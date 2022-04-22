 Skip to content
(CNN)   Russia reports that 1 person was killed and 27 are missing after missiles caused minor damage to the Moskva. The other 396 are perfectly safe, and will you please stop asking, I have a terrible fear of elevator shafts and 3rd story windows   (cnn.com) divider line
Hagbardr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Inflate those figures 10x and you'll get closer to the truth.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Hagbardr: Inflate those figures 10x and you'll get closer to the truth.


I don't think they could fit 5000 sailors on that tub even if they wanted to.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hobnail: Hagbardr: Inflate those figures 10x and you'll get closer to the truth.

I don't think they could fit 5000 sailors on that tub even if they wanted to.


I also am doubtful of only 10 people killed.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am all for making the Mockba a war grave and restricting access to it. This is simple human decency. However, if Russia is disputing the actual cause of its destruction, maybe this can of worms will have to be opened. If Russia killed its own people from negligence, this is something people probably deserve to know.

For historical purposes.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Missiles?  Nyet!  Was mysterious fire.  Will get to bottom.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Missiles?  Nyet!  Was mysterious fire.  Will get to bottom.


Oh, it's there now
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Marcus Aurelius: Missiles?  Nyet!  Was mysterious fire.  Will get to bottom.

Oh, it's there now


I just thank God you were here to catch the straight line.

/hook
//sinker
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The rest of the crew is fine and free to live a life of religious fulfillment."

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, putting that through the Putin propaganda filter, that means 396 dead? At least?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are simply demonstrating Russian agricultural superiority by manning a sea cucumber farm permanently.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Are Republicans still going on and on about the might of the Russian army and how the US army is a bunch of effete pantywaists?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
На здоровье
 
Spyder11791
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
An interview with a sailor prior to his going missing has him saying "I have to go now.  My planet needs me."


*Note: The rest of the sailors died on the way back to their home planet.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Carmageddon II Carpocalypse Now! | Part 25 - Seaman Splatter
Youtube NA6DrZ845Bc
 
scalpod
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/NA6DrZ845Bc]


I can't wait to get my Pedestrian Repulsificators installed.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They are admitting casualties to declare it a war grave after the Ukrainians wanted to turn it into a diver tourist attraction.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
While wandering through that article, there was click bait stating "The Way Putin Can Get His Revenge on America."  All I could think of was, I guess he won't be letting trump suck his cock anymore, which kind of sad knowing how much trump loved putin semen.

Perhaps putin will retire and spend his days ejaculating into vials he will sell on Ebay for trump voters to guzzle at their cross burning parties. It would give him something to do with his time until some future russian president puts a bullet into his head.
 
red5ish
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There's probably a lot of unexploded ordinance on that wreck. I wouldn't want to dive on it.
 
