Day 59 of WW3: counterattacks slowing Russian offensive in east, Washington is boosting heavy arms for Ukraine, UN rights chief sees 'horror story' of violations. It's your Saturday Ukraine War thread
    Russia, Ukraine, Ukrainian language, Ukrainians, Kiev, Russian language, Russians, Kievan Rus'  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, IN Russia, the infrastructure is either conveniently disintegrating, or there are some very active teams to just sabotage the sh*t out of the Russians in their own house.

I mean, it could be less than gruntled FSB teams, looking to engineer an exit for Putin, but I am kind of hoping that they aren't quite that cynical to attack their own nation and citizens. Which sounds more and more naive now that I type that out...
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: or there are some very active teams to just sabotage the sh*t out of the Russians in their own house.


I've seen reports that a number of russian army enlistment centers have been set fire to, but the working theory on those is that it's russians utilizing arson to destroy their documentation as conscripts. Sort of burning your draft card, the hard way.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The city council posted a satellite photo provided by Planet Labs showing what it said was a mass grave 45 meters (147.64 feet) by 25 meters (82.02 feet) that could hold the bodies of at least 1,000 Mariupol residents.
It said the new reported mass grave is outside the village of Vynohradne, which is east of Mariupol.
Earlier this week, satellite photos from Maxar Technologies revealed what appeared to be rows upon rows of more than 200 freshly dug mass graves in the town of Manhush, located to the west of Mariupol.

good. lord. Katyn much?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: hubiestubert: or there are some very active teams to just sabotage the sh*t out of the Russians in their own house.

I've seen reports that a number of russian army enlistment centers have been set fire to, but the working theory on those is that it's russians utilizing arson to destroy their documentation as conscripts. Sort of burning your draft card, the hard way.


so it's like a Group Z bench instead of a Group W one?
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So if you feel like you need to do something more than obsess over this in Internet discussions and can give some money (and more links below if you don't), here are some charities that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

A Kyiv bakery distributing Easter (tomorrow for them) bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua/

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua


You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/

Other things to buy with proceeds going to Ukraine:

comic books: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/pucksreturn/status/1517826951850962944?s=21&t=ZnRVhyDg9hpb884w90Jx7g

#Anonymous the list is updated because #Russia is trying to protect themselves by changing their IP addresses. Plus we also added a new service.
Attacks guidelines and other information can be found on our website itarmy.com.ua/instruction/?l...
#Ukraine #UkraineWar #Russian
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/anneapplebaum/status/1517833610899955715?s=21&t=ZnRVhyDg9hpb884w90Jx7g

In Russia the state has ordered publishers to eliminate the word "Ukraine" from textbooks. An attempt to erase a nation and a people, and to leave no trace, has begun.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: In Russia the state has ordered publishers to eliminate the word "Ukraine" from textbooks. An attempt to erase a nation and a people, and to leave no trace, has begun.


Can't have history books saying that Ukraine kicked russia's ass, if they can't say the name Ukraine.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Peki: In Russia the state has ordered publishers to eliminate the word "Ukraine" from textbooks. An attempt to erase a nation and a people, and to leave no trace, has begun.

Can't have history books saying that Ukraine kicked russia's ass, if they can't say the name Ukraine.


"And then there were those couple of months when lots of our soldiers accidentally shot themselves and never came home.  And we lost most of our tanks and helicopters and accidentally sank our own boats"

Oh, yeah, that projects strength.

Wasn't there some country that sued Google about where they had places a border in Google maps?  Did ne russia allow them to show that Ukraine was a state before they banned access?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: https://twitter.com/anneapplebaum/status/1517833610899955715?s=21&t=ZnRVhyDg9hpb884w90Jx7g

In Russia the state has ordered publishers to eliminate the word "Ukraine" from textbooks. An attempt to erase a nation and a people, and to leave no trace, has begun.


what, FSB are crawling the country with erasers and wite-out? or more of a fahrenheit 451 kind of thing.

/I only joke because that is seriously farking disturbing
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thread
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Olena Halushka
@OlenaHalushka
russians are preparing to shell Ukrainian towns this night & tomorrow as Orthodox Christians will celebrate Easter. A russian soldier tells his woman that they are painting "Christ is risen" on the missiles. she laughs
Source: SBU intercepts #GenocideOfUkrainians #ArmUkraineNow
8:54 AM · Apr 23, 2022
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My local watering hole last night: (Bonus RED area. Lots of Trump flags still flying)

scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Lots of loud cheers, "Glory to Ukraine!" "Putin is a Dick!"

Okay, so most of those came from our table. But no one disagreed with us, at least not openly.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We need to drop Zuckerberg off in Ukraine since he enables war crime deniers.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Odesa...
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
(link)
I was waiting for this.

For the past few days it's been +400 or +800 per day, which reflects an estimate of 100 or 200 dead Russians & treble wounded. Today's estimate shows 400 dead, a significant uptick & suggests a significant increase of Ukrainian engagement of Russian soldiers.

In other news, Orthodox Easter is tomorrow. Happy Easter to all who celebrate! I have a bad feeling that day has totemic importance to the Russian military though.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tintar: Peki: https://twitter.com/anneapplebaum/status/1517833610899955715?s=21&t=ZnRVhyDg9hpb884w90Jx7g

In Russia the state has ordered publishers to eliminate the word "Ukraine" from textbooks. An attempt to erase a nation and a people, and to leave no trace, has begun.

what, FSB are crawling the country with erasers and wite-out? or more of a fahrenheit 451 kind of thing.

/I only joke because that is seriously farking disturbing


Think China, in regards to a certain date and place where nothing happened...
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tintar: Peki: https://twitter.com/anneapplebaum/status/1517833610899955715?s=21&t=ZnRVhyDg9hpb884w90Jx7g

In Russia the state has ordered publishers to eliminate the word "Ukraine" from textbooks. An attempt to erase a nation and a people, and to leave no trace, has begun.

what, FSB are crawling the country with erasers and wite-out? or more of a fahrenheit 451 kind of thing.

/I only joke because that is seriously farking disturbing


I know, sounds more and more like Florida
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The fact that Russia has admitted 13K dead and soldiers and another 7K missing speaks volumes.

And two oil oligarchs and their families found dead this week isn't normal.

One bullet ends this whole thing.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: tintar: Peki: https://twitter.com/anneapplebaum/status/1517833610899955715?s=21&t=ZnRVhyDg9hpb884w90Jx7g

In Russia the state has ordered publishers to eliminate the word "Ukraine" from textbooks. An attempt to erase a nation and a people, and to leave no trace, has begun.

what, FSB are crawling the country with erasers and wite-out? or more of a fahrenheit 451 kind of thing.

/I only joke because that is seriously farking disturbing

Think China, in regards to a certain date and place where nothing happened...


One of my favorite quotes from the game:

"...Beware of he who would deny you access to information, for in his heart he dreams himself your master." -- Commissioner Pravin Lal, Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tintar: The city council posted a satellite photo provided by Planet Labs showing what it said was a mass grave 45 meters (147.64 feet) by 25 meters (82.02 feet) that could hold the bodies of at least 1,000 Mariupol residents.
It said the new reported mass grave is outside the village of Vynohradne, which is east of Mariupol.
Earlier this week, satellite photos from Maxar Technologies revealed what appeared to be rows upon rows of more than 200 freshly dug mass graves in the town of Manhush, located to the west of Mariupol.

good. lord. Katyn much?


Makes me wonder if the evacuation convoys illegally directed to Russia were stopped, with all of the men murdered and all women and children sent on to Russia.  Russia's population is declining, so I would not be surprised if they would do something like that.
 
fasahd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hopefully a lot of those big guns have found placement to offset a potential barrage tomorrow. I'm looking forward to hearing an update on the command center of officers that was hit.
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pro-Russian leftie sites have posted this map of the "new" Ukraine and glorious new Russian
statelets:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Also claim that:
Ukraine has no tanks or planes left
No gas in Ukraine
Ukrainian army destroyed, just guerrilla fighters left
Ukrainians hate their own army and can't wait for "liberation"
All weapons sent to Ukraine from the West have been blown up by Russia
 
U.N. Commissioner Pravin Lal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Peki: A_Flying_Toaster: tintar: Peki: https://twitter.com/anneapplebaum/status/1517833610899955715?s=21&t=ZnRVhyDg9hpb884w90Jx7g

In Russia the state has ordered publishers to eliminate the word "Ukraine" from textbooks. An attempt to erase a nation and a people, and to leave no trace, has begun.

what, FSB are crawling the country with erasers and wite-out? or more of a fahrenheit 451 kind of thing.

/I only joke because that is seriously farking disturbing

Think China, in regards to a certain date and place where nothing happened...

One of my favorite quotes from the game:

"...Beware of he who would deny you access to information, for in his heart he dreams himself your master." -- Commissioner Pravin Lal, Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri


Putin is a dick
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I also hear this one a lot in my head when looking at the loss reports:

"Superior training and superior weaponry have, when taken together, a geometric effect on overall military strength. Well-trained, well-equipped troops can stand up to many more times their lesser brethren than linear arithmetic would seem to indicate."
-- Col. Corazon Santiago, "Spartan Battle Manual"
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fasahd: Hopefully a lot of those big guns have found placement to offset a potential barrage tomorrow. I'm looking forward to hearing an update on the command center of officers that was hit.


Once they get onto those 155mm.... There isn't going to be any russian artillery within 30-40km of each battery. Then there won't be any russians within that range shortly after.

They are TERRIFYING.

I hope sooner than later.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: My local watering hole last night: (Bonus RED area. Lots of Trump flags still flying)

[scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 155x206]

Lots of loud cheers, "Glory to Ukraine!" "Putin is a Dick!"

Okay, so most of those came from our table. But no one disagreed with us, at least not openly.


In 100+ days, I have met literally zero people who support or sympathize with Russia.

I've looked.
I've listened.

There have been masses of Trumpers and Fox News watchers.  Not a single one has voiced a pro-Russia sentiment. In their homes or anywhere else.

Do these people really exist or do we just have 'alternate views,' on the air to point at so we can say we're better than Russia and China?
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shanghai_Flyer: Pro-Russian leftie sites have posted this map of the "new" Ukraine and glorious new Russian
statelets:

[Fark user image image 850x594]
Also claim that:
Ukraine has no tanks or planes left
No gas in Ukraine
Ukrainian army destroyed, just guerrilla fighters left
Ukrainians hate their own army and can't wait for "liberation"
All weapons sent to Ukraine from the West have been blown up by Russia


Got a link?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shanghai_Flyer: Pro-Russian leftie sites


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Peki: Got a link?


Are you sure? You're going to see a lot of craziness, plus most of these sites have anti-Semitic content
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Boosting heavy arms?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Putin ordered the guy who told him that Ukraine "would fall in 5 days maximum" dug up and fed to the dogs.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Put the unrefutable, documented truth of what happens each day in front of those who rule Russia, China, India, and US Republicans. What happens? They will smile knowingly and say "the truth is what I say it is". Evil like that needs to be destroyed.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Olena Halushka
@OlenaHalushka
russians are preparing to shell Ukrainian towns this night & tomorrow as Orthodox Christians will celebrate Easter. A russian soldier tells his woman that they are painting "Christ is risen" on the missiles. she laughs
Source: SBU intercepts #GenocideOfUkrainians #ArmUkraineNow
8:54 AM · Apr 23, 2022


What a broken people.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shanghai_Flyer: Peki: Got a link?

Are you sure? You're going to see a lot of craziness, plus most of these sites have anti-Semitic content


Yes please. Content warning acknowledged.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tintar: Peki: https://twitter.com/anneapplebaum/status/1517833610899955715?s=21&t=ZnRVhyDg9hpb884w90Jx7g

In Russia the state has ordered publishers to eliminate the word "Ukraine" from textbooks. An attempt to erase a nation and a people, and to leave no trace, has begun.

what, FSB are crawling the country with erasers and wite-out? or more of a fahrenheit 451 kind of thing.

/I only joke because that is seriously farking disturbing


It's right up there with banning math textbooks because they admit the existence of black mathematicians.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Shanghai_Flyer: Pro-Russian leftie sites have posted this map of the "new" Ukraine and glorious new Russian
statelets:

[Fark user image image 850x594]
Also claim that:
Ukraine has no tanks or planes left
No gas in Ukraine
Ukrainian army destroyed, just guerrilla fighters left
Ukrainians hate their own army and can't wait for "liberation"
All weapons sent to Ukraine from the West have been blown up by Russia


Good lord!

Do you think they actually believe that?

Because if this is what they're expecting, there's gonna be a BUNNNNCH of cognitive dissonance soon.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Shanghai_Flyer: Pro-Russian leftie sites have posted this map of the "new" Ukraine and glorious new Russian
statelets:

[Fark user image image 850x594]
Also claim that:
Ukraine has no tanks or planes left
No gas in Ukraine
Ukrainian army destroyed, just guerrilla fighters left
Ukrainians hate their own army and can't wait for "liberation"
All weapons sent to Ukraine from the West have been blown up by Russia


That's a good map.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Peki: Shanghai_Flyer: Peki: Got a link?

Are you sure? You're going to see a lot of craziness, plus most of these sites have anti-Semitic content

Yes please. Content warning acknowledged.


I feel my inner Gritty stirring here.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also, not wanting to steal VHTS's schtick, but I know this is something people look for:

ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/your normal update roundup to follow once they wake up, I presume
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Shanghai_Flyer: Pro-Russian leftie sites have posted this map of the "new" Ukraine and glorious new Russian statelets:


I am going to need a primer on the ideology that allows you to be both lefty and pro Russian.
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Peki: Shanghai_Flyer: Peki: Got a link?

Are you sure? You're going to see a lot of craziness, plus most of these sites have anti-Semitic content

Yes please. Content warning acknowledged.


Here's Vineyard of the Saker, a favored watering-hole for far-right and far-left types. Supposed to have
writers who are ex-Russian military

Also can't forget Naked Capitalism, a site that has daily links to pro-Russian craziness
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Peki: https://twitter.com/anneapplebaum/status/1517833610899955715?s=21&t=ZnRVhyDg9hpb884w90Jx7g

In Russia the state has ordered publishers to eliminate the word "Ukraine" from textbooks. An attempt to erase a nation and a people, and to leave no trace, has begun.


I doubt that they have money to print new textbooks though, even before their economy tanked.
 
ExYank
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shanghai_Flyer: Pro-Russian leftie sites have posted this map of the "new" Ukraine and glorious new Russian
statelets:


Fark off Russian propagandist.

There are no Pro Russia Leftists. That is a right wing nut job talking point only.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bluenosed Baker: fasahd: Hopefully a lot of those big guns have found placement to offset a potential barrage tomorrow. I'm looking forward to hearing an update on the command center of officers that was hit.

Once they get onto those 155mm.... There isn't going to be any russian artillery within 30-40km of each battery. Then there won't be any russians within that range shortly after.

They are TERRIFYING.

I hope sooner than later.


Yes and it is about farking time too.  Fears of Putin launching nukes is just surrendering to Putin with more steps.  Fark that guy.  Let's send them jets too, all they want.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Shanghai_Flyer: Pro-Russian leftie sites have posted this map of the "new" Ukraine and glorious new Russian statelets:

I am going to need a primer on the ideology that allows you to be both lefty and pro Russian.


When you're so far right that even faux newz is on the left?

/newz is like wyngz
//because they can't legally call them wings
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Peki: Also, not wanting to steal VHTS's schtick, but I know this is something people look for:

ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

[Fark user image 425x201]

/your normal update roundup to follow once they wake up, I presume


Does he know he's famous yet?
 
Aquapope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some talking head yesterday was speculating that Putin is persisting in this war and will for another 2 weeks because he wants a glorious victory parade in Red Square on May 9th (or some such Russian holiday).  Is that plausible, or just a talking head waxing idiotic?
 
