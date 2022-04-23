 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   So, your school banned a book you want to read? Brooklyn Public Library has got you covered   (twitter.com) divider line
12
    More: Spiffy, shot  
•       •       •

174 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2022 at 12:36 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's awesome!

Of course, now we'll start seeing new legislation in Red states to ban book migration...
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anybody up in here that recalls the comic book wars of the '50s?
There was pretty wide spread banning of comic books in some areas by "civic minded" groups banning the sale of comics. Don't think it ever reached the level of illegal possession but sales were out in some communities.
Many book reports were tendered from the comic versions of great books and teachers were devoted to deciding on the source material for their assignments.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

snocone: Anybody up in here that recalls the comic book wars of the '50s?
There was pretty wide spread banning of comic books in some areas by "civic minded" groups banning the sale of comics. Don't think it ever reached the level of illegal possession but sales were out in some communities.
Many book reports were tendered from the comic versions of great books and teachers were devoted to deciding on the source material for their assignments.


I grew up in the 60's needing to treat comic books like they were pornography.  MAD Magazine was allowed in the house for reasons that are unclear to me, but all "trash" was strictly banned.
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For a long time now, anyone in New York State could get a Brooklyn Public Library card for electronic material. I've been using one and it's great. I still try and support my local public library, but they have a much larger selection and availability there.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One thing about Digital library books.  The library still has to 'own' a copy(s). And can only circulate that many copies.

When you check out a digital book, audiobook....the available copies/licenses on the site goes down by one.

While they do have a automatic 'return to virtual shelf' date. If you've finish with one manually return your eCopy so it's available for someone else.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A well funded library system is a thing of beauty
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

snocone: Anybody up in here that recalls the comic book wars of the '50s?
There was pretty wide spread banning of comic books in some areas by "civic minded" groups banning the sale of comics. Don't think it ever reached the level of illegal possession but sales were out in some communities.
Many book reports were tendered from the comic versions of great books and teachers were devoted to deciding on the source material for their assignments.


Before it was internet, it was video games.
Before it was video games, it was comic books
Before it was comic books, it was Rock Music
Before it was Rock Music, it was Jazz.
Before it was Jazz it was ballet.
and if music man was to be believed, before then it was pool halls.

...

Wasn't there some Greek writer who was complaining about 'those teenagers' from circa 200 BC? Which implies every generation for 2,222 years has been trying to get teenagers to stop being teenagers.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meanwhile...
Ebook Services Are Bringing Unhinged Conspiracy Books into Public Libraries (vice.com)
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm not concerned about schools "banning" books. "Ulysses" by James Joyce is not appropriate for elementary school students and shouldn't be in the elementary school library or taught in a class. I'm more concerned when libraries consent to banning books.
 
dryknife
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Uncle Fester cookbooks too?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.