(The Journal (Ireland))   Headline: Over 200k of weed seized - Pictured: Several teeny tiny seedlings   (thejournal.ie) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Around here you could sell those clones for $10-20 each.  I'm sure it adds up to €200,000.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, but if you let those grow, you could take seedlings off of them, plant those and grow. Eventually, you'd end up with infinite weed, so obviously it's the cops being humble claiming they only took 200K of weed off the street.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
TIL: I smoked a billion dollars in weed after work today.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I looked at the comments and... sane and normal people?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Enough to kill every living being in the Milky Way galaxy!

No wait. That was fentanyl. or that new super fentanyl.

Or maybe if was eggs,
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's the sort of thing that makes the boneheaded cops cream their pants..
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The sunflower seeds I planted last month are up to about that size right now.  So that should mean I'm getting AT LEAST 20k come harvest time, right?
 
sidailurch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Around here you could sell those clones for $10-20 each.  I'm sure it adds up to €200,000.


Cop math is a wonderfully confusing subject.
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have flour, butter, eggs, sugar, milk, chocolate, shortening. They have a potential value of €100,000 if I prepare them as well as the best pastry chef in France on a day when the workers at every boulangerie and patisserie in Paris suddenly get the flu all at once. And good luck with that happening.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's like the billions in my checking account. Check  back in 300 years.
 
drunkest
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The cops would be so distressed in so many different municipalities with what i keep on my desk for pulling from nightly lol.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

