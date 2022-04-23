 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   "You can't arrest me, my daddy is the sheriff." "I am the sheriff"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's so many Florida Man jokes possible here....
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Florida is strong in those two women
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul Little is a sherrif?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the Sheriff did the right thing. It's good to know that some people take their job seriously.
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is.. is that hat a part of the uniform or did he just decide to look like a randomly generated cartoon character?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who brought the sheriff?
I brought the sheriff.
Who is the sheriff?
I AM the sheriff.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: At least the Sheriff did the right thing. It's good to know that some people take their job seriously.


Sheriff wasn't getting his cut, so he had to make an example.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: At least the Sheriff did the right thing. It's good to know that some people take their job seriously.


Dude probably knew his daughter was a meth dealer and was just waiting for the opportunity.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That is one old looking 38 yr old
 
DrWhy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: That is one old looking 38 yr old


"Faces of meth"
 
Lonestar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"If you don't know who I am, then maybe your best course would be to tread lightly."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He still should have had nothing to do with the arrest because of the obvious conflict of interest. It could easily wreck any case the state has against her... oh wait, I get it now.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dayyim both of them girls need to be sampling their own product a bit more. Fattest meth heads I've ever seen.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

daffy: At least the Sheriff did the right thing. It's good to know that some people take their job seriously.


Sounds like they tried to not see her there at first, then the other woman pointed at her.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
'It's heartbreaking, the last person you ever want to arrest is one of your family members, especially your child - I mean it's like you can't even put it into words,' Sheriff Tony 'A.J.' Smith told WMMB News.

Agreed and good for the Sheriff for not showing favouritism but this was apparently a controlled buy. IF they knew a family member of the Sheriff was involved the arrest should have been done by another agency like the State Police. Had something gone wrong, or if charges had to be dropped due to a technicality, the familial connection would have looked suspicious. It's not out of the question that a defence attorney could lay this on "family conflict" and claim the charges are false.

/Prudent people not only avoid conflicts of interest, they avoid even the appearance of conflicts of interest.
 
phedex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: That is one old looking 38 yr old


man, that drug just wrecks with impunity.  15 years ago i was working with a guy, same age as me, late 20's. he f'd with meth in his early 20's for a few years.  His teeth were half gone and his face looked more like an unhealthy 50 year old.  Drank energy drinks like a madman, too.

dude was a hard worker though & a stand up guy.  just made some poor mistakes.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought meth addicts were thin.  Jesus Christ, lay off the Publix fried chicken and subs (even though they are delicious)
 
jclaggett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I thought meth addicts were thin.  Jesus Christ, lay off the Publix fried chicken and subs (even though they are delicious)


Damnit. Now I want a pub sub.

But I'm up in Boston until Tuesday morning.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That moment you put it all together and discover it's in the family must be tough.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cops ignore the crime committed by their fellow cops, friends and family all the time.  It's a defining characteristic of organized criminals.  His daughter must have said something she was supposed to.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Couple of women from Apalachicola were arrested for being meth dealers?

No way!
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll give the sheriff credit he actually busted his daughter instead of making the other woman's claim disappear to protect his daughter.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Dayyim both of them girls need to be sampling their own product a bit more. Fattest meth heads I've ever seen.


Let's try not to body shame here. Having said that, living in North Central Florida I can confirm that these women are 'typical' body types for women of their age in our area.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Found an article with pics. It's about what you would expect. Back in the day, the Farkism "Smoking hot" would have been used.

https://www.franklincounty.news/stories/apalachicola-women-arrested-for-meth-trafficking,9021
 
