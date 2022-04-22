 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "What's your crime?" "Public urination." "That's not much of a crime." "Into a patrol car." "Kinky"   (mytwintiers.com) divider line
11
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blaming Saddles!

/I knew that reference.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) - A Penn Yan man..."

Incredibly, Penn Yan Man is the name of the Wu Tang Clan Tribute Act I am promoting.  Obviously, a shameless plug on a humor site is low hanging fruit, but even I have learned the value of (relatively) free publicity.  Thanks FARK!
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
fallingcow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And I, I walked over to the, to the bench there, and there is, Group W's where they put you if you may not be moral enough to join the army after committin' your special crime, and there was all kinds of mean nasty ugly looking people on the bench there. Mother rapers. Father stabbers. Father rapers! Father rapers sitting right there on the bench next to me! And they was mean and nasty and ugly and horrible crime-type guys sitting on the bench next to me. And the meanest, ugliest, nastiest one, the meanest father raper of them all, was coming over to me and he was mean 'n' ugly 'n' nasty 'n' horrible and all kind of things and he sat down next to me and said, "Kid, whad'ya get?" I said, "I didn't get nothing, I had to pay $50 and pick up the garbage." He said, "What were you arrested for, kid?" And I said, "Litterin'." And they all moved away from me on the bench there, and the hairy eyeball and all kinds of mean nasty things, till I said, "And creating a nuisance." And they all came back, shook my hand, and we had a great time on the bench, talkin' about crime, mother stabbing, father raping, all kinds of groovy things that we was talking about on the bench.
 
guinsu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That was basically a plot point from last weeks "Outer Range". Onto and not into, but still
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Blaming Saddles!


I didn't know this was a "switch a letter in a movie title" thread.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Go over and sit on that bench marked group PP.
 
sniderman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
everydaynodaysoff.comView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, and there is no place to wizz anywhere, so it's a catch 22, god help you if you ate at Taco Bell.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Go over and sit on that bench marked group PP.


You find these kids at the bench:

pockettactics.comView Full Size


/except for Jeff
//he's off firing bottle rockets
 
