades ago Russia lost 16 Admirals, their entire Pacific fleet command, in one plane crash. Except one admiral who had decided to go visit family and so wasn't on the plane...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZU1f47SC_A8]


Man.  It's almost like the Soviet brass all had red shirts or something.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope at least half of these high profile killings are true.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 645x420]


/Suck is Ruskies.
//Suck it long and suck it hard.


Needs to be "a battle in Afghanistan" but otherwise amazing.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: List of Russian generals killed during the 2022 invasion of Ukraine is now a Wiki page.


You can help by expanding it!
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychohazard: Generally, this war isn't going well for Putin.


You kidding?  The Ukrainians are doing a bang-up job of eliminating people Putin can't trust.


Gate: jieitai kanochi nite kaku tatakaeri Alnus Battle/Arnus Battle
Youtube 426XL910eKI


tl;dw: the Emperor sent all of his tributaries' armies to fight the battle while keeping his own army back, knowing that the "men in green" (JSDF) would annihilate them, leaving his tributary nations weak and defenseless, allowing him more control over them

/also, pretty sure the list of people Putin doesn't trust is "world population minus Putin"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Peejay: Carter Pewterschmidt: gaslight: Imagine being someone who stepped away for a minute to go pee and coming back to find a smoking crater. 'Guess I'm in charge now.'

A few decades ago Russia lost 16 Admirals, their entire Pacific fleet command, in one plane crash. Except one admiral who had decided to go visit family and so wasn't on the plane...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZU1f47SC_A8]

Man.  It's almost like the Soviet brass all had red shirts or something.


Too bad they forgot their brown pants.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychohazard: Generally, this war isn't going well for Putin.


He is very popular in Russia and has millions of followers in the US
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: which, in defiance of combat instructions and common sense, was located a short distance from the combat line in Kherson Region

LOL.


Old, bold, choose one.  Your job is to tell other people where to get their asses shot off, not get yours shot off.  That doesn't do anyone any good

/barring the Ukrainians
//hee hee
///<whistles 1812 Overture>
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a Russian general, you either get blowed up real good by Ukrainian drones, or fall out of a third story window onto polonium-dipped bullets.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> in defiance of combat instructions and common sense, was located a short distance from the combat line

Precisely what, in the last 2 months, indicated this was a good plan?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Peejay: Psychohazard: Generally, this war isn't going well for Putin.

You kidding?  The Ukrainians are doing a bang-up job of eliminating people Putin can't trust.


[YouTube video: Gate: jieitai kanochi nite kaku tatakaeri Alnus Battle/Arnus Battle]

tl;dw: the Emperor sent all of his tributaries' armies to fight the battle while keeping his own army back, knowing that the "men in green" (JSDF) would annihilate them, leaving his tributary nations weak and defenseless, allowing him more control over them

/also, pretty sure the list of people Putin doesn't trust is "world population minus Putin"


And he has to keep an eye on the farking Putin asshole, you never know!
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascists just keep losing.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: WillofJ2: Why do they keep putting generals in harms way

Because they can't rely on the frontline commanders to keep the conscripts in line.


because they can't trust the Frontline commanders to sell off gas for booze money and washing machines.

It absolutely floors me that a war is being decided by who did their pmcs vs who didn't.

Logistics officers and maintenance NCOs are going to be even more unsufferable now.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: > in defiance of combat instructions and common sense, was located a short distance from the combat line

Precisely what, in the last 2 months, indicated this was a good plan?


Only one reason you do that.  Troops unsteady enough or questionable enough in their loyalties that you need to keep command where it is breathing down their necks to make sure they do what they're told.  It has it's drawbacks as this little stumbling block has pointed up
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how many farkin generals do those assclowns have?
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez! Two more generals? Are the Globetrotters in Ukraine?
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: Summoner101: WillofJ2: Why do they keep putting generals in harms way

Because they can't rely on the frontline commanders to keep the conscripts in line.

because they can't trust the Frontline commanders to sell off gas for booze money and washing machines.

It absolutely floors me that a war is being decided by who did their pmcs vs who didn't.

Logistics officers and maintenance NCOs are going to be even more unsufferable now.


I mean... they're not wrong.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: how many farkin generals do those assclowns have?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: how many farkin generals do those assclowns have?


The supply is theoretically only limited by the total # of Russian soldiers and how tired Putin gets of saying, "That guy, he's now the general.  Get to work."

/possibly drained faster by the tendency of those named to become some of the few genuine suicides in modern Russia
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: Summoner101: WillofJ2: Why do they keep putting generals in harms way

Because they can't rely on the frontline commanders to keep the conscripts in line.

because they can't trust the Frontline commanders to sell off gas for booze money and washing machines.

It absolutely floors me that a war is being decided by who did their pmcs vs who didn't.

Logistics officers and maintenance NCOs are going to be even more unsufferable now.


Not just maintenance NCOs, but the NCO corps in general.  One of the main distinctions between Russian and Ukrainian organization leading to the disparity in readiness and effectiveness.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: Imagine being someone who stepped away for a minute to go pee and coming back to find a smoking crater. 'Guess I'm in charge now.'


Welp, I am tripling the vodka ration!
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Psychohazard: Generally, this war isn't going well for Putin.

He is very popular in Russia and has millions of followers in the US


What does that have to do with how well the war is going for Putin?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Dustin_00: > in defiance of combat instructions and common sense, was located a short distance from the combat line

Precisely what, in the last 2 months, indicated this was a good plan?

Only one reason you do that.  Troops unsteady enough or questionable enough in their loyalties that you need to keep command where it is breathing down their necks to make sure they do what they're told.  It has it's drawbacks as this little stumbling block has pointed up


I picture the conversation going like this:

General A: There is that one command post way up there we could go to, but it would be dangerously close to the enemy.
General B: That's not too close. I'm not afraid of the Ukrainians.
General C: Yeah, we can keep that protected for the 3 of us, no problem. We outnumber them 4 to 1!
A: True, true, yeah, we should use that one, then.

And thus, their bad-ass pissing contest killed them.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 645x420]


/Suck is Ruskies.
//Suck it long and suck it hard.


I am the very model of a scientist Salarian
I've studies species turian, asari, and batarian
I'm quite good at genetics as a subset of biology
Because I am an expert which I know is a tautology.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: maniacbastard: how many farkin generals do those assclowns have?

The supply is theoretically only limited by the total # of Russian soldiers and how tired Putin gets of saying, "That guy, he's now the general.  Get to work."

/possibly drained faster by the tendency of those named to become some of the few genuine suicides in modern Russia


This is gonna take a while.  Al Qaeda and ISIS went through a lot of number twos, and they're a lot smaller than Russia.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man the Russians are really bad at this.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: gaslight: List of Russian generals killed during the 2022 invasion of Ukraine is now a Wiki page.

This list is incomplete. You can help by expanding it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Dustin_00: > in defiance of combat instructions and common sense, was located a short distance from the combat line

Precisely what, in the last 2 months, indicated this was a good plan?

Only one reason you do that.  Troops unsteady enough or questionable enough in their loyalties that you need to keep command where it is breathing down their necks to make sure they do what they're told.  It has it's drawbacks as this little stumbling block has pointed up

I picture the conversation going like this:

General A: There is that one command post way up there we could go to, but it would be dangerously close to the enemy.
General B: That's not too close. I'm not afraid of the Ukrainians.
General C: Yeah, we can keep that protected for the 3 of us, no problem. We outnumber them 4 to 1!
A: True, true, yeah, we should use that one, then.

And thus, their bad-ass pissing contest killed them.


Fair - I should have said, "There is only one reason you do that that is not in fact farking stupid."

/farking stupid has lost more battles than lack of numbers, supplies, training, you name it
//unfortunately every now and again you get lucky and farking stupid works
///which inspires the next generation of would be Custers
 
