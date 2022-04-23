 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   FAFO was the third leading cause of death in the US in 2021   (wmur.com) divider line
36
36 Comments
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BUT PEOPLE ARE DYING ANYWAY WHARGARBL

get vaccinated, wear a mask
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Second-leading cause of death? You guessed it.

/RIP Norm
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That'sa lot of death for a hoax that's completely over.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x825]
[Fark user image image 711x499]


That August 2020 hump where purple counties got hit hardest is weird.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
jst3p
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I heard it was like the flu.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jst3p: I heard it was like the flu.


That's a lie. It's more like a chest x-ray.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x825]
[Fark user image 711x499]


So you see, this proves COVID is a government bioweapon, and when Trump was in control he was killing Democrats and now that Biden's in, he's killing Republicans.

It couldn't possibly have anything to do with population distribution and networks combined with when we learned how to respond, when we were able to respond, and some people choosing to deliberately respond contrary to what we'd learned while others generally listened.

That's too complicated and doesn't vilify the right people, so it's a Democrat plot.  Or something.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jst3p: I heard it was like the flu.


We must sacrifice Nanna to the Bull God to make the line go up!
 
wademh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just imagine of the pied piper of Covid hadn't been so worried about how it would affect his image that he didn't make it political. He couldn't have piped his tune to convert people into plague rats and ushered them to their deaths.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And where on the list are side-effects from the experimental vaccine?  Yeah, I didn't think so, smarty-pants.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But muh horse paste!
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x825]
[Fark user image image 711x499]


They wanted to get vaxxed but liberals made them get at least two abortions, take 400 hours of critical race theory, engage in gender swapping, and convert to Islam. So it's the Democrat Party's fault for all those deaths of real Muricans occurring - if DeSantis was running things, this wouldn't be happening!
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I got a $25k tax *credit* for claiming I died of COVID.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Found out yesterday my cousin is an anti-vaxxer, and has had both delta and omicron.

Feeling good about getting the booster before that family get together.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's pretty callous of you, subby. Maybe if there an easy and free way to greatly reduce your risk, people might not be dying needlessly, but we're powerless against the might of this viral monster.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Comparing year over year January 1 doesn't seem to make a lot of sense, since for most of the US COVID wasn't a threat until March. It would make more sense to go from mid-March 2020 to mid-March 2021 and then to mid-March 2022.

But also all of these numbers seem pretty pointless without calculating vaccination into the equation (at the point it became relevant).
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nothing says "owning the libs" like dying on a respirator.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cretinbob: BUT PEOPLE ARE DYING ANYWAY WHARGARBL

get vaccinated, wear a mask


ThOsE pEoPlE dIEd withCoViD, nOt fromCoViD.


Yeah that one's still making the rounds in twitter.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FAFO:  Everyone who died of COVID could have taken precautions but chose not to.
 
What in The
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I heard about this yesterday on NPR. Pneumonia-related deaths dropped out of the top ten. The tenth most common cause of death in the U.S. is now suicide.
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FAFFO

/Once your dead you don't care
//But your Insurance company sure does care
///(F***ed Around, Family Finding Out)
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: FAFO:  Everyone who died of COVID could have taken precautions but chose not to.


My favourite line is "I would have worn a mask, but then the guv'mint tried to make me do it."
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
More than 415,000 people died from COVID-19 in 2021, while about 605,000 people died from cancer and about 693,000 people died from heart disease, according to the CDC data. Influenza dropped out of the top 10 causes of death in 2021, while suicide rose to the tenth leading cause of death overall.

COVID beat Influenza!

Demographic patterns in 2021 were similar to 2020, with overall death rates highest for Black people and American Indians and Alaskan Natives.

I'm sure they were all Republicans.
 
jst3p
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: I got a $25k tax *credit* for claiming I died of COVID.


The genius part of your plan is you can sign your own death certificate being a doctor and all!

I suggest dying again this year!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Being executed by right wing law enforcement was 4th leading cause of death in America.
 
jst3p
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Demographic patterns in 2021 were similar to 2020, with overall death rates highest for Black people and American Indians and Alaskan Natives.

I'm sure they were all Republicans.


*psst* I am pretty sure that when they say "death rate" they mean relative to their overall percentage of the population, not raw numbers
 
scanman61
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's only because if someone goes into the emergency room with gunshot wounds and tests positive for COVID before they die, they count it as a COVID death!

/sarc
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jst3p: DoctorCal: I got a $25k tax *credit* for claiming I died of COVID.

The genius part of your plan is you can sign your own death certificate being a doctor and all!

I suggest dying again this year!


Nooooo. He hasn't finished writing his book about being resurrected after seeing the light and speaking to Jesus. He has to wait to die again until he makes bank on that grift.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Found out yesterday my cousin is an anti-vaxxer, and has had both delta and omicron.

Feeling good about getting the booster before that family get together.


How about NOT going to mingle with a plague rat?  I'd have zero hesitation about refusing to mix with such people, family or not.

By tolerating them socially, you're making them feel more powerful, which cements their convictions.  Better they cement their convictions from isolation.  They're going to stick to those convictions no matter what, but you don't have to be party to it.
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here's hoping it becomes a disease that only kills MAGATS
 
scanman61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Found out yesterday my cousin is an anti-vaxxer, and has had both delta and omicron.

Feeling good about getting the booster before that family get together.


Really?

I'd feel good about sending my regrets for being unable to attend
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jst3p: DoctorCal: I got a $25k tax *credit* for claiming I died of COVID.

The genius part of your plan is you can sign your own death certificate being a doctor and all!

I suggest dying again this year!


On official forms I have to footnote Doctor*


*of teh intarwebs
 
GodComplex
‘’ less than a minute ago  

IRestoreFurniture: cretinbob: BUT PEOPLE ARE DYING ANYWAY WHARGARBL

get vaccinated, wear a mask

ThOsE pEoPlE dIEd withCoViD, nOt fromCoViD.


Yeah that one's still making the rounds in twitter.


I heard this one from an associate and promptly pointed out that people die with AIDS, not from it ( directly anyway ) as well, but you probably wouldn't risk that by raw dogging your latest Craigslist hookup.
 
