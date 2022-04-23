 Skip to content
(CNN)   Three words we totally need right now: "New Ebola outbreak"   (cnn.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is bad news ... for Obama.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ebola isn't scary unless you're near the epicenter.  It burns out fairly quickly.

The places that tend to get Ebola outbreaks are also pretty big hiding their sick to 'protect' them from doctors... and even on killing medical personnel.  So really, if you live in a place like that you have ongoing things to be afraid of in addition to the occasional Ebola outbreak.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Ebola isn't scary unless you're near the epicenter.  It burns out fairly quickly.

The places that tend to get Ebola outbreaks are also pretty big hiding their sick to 'protect' them from doctors... and even on killing medical personnel.  So really, if you live in a place like that you have ongoing things to be afraid of in addition to the occasional Ebola outbreak.


.... Sure Jan
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Ebola isn't scary unless you're near the epicenter.  It burns out fairly quickly.

The places that tend to get Ebola outbreaks are also pretty big hiding their sick to 'protect' them from doctors... and even on killing medical personnel.  So really, if you live in a place like that you have ongoing things to be afraid of in addition to the occasional Ebola outbreak.


Basically this. Ebola really doesn't have its   shiat together to be a world wide epidemic
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least we don't feck around when it's Ebola.

/ since Ebola really could kill us all
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Ebola isn't scary unless you're near the epicenter.  It burns out fairly quickly.

The places that tend to get Ebola outbreaks are also pretty big hiding their sick to 'protect' them from doctors... and even on killing medical personnel.  So really, if you live in a place like that you have ongoing things to be afraid of in addition to the occasional Ebola outbreak.


Yeah but when half the people in the country are this

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I have doubts about our ability to successfully contain any outbreak that finds its way here.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: At least we don't feck around when it's Ebola.

/ since Ebola really could kill us all


Don't tell me how to live my life!

You're just living in fear!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Unsung_Hero: Ebola isn't scary unless you're near the epicenter.  It burns out fairly quickly.

The places that tend to get Ebola outbreaks are also pretty big hiding their sick to 'protect' them from doctors... and even on killing medical personnel.  So really, if you live in a place like that you have ongoing things to be afraid of in addition to the occasional Ebola outbreak.

Yeah but when half the people in the country are this

[Fark user image image 320x157]

[Fark user image image 318x159]

I have doubts about our ability to successfully contain any outbreak that finds its way here.


The movie Don't Look Up is actually a documentary.


/ Don't look up! SOROS and the liberal mainstream media want you to think that there's a large stellar body hurtling through space towards us, but it is a lie.

// the previous slashy should be read sarcastically
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: The places that tend to get Ebola outbreaks are also pretty big hiding their sick to 'protect' them from doctors.


Like US health insurance does? Or, are you just being racist here?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: iheartscotch: At least we don't feck around when it's Ebola.

/ since Ebola really could kill us all

Don't tell me how to live my life!

You're just living in fear!


When someone tells me not to worry about something...my first reaction is, "WHAT? WHY SHOULDN'T I WORRY? What are you doing that I shouldn't worry about?".

/ the saddest part about this whole thing is...we had a game plan drawn up 15 years ago (by the W Administration). Yes...15 years is a long time, however....it was a lot better than pretending that the pandemic was just going to go away.
 
Kazan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Drearyx: Unsung_Hero: Ebola isn't scary unless you're near the epicenter.  It burns out fairly quickly.

The places that tend to get Ebola outbreaks are also pretty big hiding their sick to 'protect' them from doctors... and even on killing medical personnel.  So really, if you live in a place like that you have ongoing things to be afraid of in addition to the occasional Ebola outbreak.

.... Sure Jan


He's actually correct
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The good news is this is a chance to test the prototype vaccine for it again.
 
Kazan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pppsssst ebola isn't airborne

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/ebola-virus/expert-answers/can-ebola-spread-through-air/faq-20115575
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kazan: Pppsssst ebola isn't airborne

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/ebola-virus/expert-answers/can-ebola-spread-through-air/faq-20115575


Look, no one wants facts like that in a scare mongering thread.

One case is an outbreak?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kazan: Pppsssst ebola isn't airborne

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/ebola-virus/expert-answers/can-ebola-spread-through-air/faq-20115575


Yet.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
*please be in Mar a Lago... please be in Mar a lago...*

*checks link*

Dammit.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is it transmitted via MAGA hats?  Please tell me it's transmitted via MAGA hats.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A fairly effective vaccine was developed after the 2014 epidemic. I don't know that it would work on all strains of ebola, but if this did somehow become a problem outside of a small area in the DRC, it could be combated.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Ebola isn't scary unless you're near the epicenter.  It burns out fairly quickly.

The places that tend to get Ebola outbreaks are also pretty big hiding their sick to 'protect' them from doctors... and even on killing medical personnel. So really, if you live in a place like that you have ongoing things to be afraid of in addition to the occasional Ebola outbreak.


What with their medical knowledge, treatment, and vaccines? Plus their slavish devotion to helping humanity... That should have totally given the game away.

Give Ebola a chance
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's just scaremongering.  The American public have demonstrated conclusively that when faced with an infectious disease, they will always make intelligent decisions and display self-sacrifice to prevent further contamination.  Supporting that selfless display of control and containment by the public, we know we can rely on the GOP to display unmatched bipartisan support to help the elected officials do their jobs effectively and without hindrance.

Completely false alarm I'm afraid..
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"MEET THE NEW EBOLA

SAME AS THE OLD EBOLA!"

-WHO
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good. Let's let this one rip like covid. I hope it lands in TX like last time and then just rips through all the people who were pandemic deniers, aka Republicans.
 
