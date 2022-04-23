 Skip to content
(WMAR News 2 Baltimore)   Happy Birthday Mr. Trash Wheel   (wmar2news.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what they say, garbage in, garbage out. That's what they say, alright.

/Got nuthin' but garbage
 
Summoner101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mr. Trash Wheel is likely the most popular trash interceptor in the world, with tens of thousands of followers on social media.

RIP Trashy McTrashface

/AKA Kim Kardashian
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Actually, I think it's great. And instead of spending millions on vaguely defined "social equity" programs, the city council here should buy one to clean up Lady Bird Lake.

/Instead of having volunteers do it on Earth Day
 
brownja
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How is he having his eighth birthday this year? Most folks only get one per year.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hungryI
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And every April Fool's Day, they run the system in reverse and he barfs garbage upstream.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I didn't know what to expect from this article but after RTFA Mr. Trashwheel has my respect.
Here I am puttering around cleaning up around a local creek and get half a garbage bag and this guy is pulling 2k tons. What's his secret? Other than being a specially designed river trash collecting boat? Teach me your ways Mr, Trashwheel
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
/and there is a Plushie!
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mister Trash Wheel (Yes?) bring me some gunk
You got those googly eyes as you gobble up junk.
Eating up plastic bags, bottles, cups but you're not done
You ate an old beer keg, guitar and a python!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can it clean up thinly veiled racism in Fark threads?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you listen closely, you can hear it say: "Mmm Trash! I love trash! Yum yum trash! I wanna eat trash!"
 
