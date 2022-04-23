 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bangor Daily News)   Breaking news absolutely ripped from the front page of the Bangor Daily News: things grow in springtime   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
4
    More: Obvious, Salamander, Pool, beginning of April, new things, woodland pools, big yellow spots, easy task, dead leaves  
•       •       •

383 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2022 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As long as we've been locked up. This may be news.
 
Cyril Sneer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Every time you go outside, you should try to find five new things," my husband, Derek, suggested to me during one of those walks.
"I dunno. That sounds like a lot," I replied, as I searched

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fake news!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's a nice perspective to have. I think learning the names of the plants, animals, insects around you gives the world more fine-grained definition, and makes walks and hikes more mentally stimulating.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.