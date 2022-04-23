 Skip to content
(RD News Now)   It's never a good idea to pull someone over with red and blue lights when you're not a police officer. It's a whole new level of stupid when you aren't a cop and pull over a marked cruiser   (rdnewsnow.com) divider line
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some people want to go to jail.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What was the cop doing? What was the other side of the story?
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He should try the insanity defense. I think he's got a good shot.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people who want to be cops are exactly the sort of people who should never be cops, and then there is this stupid kid.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kid tried to pull over a marked cop car by screaming at it? And he's still alive?!

Oh, wait, Canada. Never mind.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starting to get more common now that any moron can just download red and blue flashing lights to their phone.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UltraFark:  It was a mauve Chevy Spark.

file.kbb.comView Full Size
 
neilbradley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeremy DeWitte, is that you?
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just because you can buy this on Amazon. Don't make it a good idea or legal to use.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bughunter: UltraFark:  It was a mauve Chevy Spark.

[file.kbb.com image 480x360]


...was a mindflayer driving it...?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You gotta wonder, if the kid hadn't tried his little scheme on a cop, what was the next step in his master plan going to be?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The kid tried to pull over a marked cop car by screaming at it? And he's still alive?!

Oh, wait, Canada. Never mind.


Maybe the cop apologized.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This has Leroy Jenkins written all over it
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuffy: [Fark user image image 640x393]
Just because you can buy this on Amazon. Don't make it a good idea or legal to use.


Even if I only use it to get left-lane Lucy's to move over?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Canada needs a new motto: "Florida. Don't let it happen here."
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iToad: Canada needs a new motto: "Florida. Don't let it happen here."


There are 49 United States that need that as their motto, too.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

neilbradley: Jeremy DeWitte, is that you?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/I was waiting to see if his name popped up.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is Canada going to deport this idiot to Florida, Canadian citizenship notwithstanding? Because this idiot just screams Florida Man.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
... in my defense, I've only done this once.
 
