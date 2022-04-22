 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   Everybody was Kung Fu Riding
11
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Certainly not everybody was Kung Fu fighting?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do they get to wear American flag jammies?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is just a rehash of the Guardian Angels from 30 years ago.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curtis Sliwa called and wants his beret back.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Meanwhile, police are urging riders and volunteer security officers not to intervene. Instead, police ask people who witness a crime or something suspicious to call 911."


"Please don't save anyone, call a phone number while watching and listening to someone getting beat, killed, raped, ect. so we can drop by an hour later."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently a Red Line was crossed...


/ba-dum-tiss
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can almost promise your "navy seal" is fake.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ginnungagap42: Certainly not everybody was Kung Fu fighting?


Well, I mean, they were fast as lightning, soo...
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those trains were fast as lightning
In fact, they were a little bit frightening
But they arrived with terrible timing
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: So this is just a rehash of the Guardian Angels from 30 years ago.


Yep. Was looking in the article for any mention of a Curtis Sliwa 2.0
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "...police are urging riders and volunteer officers not to intervene. Instead, police ask people to call 911."


"...don't save anyone - [instead] call a phone number, while watching and listening to someone getting beaten, killed or raped."


.
Seems like a waste of Karate lessons.
 
