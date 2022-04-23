 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Jesus and The Chosen People passed the bong, this new exhibit in NYC explains it   (nypost.com) divider line
17
    Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cannabis, exhibit's curator, Judaism, Jews, upcoming exhibition, Big Apple research institute, whole history of Jews  
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a culture which doesn't embrace cannabis, other than hypocrites and liars?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just ordered a proto pipe. Should be here by June.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once attended a Hanukkah party where the hosts had a minorrah with joints instead of candles.

Couldn't tell you what happened after the first 10 or 15 minutes, but I'm pretty sure I had a great time.
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bong song.

Bong
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Is there a culture which doesn't embrace cannabis, other than hypocrites and liars?


Lots of them - the resin is sticky and hard to get off your clothes, and I don't generally go around hugging bushes unless I've reach JCECUAB levels of stoned

/eat their extracts in edibles
//np
///but weed plants just aren't all that huggable, man
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that explains what the burning bush was.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And lo, even though there was only a tiny bit left in the blunt he passed it around and it lasted three days. Amen
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oi, vey! Cannabis in our stet'l would be a schande für die Goyim!
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RI_Red: I once attended a Hanukkah party where the hosts had a minorrah with joints instead of candles.

Couldn't tell you what happened after the first 10 or 15 minutes, but I'm pretty sure I had a great time.


Some the best parties I attended in my misspent youth were thrown by the Jewish party crowd.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As an appreciator of actual lab-grade borosilicate glassware I must admit to be impressed with this Menorah bong. That is craftmanship, art, religion, and stonerism combined
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Republican Party has its token Jews.

The Democratic Party has its toking Jews.
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And that is why we light up on the 20th of Tevet to commemorate the Burning Bush
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Is there a culture which doesn't embrace cannabis, other than hypocrites and liars?


Buddhism forbids all intoxicants.
 
amb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

berylman: As an appreciator of actual lab-grade borosilicate glassware I must admit to be impressed with this Menorah bong. That is craftmanship, art, religion, and stonerism combined
[nypost.com image 850x566]


And the bong lasted for 8 crazy nights.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
L'-high-yam, y'all!
 
