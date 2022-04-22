 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1314

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So I decided to tempt the insulin gods and grabbed a pizza for dinner last night. I couldn't help noticing that the stuffed crust had the wildest (yet true) claim on the box:

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's right, 2 1/2 ft of cheese.

Which sounds like a lot, until you do the math. Circumference is diameter x π. so you can divide 30 inches (2 1/2 ft) by π to get the diameter.

Yeah, they're bragging about a 9" pizza. And yeah, 9" is sometimes something to brag about, but really not when it comes to how big your pizza is. And, by the way, it came in a box that's 13" x 13", so they're definitely not being as up front about things as they could. And they can't even use the "some settling of contents may occur" thing that the chip companies do when they sell you a half-filled bag, since pizza doesn't tend to settle. Unless you count the pepperoni bits that fall off and you have to turn the box on its end and dump them on top, I guess. But that should be an incentive to make a smaller box, right?

I will say this, it was technically as much cheese as advertised.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your favorite "technically correct" marketing.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
marketingworks360.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
unbounce.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
uniquity.coView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
wiredmango.comView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
whoa
10 out of 10 correct, total points = 951
 
