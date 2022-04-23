 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Not only is Arizona running low on water, but its growth may be putting a strain on their power supply. Now, only if there was a way to make electricity with the sun   (abc15.com) divider line
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Arizona, where their entire ability to live a modern life has been subsidized, yet they tend to believe they're some sort of bootstrappers.

Oh, and the racism.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sure. But it's a dry water shortage, subby.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Solar doesn't work at night
 
Special Guest
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"If only."
 
listernine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cant they just buy powdered water, and electricity from other states?
 
janzee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe give up the 99 cent iced tea?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"There is not excess sitting out there that we can just take for granted," Joiner said.

Actually, yes. Yes, there is. But to get it, you have to concede that Trump is not now the rightful president, the Insurrection was planned by criminals and that masks and vaccines help preserve public health and save lives. Do those things, and a whole range of possibilities opens up for improving society and all people's standard of living.

And that includes solar panels. Millions and Millions of 'em.
 
moku9
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, at least TFG is trying to prevent any of that silly wind-power nonsense.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Drove through bales and bales of cotton in southeast az. Farming in the west is idiotic-it doesn't need to be, but it's been built to be.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I really miss Arizona. I don't miss the people that live there.
 
fsufan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How many places have "misters" on a deck or outdoor seating area? Went to a wedding in Phoenix a few years ago and every place we went were using them.
 
Kiler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Isn't the northern part of the state on fire too?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby......

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This raises serious questions such as
1) How can Arizona take more water from neighboring States?
2) How can Republicans grift off this?
3) How can we blame demoncraps for the shortage while still saying there's plenty of water if you just have faith?
4) Is there a way to make sure only dark-skinned people go thirsty?
 
cefm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There shouldn't be so many people living in the desert.
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fsufan: How many places have "misters" on a deck or outdoor seating area? Went to a wedding in Phoenix a few years ago and every place we went were using them.


The only place I've seen misters is
1) greenhouses
2) At the Waterfront Blues Festival in Portland when the temperature was over 95. It was more cost effective than setting up several extra first aid stations.
 
