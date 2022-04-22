 Skip to content
(New Jersey 101.5)   How do you flip a car at a toll plaza? Difficulty: NJ   (nj1015.com) divider line
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Impreza-ive.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's an SUV. That's what they do best.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wall Township is why. Redneck farmland mixed with upper middle class to wealthy arrogant people.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Probably a lot of people willing to buy.

/oooh, you mean physically
 
scanman61
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You see those ramps between the lanes that slope up and in?  The ones designed to deflect a vehicle away from the toll booth?

That's how, subby.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cause of the crash is under investigation?   Excluding drugs and alcohol I would say dumbass driving to fast and could not properly handle the car.

Those things are between 5 and 15 mph, going those speeds its hard work to flip a car even if your trying
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Wall Township is why. Redneck farmland mixed with upper middle class to wealthy arrogant people.


The SUV hit a toll plaza, not a demographic.
 
scanman61
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

scanman61: You see those ramps between the lanes that slope up and in?  The ones designed to deflect a vehicle away from the toll booth?

That's how, subby.


....scrolls down to next pic.....

Yup.  Went up the ramp on the driver's side and hit the block at the end hard enough to shatter the aluminum wheel.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pfft. Amateur.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RubiconBeer: DarkSoulNoHope: Wall Township is why. Redneck farmland mixed with upper middle class to wealthy arrogant people.

The SUV hit a toll plaza, not a demographic.


The SUV is from that demographic.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Pfft. Amateur.

[Fark user image image 444x250]


Toll collectors hate him! Save money on your commute with this one weird trick.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
His nemesis, the curb, strikes again.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: RubiconBeer: DarkSoulNoHope: Wall Township is why. Redneck farmland mixed with upper middle class to wealthy arrogant people.

The SUV hit a toll plaza, not a demographic.

The SUV is from that demographic.


I thought Subarus were famously associated with a different demographic.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I know this answer:  Be /stonking/ drunk.

A friend's boss managed to beach his E-class Mercedes on the concrete barrier they put up in front of the toll booths so you don't just blast through the booth like rice paper.  If I remember the story right, he got it all the way up the concrete barrier and it came to rest kind of climbing up the tollbooth with a terrified attendant freaking.out and whatnot.

At some point I have to wonder what it takes to go to prison for driving drunk.  Ah well, someone else's problem.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Pfft. Amateur.

[Fark user image image 444x250]


For years, getting from North to South of DFW, the airport toll was the easy way. Then they built new roads around it. One of which is a toll road.

Overall, they made the airport just a little harder to get to.

This came from after the side roads were easier. And yet.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those concrete structures are half Jersey barrier, half cow pusher and therefore I officially name them Jersey cows.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sienna isn't an SUV
 
