 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGAL 8)   Old, bivalved: Zebra mussels. New, gastropody: Mud snails   (wgal.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Boat, Water, Fishing, Disinfectant, Big Spring Creek, Boat Commission, Pennsylvania Fish, River  
•       •       •

524 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2022 at 2:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any natural predators we could introduce to eat these snails?
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trading Places Movie CLIP The S Car Go
Youtube SOa-RWv2AAU
 
roostercube
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Are there any natural predators we could introduce to eat these snails?


Maybe, but gorillas don't always freeze to death in the winter
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is vital for anglers and boaters to properly disinfect their gear after every fishing or boating trip, especially when moving from one water to another,"

Is this a thing people do?  Admittedly I'm not a boat person, but I've never heard of this.  Certainly not at a recreational level.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a little luck I'll be eating eel this evening. That's not a euphemism.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Are there any natural predators we could introduce to eat these snails?


The French?
 
Taco Mail [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Are there any natural predators we could introduce to eat these snails?


I feel like that well-worn ecological tactic rarely solves a problem without creating a new one.

Why, yes, I do live next to Lake Michigan.
 
Trik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And how did freshwater New Zealand snails get to Pennsylvania fresh waters?

I'll tell you how. Someone deliberately transported and released them in Pennsylvania waters.
They sure as hell didn't walk there.
 
Biff Wellington III
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Are there any natural predators we could introduce to eat these snails?


I was going to volunteer until I saw how tiny they are.
 
Biff Wellington III
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Trik: And how did freshwater New Zealand snails get to Pennsylvania fresh waters?

I'll tell you how. Someone deliberately transported and released them in Pennsylvania waters.
They sure as hell didn't walk there.


Are you sure about that?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ now  

MurphyMurphy: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Are there any natural predators we could introduce to eat these snails?

The French?


You'd need tiny, tiny forks...
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.