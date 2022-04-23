 Skip to content
Minnesota approves of racing through construction zones so much that they're providing pace cars so everyone gets warmed up properly
    work zone, speed limits, contractor vehicle, lead people, longer work zone  
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
NASCAR fans living the 45 mph dream.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They'd get shot in Texas.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ok, I can get on board with the variable speed limit thing, rather than slow down traffic for 22 miles or whatever ridiculously long area they would normally shut down just slow you down for the 2-3 miles around where workers are. I'm 100% for making folks safer out there working for us but the current approach sucks and leads to low compliance.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Guide cars are a fine idea in construction zones, but I don't see how you stop the Dodge Ram guys from driving around them at high rates of speed.
 
