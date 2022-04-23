 Skip to content
(MSN)   Guy goes to grab his hat then realizes somebody is already using it. Yes, this is a news story   (msn.com) divider line
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Australia?

*RTFA*

Australia.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate it when that happens
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I misplaced my hat at the airport a couple weeks ago, maybe while going through security. It's a fairly distinct hat but their lost and found.never located it (I bet they tried sooooooo hard).

I really liked that hat. I hope a snake or other critter found it and made it a nice home.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pretty tame by Australia standards. I was expecting a Saltwater Croc at the minimum.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I played that mission in Red Dead Redemption 2. Ended up in a skirmish outside the bar but I stole his hat. Boy was he mad when I walked back into the bar wearing it
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Is that a snake in your hat or..."
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My hat is not my own
 
DrWhy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lowly worm, Australian style!
 
