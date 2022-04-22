 Skip to content
(The Verge)   You know how when you've just come home from a long trip, and you call to your dog , who excitedly sprints over to you, leaps past you, and then smacks into a private jet? Well, imagine that dog is a Tesla   (theverge.com) divider line
    Awkward, Tesla Motors, Tesla vehicle, Parking, Smart Summon  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn drunk autopilots starting fights on the tarmac.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.discogs.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ugly car hitting verrry sexy plane
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point I don't think humans deserve their legs anymore.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: At this point I don't think humans deserve their legs anymore.


What else will the Teslas hump?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many lawyers wet themselves when they saw that video?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fink thinks up a feature like that?

"I'm within sight of my car, but if I walk to it others my perceive me as subservient to my automobile."
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone explain to me again how "vision only" autonomous driving is the best approach because that's how humans do it.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Ugly car hitting verrry sexy plane


How do you prefer to sex a plane if I might pry?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: summoned his Tesla around several expensive aircraft - only to crash it into the most expensive one ($3,500,000)

Like attracts like.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark all these stupid dick waving 'features'. It's 200 feet. Walk to your farking car - wouldn't pay a dime for that feature.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: Someone explain to me again how "vision only" autonomous driving is the best approach because that's how humans do it.


Explain to me again why people can't drive their cars.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to see the face of the insurance agent that has that policy.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why humans can't be trusted with "self-driving" car technology as it is today. Sure, most people will learn to recognize the current limitations of the feature and use it only under simple circumstances they know the car can handle, but there will always be that one guy who thinks the system is bulletproof.

Just like how most people know you can't safely set a conventional cruise control system in an RV and then go fix yourself a cup of coffee, but some idiot out there somewhere will still try it anyway.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The world's most microscopic violinist can't summon the give a f*ck to even tune up.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: At this point I don't think humans deserve their legs anymore.


Soon humans won't need legs

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This headline sounds like the plot of Snow Crash.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

scanman61: Someone explain to me again how "vision only" autonomous driving is the best approach because that's how humans do it.


Because radar and acoustic obstacle sensing is vulnerable to false echos and standing wave cancelation. The higher wave length of light mitigates this effect.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: baka-san: Ugly car hitting verrry sexy plane

How do you prefer to sex a plane if I might pry?


You lift up the tail and look, sheesh
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: At this point I don't think humans deserve their legs anymore.


Kleptocratic f_x who've run out of treats to buy for themselves invent new treats nobody else cares about.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rich people problems
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: scanman61: Someone explain to me again how "vision only" autonomous driving is the best approach because that's how humans do it.

Because radar and acoustic obstacle sensing is vulnerable to false echos and standing wave cancelation. The higher wave length of light mitigates this effect.


That comparison would apply if the car used LIDAR, which Teslas don't.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I didn't even know you could get a private jet for that price. $3.5 million ain't a small amount but I would think it should be in private jet terms.

Apparently it isn't.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: baka-san: Ugly car hitting verrry sexy plane

How do you prefer to sex a plane if I might pry?


I dunno, but I would imagine some sort of rudder is involved.

(Just hope the plane isn't registered in The Netherlands.)
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I didn't even know you could get a private jet for that price. $3.5 million ain't a small amount but I would think it should be in private jet terms.

Apparently it isn't.


While it actually is a small amount in private jet terms, the Cirrus Vision it hit is, AFAIK, one of the more expensive ones in the Very Light Jet category. Since they're made out of carbon fiber too, I imagine any kind of puncture damage done would end up totaling the aircraft too.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Obscene_CNN: scanman61: Someone explain to me again how "vision only" autonomous driving is the best approach because that's how humans do it.

Because radar and acoustic obstacle sensing is vulnerable to false echos and standing wave cancelation. The higher wave length of light mitigates this effect.

That comparison would apply if the car used LIDAR, which Teslas don't.


LIDAR or Image processing the fundamental limitations of lower frequency wavelengths still apply.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Ivo Shandor: Obscene_CNN: scanman61: Someone explain to me again how "vision only" autonomous driving is the best approach because that's how humans do it.

Because radar and acoustic obstacle sensing is vulnerable to false echos and standing wave cancelation. The higher wave length of light mitigates this effect.

That comparison would apply if the car used LIDAR, which Teslas don't.

LIDAR or Image processing the fundamental limitations of lower frequency wavelengths still apply.


A jet airplane is large enough to show up on any of the sensing technologies you mentioned. The problem is not resolution, it's attempting to model a 3D environment using 2D data (the image projected onto the camera sensor) rather than with active sensors which provide direct distance measurements.
 
scalpod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: At this point I don't think humans deserve their legs anymore.


Sure, it's their legs they don't deserve... [taps temple knowingly]
 
