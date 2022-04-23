 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Moral quandary of the day: If a NYC traffic agent and overly aggressive FBI agent get into a street fight over partially parking in a bus stop, who do you root for to lose?   (nydailynews.com) divider line
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Either way I'm not signing up to read more.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The bus
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
,I'm rooting for the judicial process to be invoked when the TEA? agent is charged with ""He tried to snatch my machine from my hand, but I resisted him," Dipu recalled. "But the second time he snatched it from my hand forcefully and I could not protect it. He took it, went into the car and locked the door."

People get serious time for resisting arrest!
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's always the traffic agent. Always.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: It's always the traffic agent. Always.


Traffic agent told the guy in the bus stop to move along and they did without any tickets being issued. Went to ticket an unmarked apparently empty vehicle for a lesser citation and the FBI goon hiding inside assaulted him, stole the ticketing device, tampered with it, then got back out and assaulted the traffic agent again this time violently slamming him into the car.

Traffic agent did his job with leniency and compassion without even knowing he was dealing with law enforcement, FBI agent assaulted a peace officer without provocation and attempted to destroy evidence. We could use lot more of that traffic officer and a lot less of the badged thug throwing people into federal prison over a traffic stop.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was just some innocent roid rage.  It could happen to any irresponsible power tripping under brained asshole.  But this is the DEA's schtick.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: It's always the traffic agent. Always.


I'm from Philly, and everyone including city hall answers to the Philadelphia Parking Authority eventually.  I've gone to extreme lengths to deal with them myself, they're like a giant implacable entity that fills your entire field of vision once they get a hold of you.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't mind parking ticketing people. See there are places you are not supposed to park, usually for reasons, and if you park there, we'll you deserve deserve ticket.

Some exceptions apply but generally, I wish there were more out there so people would stop blocking the streets, etc.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: It's always the traffic agent. Always.

Traffic agent told the guy in the bus stop to move along and they did without any tickets being issued. Went to ticket an unmarked apparently empty vehicle for a lesser citation and the FBI goon hiding inside assaulted him, stole the ticketing device, tampered with it, then got back out and assaulted the traffic agent again this time violently slamming him into the car.

Traffic agent did his job with leniency and compassion without even knowing he was dealing with law enforcement, FBI agent assaulted a peace officer without provocation and attempted to destroy evidence. We could use lot more of that traffic officer and a lot less of the badged thug throwing people into federal prison over a traffic stop.


Well when you put it that way, the only thing it really means is that I should've read the farking story.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: It's always the traffic agent. Always.

I'm from Philly, and everyone including city hall answers to the Philadelphia Parking Authority eventually.  I've gone to extreme lengths to deal with them myself, they're like a giant implacable entity that fills your entire field of vision once they get a hold of you.


I lived in St Paul for about 4 years, and I had to make sure I didn't get home from work earlier than 4:00 pm. There were three times I  parked on the street between 3:55 and 3:58, and each time I got a parking ticket for exceeding the two hour limit that was only in effect until 6:00 pm. I never once saw them around when I parked, but the tickets were ALWAYS written at 5:58 or 5:59.

So..yep. I can't f*cking stand traffic cops.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<Mobsters> I don't accept the question. In order to live, I gotta kill 'em both.</Mobsters>
 
Rythsys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FBI agent.  It seems that (from the research I've conducted by reading the headline), incidentally or not, the traffic cop was using his powers for good.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FBI agent. How is this even close?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Every/all
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I vote for an overweight pigeon with a bladder infection to fly over at just the right moment to blast a fat shitstreak across both of their faces.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: The FBI agent.  It seems that (from the research I've conducted by reading the headline), incidentally or not, the traffic cop was using his powers for good.


FBI agents are weird. 3/4 are technical/science agents who'd you'd never peg as a federal LEO.

The others are the military pipeline roidheads who believe their own hype..
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Then I came back to the Jeep. I was trying to look through the window to see if there was anybody in the car, but I couldn't see anything."

Dipu was about to stick a ticket for not having a meter receipt under the Jeep's windshield wiper when he heard some rustling from inside. Just after he stuck the ticket on the window, he said, the Jeep's occupant put an FBI placard on the car's dashboard..

The FBI agent was 100% masturbating inside his car.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can we just agree that Monday morning, both will be telling their work bros had bad assed they were and how the other guy was pleading for their life.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
there might be more to this. i wonder if the traffic cop stole the agent's p?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: thecactusman17: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: It's always the traffic agent. Always.

Traffic agent told the guy in the bus stop to move along and they did without any tickets being issued. Went to ticket an unmarked apparently empty vehicle for a lesser citation and the FBI goon hiding inside assaulted him, stole the ticketing device, tampered with it, then got back out and assaulted the traffic agent again this time violently slamming him into the car.

Traffic agent did his job with leniency and compassion without even knowing he was dealing with law enforcement, FBI agent assaulted a peace officer without provocation and attempted to destroy evidence. We could use lot more of that traffic officer and a lot less of the badged thug throwing people into federal prison over a traffic stop.

Well when you put it that way, the only thing it really means is that I should've read the farking story.


Nah. Still rooting for the FBI agent.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

foo monkey: "Then I came back to the Jeep. I was trying to look through the window to see if there was anybody in the car, but I couldn't see anything."

Dipu was about to stick a ticket for not having a meter receipt under the Jeep's windshield wiper when he heard some rustling from inside. Just after he stuck the ticket on the window, he said, the Jeep's occupant put an FBI placard on the car's dashboard..

The FBI agent was 100% masturbating inside his car.


Odds are honestly higher they were asleep.  Sitting in a car waiting for shiat to happen is not exciting stuff.  Doesn't mean what they did was ok, it wasn't, at all.  But probably fell asleep, got woken up, had a just woken up no brain wtf panic attack reaction 'cause they figured they got caught.  Once they realized it was parking enforcement, every bit of that went to irrational rage for scaring them like that

/I'd put the agent on administrative probation and send them to some boring shiathole to shuffle documents for a year or two
//they could contemplate their decision tree and maybe learn that shiat's not ok
///or they'd do dumb shiat again and they'd be shiatcanned right there
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

foo monkey: "Then I came back to the Jeep. I was trying to look through the window to see if there was anybody in the car, but I couldn't see anything."

Dipu was about to stick a ticket for not having a meter receipt under the Jeep's windshield wiper when he heard some rustling from inside. Just after he stuck the ticket on the window, he said, the Jeep's occupant put an FBI placard on the car's dashboard..

The FBI agent was 100% masturbating inside his car.


Well, if you're gonna, you might as well go 100%.

Anything less is just dickin' around.
 
toonetwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FBI since they murdered Dr. MLK Jr.  Every little bit for those butcracks.
 
hungryI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
