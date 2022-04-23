 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for April 23 is askance, as in "Drew likes his beer bottles as much askance"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"as muck askance"  As much as cancer?  I can't get anything else out of that.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: "as muck askance"  As much as cancer?  I can't get anything else out of that.


bottles as much as cans.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Recent videos from the Kremlin have led many to believe or hope that Vladimir Putin has askance her."
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
belloflostsouls.netView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Skeptical hedgie looks askance at subby.
 
Trik
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
boo. these word of the day posts get worse each day.
Each new one is worse than the one before it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They can't all be winners subby
/but one would be nice
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's when you conduct a meeting at which people attempt to make contact with the dead while Mighty Mighty Bosstones is playing in the background. A Ska Eance
/ugh... I feel dirty
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Most (if not all) of these headlines qualify as word crimes.
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Honey is delicious! If you don't believe me, askance.
 
