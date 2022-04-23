 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Small town cancels the only reason to go there   (sfgate.com) divider line
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Seems like the town killed the golden goose. I've been, crowds are massive, spending money, and as mellow as can be. Hard to believe insurance was that much
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's all the damn vampires.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Go for the garlic turkey drumsticks, stay for the garlic ice cream
/wow almost 30 years since I've been there!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well crap. I've never been.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We went in 2019, the day before this shiat happened

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gilroy_Garlic_Festival_shooting
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is KFAT still a thing? It might have been a decade or three since I visited that neck of the woods.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Is KFAT still a thing? It might have been a decade or three since I visited that neck of the woods.


It's KPIG now. https://www.kpig.com/
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was just there a couple weeks ago. Had dinner at a nice Thai restaurant that had plenty of the local garlic featured in their recipes. Spent way too much money at Casa De Fruta on my way back to the Interstate.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: We went in 2019, the day before this shiat happened

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gilroy_Garlic_Festival_shooting


Guess that's why insurance got expensive
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeesh with throngs like that, the townsfolk might all be out running the show. House burglars from far and wide could swoop in like Chads on a chess club girlfriend.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: We went in 2019, the day before this shiat happened

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gilroy_Garlic_Festival_shooting


TFA: "Planners maintain that the mass shooing three years ago wasn't a contributing factor in canceling the event in 2022."

Yeah, nah. They're being sued for a shiat-ton over the shooting and their insurance costs are skyrocketing for reasons not explained in TFA? That's definitely what's closed the festival.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Never fear, suddenly-garlic-feat-despairing America.  Bennington, Vermont is willing to welcome you with open arms and supply all your garlic fest needs.

Plus, it's Vermont, where casual nudity in public is legal, so if you wanna walk around with your garlic fry out, you have yourself a blast.

/ usually a couple of good like that every year
// and they're not the kind of people most folk want to see in their pelts
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Seems like the town killed the golden goose. I've been, crowds are massive, spending money, and as mellow as can be. Hard to believe insurance was that much


Maybe Covid PPE requirements have turned insurance into a fiduciary fapping frenzy.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But after posting losses for a decade, the festival became financially unsustainable, organizers said.

More likely that recent events were just the proverbial straw.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Posting losses for a decade"

If you can't run an event this massive and successful (and make a handy profit), you are a moron or corrupt.
 
