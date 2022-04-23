 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Illinois recommends residents halt use of bird feeders, baths, though we're unsure why asking people not to bathe helps stop bird flu   (fox2now.com) divider line
4
    More: Scary, Avian influenza, Influenza, Bird, bird feeders, Transmission and infection of H5N1, Influenza pandemic, wild birds, Global spread of H5N1  
•       •       •

79 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2022 at 11:05 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think they want people to stop bathing in bird baths. I could be wrong.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can't we just fashion little masks, and ask them to stay six feet apart? Sterilize the bird bath between uses?

/Took down the feeders.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought all birds flew.
Except penguins, emus and ostriches.  Lazy basterds.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Loris: Can't we just fashion little masks, and ask them to stay six feet apart? Sterilize the bird bath between uses?

/Took down the feeders.


Bird freedoms. That's why.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.