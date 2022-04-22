 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Well my last, Last Meal was a double bacon cheeseburger. Next time I'll just have a bottle of whisky   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

814 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2022 at 8:38 PM (1 hour ago)



22 Comments
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His attorneys were earlier denied requests to reopen his case after a new type of DNA analysis found the DNA of an unknown person on one of the murder weapons.

It's this kind of shiat that makes me not support the death penalty. That and the State shouldn't be in the business of murdering its citizens. But if they're going to do it, I don't see what's wrong with the firing squad. Like TFA says, people often suffer with the lethal injection. And they can catch on fire with the electric chair.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What have you got to lose? Order a Big Mac.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet Tennessee governor Bill Lee granted a temporary reprieve for Smith, who was convicted of the 1989 killings of his estranged wife and her two teenage sons, after what was called an 'oversight' in preparations for the lethal injection.

I don't know whether I should be happy there are processes in place to catch oversights before summarily executing someone or extremely concerned that the process of summarily executing someone lends itself to last minute preparation errors.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Yet Tennessee governor Bill Lee granted a temporary reprieve for Smith, who was convicted of the 1989 killings of his estranged wife and her two teenage sons, after what was called an 'oversight' in preparations for the lethal injection.

I don't know whether I should be happy there are processes in place to catch oversights before summarily executing someone or extremely concerned that the process of summarily executing someone lends itself to last minute preparation errors.


Right?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: His attorneys were earlier denied requests to reopen his case after a new type of DNA analysis found the DNA of an unknown person on one of the murder weapons.

It's this kind of shiat that makes me not support the death penalty. That and the State shouldn't be in the business of murdering its citizens. But if they're going to do it, I don't see what's wrong with the firing squad. Like TFA says, people often suffer with the lethal injection. And they can catch on fire with the electric chair.


Exactly why Republicans love using those forms of the death penalty. Hanging and shooting is over too quickly, they want to see the condemned suffer through the execution procedure and it's doubtful these Christians care if they are innocent or not.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A fried brain sandwich with TFG's brain.  C'mon. It has to be a low mileage brain.  And an ice cold Tab.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: A fried brain sandwich with TFG's brain.  C'mon. It has to be a low mileage brain.  And an ice cold Tab.


It's like the most succulent veal.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Screw it. If I'm getting executed, I'm ordering $30 worth of Taco Bell to gorge on. Let the ones executing me wrry about the clean-up...
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hope they bill him for the bacon double
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oscar Franklin Smith is a real piece of shiat, by all rights. He's the kind of person most Farkers think deserve death. He won't wear a mask. He's racist. He's going to steal packages off your porch (if he wasn't in prison). Like all of you, he's a farking asshole. He's probably a Trumper.

But here's what they used to convict him:

At trial, crime scene investigators testified they found a bloody palm print on the sheet next to Judy Smith's body that was missing the same two fingers Oscar Smith is missing.[4] Later, Smith hired a fingerprint expert who called this evidence into question and claimed that the investigator made numerous errors and could not have definitively identified the print.[4]
On July 26, 1990, Smith was sentenced to death by a jury in Davidson County.[6][4]

That's the Wiki summary. Here's the Murderpedia summary (it's long):

https://murderpedia.org/male.S/s/smith-oscar-franklin.htm

I'll save you the read - he's almost certainly guilty. I don't believe we gain anything by killing him now. It doesn't help the family of the victims.

Vengeance just keeps going...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mugato: His attorneys were earlier denied requests to reopen his case after a new type of DNA analysis found the DNA of an unknown person on one of the murder weapons.

It's this kind of shiat that makes me not support the death penalty. That and the State shouldn't be in the business of murdering its citizens. But if they're going to do it, I don't see what's wrong with the firing squad. Like TFA says, people often suffer with the lethal injection. And they can catch on fire with the electric chair.


I don't know what kind of "new type of DNA analysis" this is. Maybe good and maybe some junk science. But the jury convicted him. Juries can get it wrong, but the legal process goes on and on. I don't think we should have a death penalty except 1) when the accused admits he did it and 2) there is sufficient evidence to prove he did, and no evidence to prove he did not.

Lethal injection is a grisly, horrifying and sick parody of a medical procedure. It should be banned as cruel and unusual. The firing squad is good enough.

/From the Arabian Nights: The fisherman lets the Genie out of the bottle, and the Genie says, "Choose the kind of death you will die!"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just feed him bacon cheeseburgers until he has a cardiac infarction. At his age and stress levels, it shouldn't take too long.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ok, that's effed up. Cruel as hell to put him through that again.

Commute the guy. And reopen the trial; if you believe in God, karma, fate, whatever... sure looks like divine intervention.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: 1) when the accused admits he did it


John Oliver (I know but he actually does informative stories) did a show on the lengths cops go through to get confessions and it's often pretty cruel and unusual. There are several cases of people who gave confessions under duress who were later found innocent. So a confession isn't iron clad proof of guilt.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Welcome to the party, pal!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seriously, let him drink a bottle of booze then give him a handful of codeines and/or fentanyl.  That should do it, right?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He gorged on a bacon double cheese burger?  I guess I gorged myself a lot yet still manage to stay 150.
 
alienated
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Seriously, let him drink a bottle of booze then give him a handful of codeines and/or fentanyl.  That should do it, right?


Ice-T.jpg
So the kids are putting fentanyl in alcoholic drinks and calling it the last shot
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mugato: WastrelWay: 1) when the accused admits he did it

John Oliver (I know but he actually does informative stories) did a show on the lengths cops go through to get confessions and it's often pretty cruel and unusual. There are several cases of people who gave confessions under duress who were later found innocent. So a confession isn't iron clad proof of guilt.


True. I'm not talking about a confession under duress extracted by cops. I mean the kind of confession where he (or she, just to be fair and not sexist) admits he did it. "OK, you got me."
 
electricjebus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The smart way to go is to request pate from a dodo.  By the time they clone the extinct bird back into existence, force feed it until it's liver is about to burst and then fry it up you'll have died of old age.

Joking aside, I'm not completely opposed to the idea of the death penalty, there are some people who are just beyond redemption as human beings.  Yet I'd rather see it go away completely than use it the way we do in this country.

First of all, it should be for the worst of the worst offenders only.  Serial killers, child rapists etc... people that can never be trusted in society again.

Next it should be done more humanely.  Say what you will about a firing squad, but it's a more painless death than most of us will eventually have.

Finally, it shouldn't be about punishment, it should be about permanent isolation.  Our entire penal system needs a complete overhaul.  It should be all about rehabilitation and isolation.

Rehabilitation for the minor criminals and the people who merely snapped.  You know what pays better than cooking meth, being a pimp, or a typical drug dealer?  A job... pretty much any job in the long run.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

alienated: Aquapope: Seriously, let him drink a bottle of booze then give him a handful of codeines and/or fentanyl.  That should do it, right?

Ice-T.jpg
So the kids are putting fentanyl in alcoholic drinks and calling it the last shot


I tell ya, Finn, really makes you miss the good old days of Jenkem.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.