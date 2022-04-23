 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLOS 13 Asheville) Hero Murder Mystery Made Clear by Mother's Mallard; "If I could give that duck a medal, I would"   (wlos.com) divider line
4
    More: Hero, Pet duck, discovery of woman, Mr. Children, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, body, home, suspects, murder  
•       •       •

143 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2022 at 4:45 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's stopping you? Give him a medal.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I Want a New Duck
Youtube 3KvgQIBcdRk
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Murder most fowl.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why TF can't you give it a medal?  Sure, you might not be able to give it as a government employee but you can get a toy medal from the dollar store as a regular citizen and present it to the duck.  The duck's not going to know the difference.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.