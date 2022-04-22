 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Ding dong ditch gets teen click boom blasted with shotgun   (nypost.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That is not what we called it in the 80's

If your IQ is above room temp, we realize that the good old days weren't always good and tomorrow isn't as bad as it seems(thank you billy Joel)

However, how stupid do you have to be to ramp it up to doing it also on the back door?

Btw, not condoning the shooter

When there was a drive by on our street, my Weeners was for everybody to get to the back of the house and I called the cops

And I'm one of fark's resident gun nuts
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

baka-san: not condoning the shooter


Some instant justice I could probably cheer for enthusiastically - like spiking a dye pack in the little shiat's face.  Bullets are a bit much.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shame.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Where were the kid's parents in all of this? They shouldn't be letting their kid run wild doing shiat like this and maybe this wouldn't have happened
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
James Moshier, 64, was charged with assault and recklessly injuring a child with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting the teen in the arm on his Laurel property around 9 p.m., according to WABC-TV.

Everywhere else in the world this would be attempted murder but in the US it's called a 'gun oopsie'.
 
dracos31
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why you don't act like a little shiat. Because occasionally you will run into a bigger shiat with a gun.

/Don't be a shiat
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is fine.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Similar to years ago in Louisiana

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shooting_of_Yoshihiro_Hattori
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So someone knocks on your door or rings your door bell, and your instinct is to blast away through the door??
Because thieves knock, and ring the door bell before they enter.

No one thought the house was being robbed, this is just another case of a mentally ill person looking for problems to solve with their gun.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dracos31: This is why you don't act like a little shiat. Because occasionally you will run into a bigger shiat with a gun.

/Don't be a shiat


this is the dumbest hot take ever.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Another responsible gun owner
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
baka-san:

However, how stupid do you have to be to ramp it up to doing it also on the back door?


14-year-old boy is pretty close to being peak stupid.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The article says that the kid was knocking on the doors, not ringing the doorbell. I suppose that could have sounded like a break in. The woman told the shooter that there was a break in, he was asleep during the knocking and she woke him up, he didn't hear the noises. Even given that, that  shooter was told there was a break in, you still don't get to shoot someone unless they are actually entering your house AFAIK.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTA: The home owner thought the ringing doorbell in front and back meant a burglary.

I didn't know burglars use the doorbell
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gun owner: "better not do anything to piss me off.
Teenaged jokester: "ding dong"
Gun owner: I better stand my ground against this child and shoot them with a shotgun.
/gun owner = killer/maimer
//gun owner > child
///guns r the bestest
////fark the homeowner, kill him dead
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Where were the kid's parents in all of this? They shouldn't be letting their kid run wild doing shiat like this and maybe this wouldn't have happened


I tend to think if you raise your kids properly they won't do things like this.  "Nicky nicky nine-door" was a thing when I was a kid, and I was never the slightest bit tempted to engage in it, nor were any of my friends.

However, kids do stupid and annoying shiat all the time, behind the backs of their parents who can't watch them 24/7, especially as they get older.  They're kids.  The adults of the world are supposed to tolerate the annoyance, recognize they're just kids, and correct their behavior.  Attempting to murder them is well beyond the level of 'correction'.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have tons of guns, and was ding dong ditched 3 times in one night. I didn't do anything but post the video on Next Door where we all laughed that kids these days don't seem to get that they live in a world where cameras are everywhere - even in doorbells.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gonegirl: baka-san:

However, how stupid do you have to be to ramp it up to doing it also on the back door?


14-year-old boy is pretty close to being peak stupid.


At what point does RINGING YOUR DOOR BELL and or KNOCKING ON YOUR DOOR give you cause to open fire with a gun??
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: The article says that the kid was knocking on the doors, not ringing the doorbell. I suppose that could have sounded like a break in. The woman told the shooter that there was a break in, he was asleep during the knocking and she woke him up, he didn't hear the noises. Even given that, that  shooter was told there was a break in, you still don't get to shoot someone unless they are actually entering your house AFAIK.


The article is confusing. It says he rang the doorbell in another paragraph. But only knocked front and back.
 
dracos31
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: dracos31: This is why you don't act like a little shiat. Because occasionally you will run into a bigger shiat with a gun.

/Don't be a shiat

this is the dumbest hot take ever.


Ackshually, the dumbest hit take is you not reading the article well enough to see it wasn't a single knock, but rather multiple times on different doors, leading the elderly resident to call the shooter because she thought somebody was trying to break in.
Consequences of being an asshole can be serious.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_Philosopher_King: FTA: The home owner thought the ringing doorbell in front and back meant a burglary.

I didn't know burglars use the doorbell


Home invasion tactic. Distract with one, burst through the other.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: So someone knocks on your door or rings your door bell, and your instinct is to blast away through the door??
Because thieves knock, and ring the door bell before they enter.

No one thought the house was being robbed, this is just another case of a mentally ill person looking for problems to solve with their gun.


Thieves sometimes ring a doorbell to see if they can rouse any activity in the home, to confirm it's empty before breaking in and robbing the place.

I'm lucky, in my neighborhood the doorbell is exclusively used for door-to-door sales, not theft.  But it's the same principle - people abusing something for their own ends and ruining the intended use for everyone else.

For the record, I'm OK with shooting door to door salespeople.  And telemarketers if you could shoot people through a phone.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: gonegirl: baka-san:

However, how stupid do you have to be to ramp it up to doing it also on the back door?


14-year-old boy is pretty close to being peak stupid.

At what point does RINGING YOUR DOOR BELL and or KNOCKING ON YOUR DOOR give you cause to open fire with a gun??


This is America.
What do you mean "cause"?
Don't you know that even ASKING someone what they need a machine gun for violates their Constitutional rights?
 
davynelson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
meh he's lucky to be alive, what with the trespassin' and the nuisance and the scarin' ol ladies
 
synithium
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lol.  Guy could have called the cops and had the cops shoot the prowler, but look at him trying to save the county money.

Real American Hero

*pops beer*
/s
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: The article says that the kid was knocking on the doors, not ringing the doorbell.


They change it?  Currently it says both...
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Back when we were kids all this resulted in was the occasional ass-whupping. The secret was to never be the biggest or oldest and have a bike hidden nearby for a getaway.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baka-san: That is not what we called it in the 80's

If your IQ is above room temp, we realize that the good old days weren't always good and tomorrow isn't as bad as it seems(thank you billy Joel)

However, how stupid do you have to be to ramp it up to doing it also on the back door?

Btw, not condoning the shooter

When there was a drive by on our street, my Weeners was for everybody to get to the back of the house and I called the cops

And I'm one of fark's resident gun nuts


Friend had to deal with that..  has a 90 lb pitt that hates the doorbell and trespassers.. also has a sign above the doorbell button that says " To doorbell ditchers -  first one,s on me, second one will cost you your ass"... turned the dog loose just once....  message delivered and received..  amazing how fast the word spreads....
 
blockhouse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Bullets are a bit much.


This little shiat got himself shiat with a shotgun.  Shotguns do not fire bullets.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Where were the kid's parents in all of this? They shouldn't be letting their kid run wild doing shiat like this and maybe this wouldn't have happened


If your parents didn't let you sit around their basement posting stupid takes on the internet, maybe this post wouldn't have happened.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I swear this is becoming more common for dashers to killed.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: gonegirl: baka-san:

However, how stupid do you have to be to ramp it up to doing it also on the back door?


14-year-old boy is pretty close to being peak stupid.

At what point does RINGING YOUR DOOR BELL and or KNOCKING ON YOUR DOOR give you cause to open fire with a gun??


Let me introduce you to a little place we call "Arizona", where you don't even need that much "provocation"...
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Interesting point here is that he was at the back door. You would need to see how the property was setup to understand if this door is meant to be used by the public or is clearly part of the 'private' area of the property. At my house, coming to the back door would mean walking up the driveway, through the back yard, and up onto the back patio. That's trespassing for sure.

Not "shoot them" worthy but arguably more threatening to have someone skulking around your private property in the dark than simply walking up to the front door.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dracos31: Farkonaut: dracos31: This is why you don't act like a little shiat. Because occasionally you will run into a bigger shiat with a gun.

/Don't be a shiat

this is the dumbest hot take ever.

Ackshually, the dumbest hit take is you not reading the article well enough to see it wasn't a single knock, but rather multiple times on different doors, leading the elderly resident to call the shooter because she thought somebody was trying to break in.
Consequences of being an asshole can be serious.


Wait, I was wrong, this is now the dumbest hot take.

You better slow down bud, it's only 10AM. there is the whole rest of the day left for you to fill with your stupid, do blow it all at once.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The_Philosopher_King: FTA: The home owner thought the ringing doorbell in front and back meant a burglary.


How did you get that from the FTA, in which the word "doorbell" does not appear?  My reading of FTA is that the kids were knocking on the front doors and back doors, which I guess in the haze of sleep could sound like a break-in.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The teen knocked on Moshier's front and back door several times, causing a woman who lived in the home to believe it was being burglarized, News 12 reported.

She woke up Moshier, who went to his backdoor and allegedly fired a shotgun at the teen, according to the article.

Oh yay, another example of white-lady learned helplessness where she gets to call on men to perform violence for her. Gotta protect those poor, defenseless white womenfolk from those terrifying teens.

/white women are every bit as dangerous as white men
//ask any marginalized community.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The amount of people offering excuses for the shooter is f*cking disturbing.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This also sounds like something out of "Dear Penthouse."

"I never thought this would happen to me! I was knocking on the back door when I suddenly got blasted..."
 
