 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 28 New York)   Instant Karma: Carjacker beats an elderly woman and steals her SUV, only to die in a wreck on the interstate shortly thereafter   (wwnytv.com) divider line
55
    More: Fail, SAN ANTONIO, Death, San Antonio great-grandmother, San Antonio residents, Automobile, English-language films, Face, Carjacking  
•       •       •

726 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2022 at 2:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:20 AM PDT

Oh look it's this story again.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If there's such thing as karma, what did the elderly woman do to get car jacked?
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: If there's such thing as karma, what did the elderly woman do to get car jacked?


She knows what she did.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shirlene Hernandez, from San Antonio?
You mean La Bruja?
Dickwad got off easy.
She was off her game.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite her age, she still works every day and needs a vehicle to get her there.

What a great country where 72 year olds can still work !
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Despite her age, she still works every day and needs a vehicle to get her there.

What a great country where 72 year olds can still work !


shiat, my mom's 80 and works at Busch Gardens.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Despite her age, she still works every day and needs a vehicle to get her there.

What a great country where 72 year olds can still work !


I just now, at this very moment, realized why so many people are against taking the driver's licenses away from blind elderly people who can't see anymore: they need to drive to work, even though they can't see.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does insurance cover such things? Like do you get a new car?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: If there's such thing as karma, what did the elderly woman do to get car jacked?


What did she do to be beaten?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She took a beating but you should see the other guy ..
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: If there's such thing as karma, what did the elderly woman do to get car jacked?


I mean, she got told once.

/aisle seat
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I just now clicked the article and after seeing her face I hope his death was as lingering and as painful as possible.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she got beaten for her car, and both lost time at the job she still needs at 72, and her transportation is wrecked. That situation is bullshiat from every angle.

Fark user imageView Full Size

If there's any silver lining in any of that, it's this.

/Carjacker should've just went to sleep on a shore at low tide and saved the extra steps.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Despite her age, she still works every day and needs a vehicle to get her there.

What a great country where 72 year olds can still work !


Some people find it fulllfilling to still be able to provide something of use to the community... unlike farkers.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Green_Knight: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Despite her age, she still works every day and needs a vehicle to get her there.

What a great country where 72 year olds can still work !

Some people find it fulllfilling to still be able to provide something of use to the community... unlike farkers.


Yeah because that's why she is doing it.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:20 AM PDT

Oh look it's this story again.


Seeing as the outcome is already determined and affects none of us... what difference does it make? It has the exact same relevance whether it happened last night, last month, or last year. Are things only worthy of only being discussed once in a timely fashion, never to be seen again?
In summation: these stories aren't news, they are just happenings: when they happened is irrelevant.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to know why anyone needs to beat an old lady to take their car?
This is like a cop killing a bean poll 17 year old kid.
WTF
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chipaku
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's the privileged old lady's fault that the vehicle was unsafe for the poor victim who stole it. She let her brakes wear down specifically for this purpose. She's a bloodthirsty maniac and probably racist too. No vehicle is worth a human life. Hopefully she gets executed.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Even base mandatory car insurance covers this.  Why are we raising money for her again?
 
hammettman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A 72 year old drinking a big gulp sized Coke a day is a prescription for disaster.  Coke weakens bones so it's just a matter of time before that fall that will break her hip and send her into a deeper slide in her health.

Also have to wonder if she had insurance.  I guess the gofundme angle is easier paperwork, and a beat-up grandma a better sell?

What a country!
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: Even base mandatory car insurance covers this.  Why are we raising money for her again?


Covers what? Theft? Need comprehensive coverage for that.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: Even base mandatory car insurance covers this.  Why are we raising money for her again?


Oh, and the civil case will be a cake walk since the defendant doesn't have much to say.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: Mongo No.5: Even base mandatory car insurance covers this.  Why are we raising money for her again?

Oh, and the civil case will be a cake walk since the defendant doesn't have much to say.


What kind of estate do you think a car thief has? Lol
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: Even base mandatory car insurance covers this.  Why are we raising money for her again?


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Mongo No.5: Mongo No.5: Even base mandatory car insurance covers this.  Why are we raising money for her again?

Oh, and the civil case will be a cake walk since the defendant doesn't have much to say.

What kind of estate do you think a car thief has? Lol


Enough assets to cover a deductible?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: TheDirtyNacho: Mongo No.5: Mongo No.5: Even base mandatory car insurance covers this.  Why are we raising money for her again?

Oh, and the civil case will be a cake walk since the defendant doesn't have much to say.

What kind of estate do you think a car thief has? Lol

Enough assets to cover a deductible?


Base coverage doesn't include theft
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Despite her age, she still works every day and needs a vehicle to get her there.

What a great country where 72 year olds can still work !


Can and needs to are different things.
Both my parents retired and are separated.  Sitting alone most of the day rots your brain
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No info on the car jacker? Was he crazy, suicidal? Drugged? 3 men tried to stop him and he got away?
 
BigChad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Snoke, is that you?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: Even base mandatory car insurance covers this.  Why are we raising money for her again?


Covers the car. Not the ER visit for beating.  Jfc.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'd like to know why anyone needs to beat an old lady to take their car?
This is like a cop killing a bean poll 17 year old kid.
WTF


In both circumstances (cops and criminals), a willful ignorance that compliance is achieved with violence combined with a predator's perception of control and nearly instantaneous spikes of adrenaline.

Distinguishing the characteristics of an instance from a sociopathy and/or behavioral disorders is challenging.

I have been a victim-- held up at gunpoint in a park after dark in my car-- and my personal opinion the guys were verbally abusive to be intimidating, but also rationalizing the extreme character of what they were doing. Something along the lines of...If you fail to recognize my privilege/place and you pay a consequence that society's inequity has produced, not us.

Again, this is programming from both sides of the law, both kinds of gangs, which is not to say they're equivalent, but connected because violence is "required".
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Despite her age, she still works every day and needs a vehicle to get her there.

What a great country where 72 year olds can still work !

Can and needs to are different things.
Both my parents retired and are separated.  Sitting alone most of the day rots your brain


That's why I read FARK!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: No info on the car jacker? Was he crazy, suicidal? Drugged? 3 men tried to stop him and he got away?


???
Cops can't even cuff one person.
And that's been the case since Rodney King.  Shhhhhhhhhheit
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Mongo No.5: TheDirtyNacho: Mongo No.5: Mongo No.5: Even base mandatory car insurance covers this.  Why are we raising money for her again?

Oh, and the civil case will be a cake walk since the defendant doesn't have much to say.

What kind of estate do you think a car thief has? Lol

Enough assets to cover a deductible?

Base coverage doesn't include theft


This is true.  There's an inflection point in which value of car vs insurance would have you drop comp.  but it's REALLY low.  I guess I just assume people carry comp on anything worth a couple grand or more.  That's my bad.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mugato: If there's such thing as karma, what did the elderly woman do to get car jacked?


She beat up a chicken, in the egg, before it hatched.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

buravirgil: waxbeans: I'd like to know why anyone needs to beat an old lady to take their car?
This is like a cop killing a bean poll 17 year old kid.
WTF

In both circumstances (cops and criminals), a willful ignorance that compliance is achieved with violence combined with a predator's perception of control and nearly instantaneous spikes of adrenaline.

Distinguishing the characteristics of an instance from a sociopathy and/or behavioral disorders is challenging.

I have been a victim-- held up at gunpoint in a park after dark in my car-- and my personal opinion the guys were verbally abusive to be intimidating, but also rationalizing the extreme character of what they were doing. Something along the lines of...If you fail to recognize my privilege/place and you pay a consequence that society's inequity has produced, not us.

Again, this is programming from both sides of the law, both kinds of gangs, which is not to say they're equivalent, but connected because violence is "required".


I get that to an extent.  But, I'm a measured person.  I've used violence in my youth. But. Never more than needed. And. The thing is in my old age I realize violence is a type of communication that victims don't actually understand.  At all. From mom and pop spanking kids to cops killing people.  To guards being sadistic.  It is always falling on deaf ears.
So. The death penalty is pointless.
And hurting a lover isn't going to be successful.

My point is, use what you need but hold back because it adds more jail time for no reason.
Or in this case this car jacker likely got too excited to even drive correct.
They did this to them self for no reason.
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Despite her age, she still works every day and needs a vehicle to get her there.

What a great country where 72 year olds can still work !


She has to! Gotta pay for the Hot Pockets for that lazy ass farker that won't move out of the basement!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jeez she looks like an extra in a zombie movie that's terrible
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

barneyrubble: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Despite her age, she still works every day and needs a vehicle to get her there.

What a great country where 72 year olds can still work !

She has to! Gotta pay for the Hot Pockets for that lazy ass farker that won't move out of the basement!


CAN'T move out of the basement because his two jobs still don't support a rent payment.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mugato: If there's such thing as karma, what did the elderly woman do to get car jacked?


I always think this when ppl bring up karma. Because they do see the impaction
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Despite her age, she still works every day and needs a vehicle to get her there.

What a great country where 72 year olds can still work !


No, no, no, she's depriving two entire generations of jobs and livelihood.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

barneyrubble: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Despite her age, she still works every day and needs a vehicle to get her there.

What a great country where 72 year olds can still work !

She has to! Gotta pay for the Hot Pockets for that lazy ass farker that won't move out of the basement!


Are there basements in San Antonio
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mugato: If there's such thing as karma, what did the elderly woman do to get car jacked?


Done in two.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: barneyrubble: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Despite her age, she still works every day and needs a vehicle to get her there.

What a great country where 72 year olds can still work !

She has to! Gotta pay for the Hot Pockets for that lazy ass farker that won't move out of the basement!

CAN'T move out of the basement because his two jobs still don't support a rent payment.


The restaurant workers in San Antonio work at 3 to 7 restaurants. It's nuts.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Despite her age, she still works every day and needs a vehicle to get her there.

What a great country where 72 year olds can still work !

Some people find it fulllfilling to still be able to provide something of use to the community... unlike farkers.


There are innumerable ways an elderly person can contribute to society beyond wage slavery.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


gene pool +1
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: barneyrubble: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Despite her age, she still works every day and needs a vehicle to get her there.

What a great country where 72 year olds can still work !

She has to! Gotta pay for the Hot Pockets for that lazy ass farker that won't move out of the basement!

Are there basements in San Antonio


I'm going with more like crawl spaces. Which makes the inhabitants even sadder.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trik: Mugato: If there's such thing as karma, what did the elderly woman do to get car jacked?

What did she do to be beaten?


What did the SUV do to be carjacked, crashed and totaled?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Green_Knight: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Despite her age, she still works every day and needs a vehicle to get her there.

What a great country where 72 year olds can still work !

Some people find it fulllfilling to still be able to provide something of use to the community... unlike farkers.

Yeah because that's why she is doing it.


At 80 my dad gave submarine tours on the submarine he was on in the navy.  Some people like to work and aspire to do more than sit on a couch all day but don't have the physical ability to travel much.

I could have stopped working at age 42 but I enjoy it.  I took 6 months off and was bored as hell aside from traveling so now I work and travel
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.