(The US Sun)   Run Becky, Run   (the-sun.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Childbirth, Human sexuality, Pelvic floor, Pelvis, Perineum, Urinary bladder, Sexual intercourse, Muscular system  
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think that's Taylor Swift
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No it's becky
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess we need top outlaw exercise. It's immoral and can cause non-puritanical thoughts.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I gotta go for a jog in 26 minutes.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More proof that Barney Stinson was the smartest character ever written: "Salty girls on an endorphin high who just want to lie down. What up?"
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: More proof that Barney Stinson was the smartest character ever written: "Salty girls on an endorphin high who just want to lie down. What up?"


Barney Stinson is the best character to ever be on a terrible television show. NPH was carrying that show like LeBron on the 2007 Cavs. Just a fantastic performance for an otherwise awful team.
 
bughunter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Correlation =/= causation.

Nymphos love to jog.

Prove me wrong.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
... toe-curbing TS climax ...?

Just knowing they might exist in this reality is proof enough that this is not the worst timeline.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nick McDermott

stopped reading right there....
 
Fark-N-Noodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sharp Knees
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"FAKE NEWS! No woman ever has an orgasm with me, no matter how hard she tries to run."
 
