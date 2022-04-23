 Skip to content
(Twitter)   You're not going to believe this, but another fire has broken out in a high-profile Russian building   (twitter.com) divider line
21
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Andrei, you've lost another building?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who's bringing the marshmallows and hotdogs?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a burnt down Muscovite mansion? A good start. Too bad the owner didn't burn the fark up too.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fell into a burning ring of fire
I went down, down, down and the flames went higher
And it burns, burns, burns
The ring of fire, the ring of fire
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So is this Putin's Reichstag, or is a repeat of his/the FSB's blowing up occupied apartment buildings to justify the Second Chechen War?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_apartment_bombings
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kiler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigMax: So is this Putin's Reichstag, or is a repeat of his/the FSB's blowing up occupied apartment buildings to justify the Second Chechen War?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_apartment_bombings

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_apartment_bombings


I'm hoping is Russian citizens tired of being under the heel of a boot.

What's the Russian version of a guillotine?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Slightly earlier...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Because Russians are that stupid and incompetent.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigMax: So is this Putin's Reichstag, or is a repeat of his/the FSB's blowing up occupied apartment buildings to justify the Second Chechen War?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_apartment_bombings

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_apartment_bombings


Putin is trying to legitimize his destruction of every building in Ukraine by burning down buildings in Moscow... and he is taking this opportunity to remind any Russian opponents that he *does* know where they live, and their homes *can* catch fire... while they are in them.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kiler: BigMax: So is this Putin's Reichstag, or is a repeat of his/the FSB's blowing up occupied apartment buildings to justify the Second Chechen War?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_apartment_bombings

I'm hoping is Russian citizens tired of being under the heel of a boot.

What's the Russian version of a guillotine?


Borscht. A steady diet of borscht.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BigMax: So is this Putin's Reichstag, or is a repeat of his/the FSB's blowing up occupied apartment buildings to justify the Second Chechen War?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_apartment_bombings

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_apartment_bombings


Sounds like the governor was looking for an insurance payout to cover possible losses from his Italian properties
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: BigMax: So is this Putin's Reichstag, or is a repeat of his/the FSB's blowing up occupied apartment buildings to justify the Second Chechen War?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_apartment_bombings

Sounds like the governor was looking for an insurance payout to cover possible losses from his Italian properties


Pay him out in deflated rubles.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kiler: BigMax: What's the Russian version of a guillotine?


Is potato.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kiler: BigMax: So is this Putin's Reichstag, or is a repeat of his/the FSB's blowing up occupied apartment buildings to justify the Second Chechen War?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_apartment_bombings

I'm hoping is Russian citizens tired of being under the heel of a boot.

What's the Russian version of a guillotine?


Is called Muillotine. Is like Guillotine, but with two holes for head. So, for less money get more cut. Is very good deal.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calbert
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxheck
‘’ less than a minute ago  
With everything else being a dumpster fire, why not settle a few political scores?
 
