(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Naked man adds more history to history museum   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slight threadjack but subby's headline reminds me of a story a friend tells. She was driving along a main road in a trendy part of town when a car ran a red light at an intersection and drove into her car, which veered off the road and went through the front window of an antique store. She ends the anecdote with "And so that's the story of the only time in my life I've been into an antique store!"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that guy does a lot of stupid shiat!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
R.I.P. Adam West.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My bet. Republican. Christian Fundamentalist.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And all anyone could hear after the crash was a cell phone, and the person on the other side was saying, "Now Coy, dad blame it, that ain't no way to act. We supposed to be pillars of the community. When we get back to Hahira, you can just turn in your ring and your tie tack 'cause Coy, hehe, you are out of the shrine!"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks like an installation piece that belongs there.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's enough that a truck and an entire building were totalled. Why ruin a perfectly good hockey jersey and painter's pants?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: My bet. Republican. Christian Fundamentalist.


Well, AZ...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chitownmike: erewhon the opinionated: My bet. Republican. Christian Fundamentalist.

Well, AZ...


So Mormon.  Same difference.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to go there.  I heard they have some interesting living history events there.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Summoner101: chitownmike: erewhon the opinionated: My bet. Republican. Christian Fundamentalist.

Well, AZ...

So Mormon.  Same difference.


That's AriZona. You may be thinking of UTah. That's... close, right? Sort of?
 
Kuta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Less history, more mystery.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Summoner101: chitownmike: erewhon the opinionated: My bet. Republican. Christian Fundamentalist.

Well, AZ...

So Mormon.  Same difference.

That's AriZona. You may be thinking of UTah. That's... close, right? Sort of?


Nah, lots of Mormons in Arizona.  The more fundamentalist type, who move to Arizona to become farmers and ranchers away from cities.  New Mexico has the same with scattered groups of extreme Pentecostals and some Mennonites.  The sort who show up once a month from their farms for groceries, all decked out in long dresses and head coverings.
 
