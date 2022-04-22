 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   French graffiti artist killed by NYC subway train shortly after French graffiti artist killed by NYC subway train
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live your dream, I guess...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Live your dream, I guess...


"The general public doesn't see trains with graffiti, as they did in the 1970s and 1980s because the MTA has a policy of generally not allowing vandalized trains to go into service until they've been repaired."

Short-lived dream.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, I meant to to be more awful:

media0.giphy.comView Full Size


I didn't really, but you all need to think about the death of two people and how you consider yourselves as people.

https://gothamist.com/news/two-men-struck-by-train-and-killed-wednesday-were-french-graffiti-artists?fbclid=IwAR21Q_ywN9hGN7jY5CvpNJ059hCY7BSa-H3fBkxrT1hthL64_osXlYBKufQ&utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... this what stuck with me from the article "200 of those trespassing incidents resulted in a collision with a train and 68 of them were fatal."

So most people who get hit by trains live?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoawhoa
 
WTP 2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So... this what stuck with me from the article "200 of those trespassing incidents resulted in a collision with a train and 68 of them were fatal."

So most people who get hit by trains live?


i was hit by a train and it ruined my car....
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As someone who has spent years of painting over graffiti, let me say this is the coolest thing a NYC subway train has ever done.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WTP 2: Natalie Portmanteau: So... this what stuck with me from the article "200 of those trespassing incidents resulted in a collision with a train and 68 of them were fatal."

So most people who get hit by trains live?

i was hit by a train and it ruined my car....


I was a graffiti artist like you..Until I took a subway train to the knee...
 
Moose out front
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why are people who illegally paint things called "graffiti artists" and not "vandals?"

/still a sad story
 
emiliogtz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At least they died doing what they loved.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Play stupid games...
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Back in the 80s I was an airbrush artist at Hershey Park, a bussed in crowd had surrounded my stand and one of the kids kept heckling me as I worked, every you suck insult you can imagine.
I kept working and ignoring his BS until he said "Hey you ever see the NY trains, I painted them"
 
Snort
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is the same article info as before.

Fie on Subby and the poor use of the followip tag.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So France has lost the Banksy of bulging-eyed chickens. Si triste.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pierre and Repierre ?
 
Snort
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Previous discussion: https://m.fark.com/comments/12289464/Le-graffiti-amricain-nous-sommes-tels-preneurs-de-risques
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: Back in the 80s I was an airbrush artist at Hershey Park, a bussed in crowd had surrounded my stand and one of the kids kept heckling me as I worked, every you suck insult you can imagine.
I kept working and ignoring his BS until he said "Hey you ever see the NY trains, I painted them"


posting slip-up.

I turned and said "but did you get paid?"
His whole crew fell out, some fell on the ground laughing. Just like that gif.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sasquach: Play stupid games...


????
Life is stupid.
Here spend 8 hours a day making others wealthy.
🙄
 
KCinPA
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well at least they weren't shot or stabbed to death! Will wait for the ban on trains.

"NYC subway crime was up more than 70% ahead of the mass shooting on the N train"

https://www.insider.com/but-its-not-just-pearl-clutching-nyc-subway-crime-is-bad-these-days-2022-4?amp
 
fsbilly
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They were probably surprised because trains drive on the other side of the road where they come from.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pair of artists killed trifecta in play?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: As someone who has spent years of painting over graffiti, let me say this is the coolest thing a NYC subway train has ever done.


Not a fan of job security?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I met a German girl in England who was going to school in France
Said we danced in Mississippi at a Alpha Kappa dance
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: As someone who has spent years of painting over graffiti, let me say this is the coolest thing a NYC subway train has ever done.


I pray they were bicyclist riders too and they suffered painfully
 
trialpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FAFO
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: As someone who has spent years of painting over graffiti, let me say this is the coolest thing a NYC subway train has ever done.

Not a fan of job security?


Exactly.
I always say:
Don't like the cops? Behave and make them pointless.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LewDux: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: As someone who has spent years of painting over graffiti, let me say this is the coolest thing a NYC subway train has ever done.

I pray they were bicyclist riders too and they suffered painfully


yeah, supid bicyclist riders!

/people who ride people riding bicycles?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well I guess they painted the train red.

Mission accomplished?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: thealgorerhythm: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: As someone who has spent years of painting over graffiti, let me say this is the coolest thing a NYC subway train has ever done.

Not a fan of job security?

Exactly.
I always say:
Don't like the cops? Behave and make them pointless.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: As someone who has spent years of painting over graffiti, let me say this is the coolest thing a NYC subway train has ever done.

Not a fan of job security?


Never thought I'd see "vandals are the real job creators" as a hot take, but here we are. I also spent a fair amount of time cleaning up bloody heroin needles and human feces, so I'm sure junkie assholes are also responsible for me being continuously employed as a bartender.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
known for his chicken character with bulging eyes

Assume a spherical chicken.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sad. Anyway, someone should see if his chicken has a thyroid issue.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Why are people who illegally paint things called "graffiti artists" and not "vandals?"

/still a sad story


Intent, mostly.

I can take a can of spray paint and fark up your car. You take a can of yellow and blue spray paint to your car, and you have a rolling statement of support for Ukraine.

Would you consider Banksy's work to be vandalism or social commentary? How about Basquiat? The large mural of George Floyd?

In my opinion, the little bastards running around a town putting their "tag" on everything need to be beaten with a blunt instrument about the head and neck, but others might consider that graffiti to be legit social commentary.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Moose out front: Why are people who illegally paint things called "graffiti artists" and not "vandals?"

/still a sad story


There is a wide variety involved. Spanning all levels. From shiat level 'taggers' to million dollar Banksy. NYC is like that, there's a lot of city sanctioned art in subways, a lot of garbage tags, and a lot of somewhere-inbetween guerrilla artists.

I haven't kept track exactly of where they are, because I live here and it's just fun to see incredible art as I pass through miscellaneous stations. But there is the crazy demotivational posting between port authority
Overslept.
So tired.
If late,
Get fired.
Why bother?
Why the pain?
Just go home.
Do it again.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or the CRAZYanimated light show created by slats in lights near DeKalb. Can't even find it online.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snort: Previous discussion: https://m.fark.com/comments/12289464/Le-graffiti-amricain-nous-sommes-tels-preneurs-de-risques


Nobody here read that, it was in french when it should be in american.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.