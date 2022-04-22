 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Putin 'purge' fears abound for Kremlin inner circle after four top Russian gas executives 'suicide' themselves (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
48
    More: Interesting, Vladimir Putin, Gazprom, Russia, Death, Gennady Timchenko, Russian sources, Natural gas, former FSB colonel  
•       •       •

1250 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOW it's time to start the purge siren!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be a lot less pushback when nationalizing entire industries when the oligarchs who formerly ran them are all dead, yes? Or is Vova planning to mint some fresh new ultra loyal replacement oligarchs?
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!

Fark them. At least until they solve this problem.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This probably isn't good.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember my minions, with this hand I can snap your pretty little necks most sovietly
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Joe Biden had taken swifter action against Russia and/or had taken no action against Russia, these businessmen and their families would still be alive today.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They knew what they were getting in to when they signed up for that. Should be no surprises really when you are dealing with someone like Putin.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Makes this easy. It send the message of take out Putin before he takes you out.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it all worth it?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eliminating lower level people who might organize against him to keep the higher ups in line if they know what's good for them.

Plus, he's not just killing these guys, he's killing their families, all to send a message.
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys want to blame Putin for everything.  Booga booga!  Not me.  I read French newspapers
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Was it all worth it?


Compared to what life would've been like in ne russia otherwise?

Probably
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every high-ranking Russian official has to know it's a "when, not if" situation right now. Not that it will change a goddamned thing. Putin is so paranoid he probably has a small boy tasting his soups before he eats them.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AND their families.

Putin is feeling pressure, and is trying to maintain fealty in a situation with a lot of incentives to turn on him. Kill those dudes - and their families - and even if they weren't actually betraying him it puts a lot of fear in the others, and opens up a spot to give to a new and fresh oligarch who will owe their riches (and thus hopefully allegiance, at least while building that wealth) to Putin.

Of course... fear can work both ways. Smart ones will realize it's likely only a matter of time before they're murdered with their families too, regardless, and should be taking steps to both increase security around themselves and their families....... and use whatever contacts, influence, or wealth they have to eliminate the threat to them: Putin being in power.

In my opinion it's a desperate move by Putin, and has just as much chance of working as it does backfiring.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: If Joe Biden had taken swifter action against Russia and/or had taken no action against Russia, these businessmen and their families would still be alive today.


So you're saying Biden did the right thing.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is Hillary doing in her bunk?
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: AND their families.

Putin is feeling pressure, and is trying to maintain fealty in a situation with a lot of incentives to turn on him. Kill those dudes - and their families - and even if they weren't actually betraying him it puts a lot of fear in the others, and opens up a spot to give to a new and fresh oligarch who will owe their riches (and thus hopefully allegiance, at least while building that wealth) to Putin.

Of course... fear can work both ways. Smart ones will realize it's likely only a matter of time before they're murdered with their families too, regardless, and should be taking steps to both increase security around themselves and their families....... and use whatever contacts, influence, or wealth they have to eliminate the threat to them: Putin being in power.

In my opinion it's a desperate move by Putin, and has just as much chance of working as it does backfiring.


See: Robespierre, Maximilien
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all you cheering this you might want to read TFA and see that children were murdered with them.  I have no sympathy for the oligarchs but the kids don't deserve it.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: For all you cheering this you might want to read TFA and see that children were murdered with them.  I have no sympathy for the oligarchs but the kids don't deserve it.


The treason is in the blood. Russia must be kept pure by ending the tainted lines
... or so the thinking seems to go these days
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If Joe Biden had taken swifter action against Russia and/or had taken no action against Russia, these businessmen and their families would still be alive today.


Schrodinger's executives?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Was it all worth it?


Well, the miniature giraffes were fun.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It seems like it'd be easier just to get rid of putin...

#JustAThought
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They should get to him before he gets to them.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kremlin Colds are severe.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Every high-ranking Russian official has to know it's a "when, not if" situation right now. Not that it will change a goddamned thing. Putin is so paranoid he probably has a small boy tasting his soups before he eats them.


Putin's eating small boys?

/But why is he feeding them soup first?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can understand the people still in Russia being dead on Putin's whim, but if you live in Spain, are a billionaire, and you think Putin may have ever even heard your name mentioned once, why would you not have a private 24/7 security detail that has no ties to Russia? It's almost like Protosenya was asking for it.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What are 4 dead Russian gas executives? A good start.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Four? Holy shiat - guess the balls rolling now.

Did the last two also "murder" their own families save for one survivor who was out of the country?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

genner: Good. Makes this easy. It send the message of take out Putin before he takes you out.


Yeah but he still has a few kindergartners behind him.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bootleg: AnotherBluesStringer: Every high-ranking Russian official has to know it's a "when, not if" situation right now. Not that it will change a goddamned thing. Putin is so paranoid he probably has a small boy tasting his soups before he eats them.

Putin's eating small boys?

/But why is he feeding them soup first?


To fatten them up first, like the Baba Yaga.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
he's a poor-man Stalin
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bootleg: AnotherBluesStringer: Every high-ranking Russian official has to know it's a "when, not if" situation right now. Not that it will change a goddamned thing. Putin is so paranoid he probably has a small boy tasting his soups before he eats them.

Putin's eating small boys?

/But why is he feeding them soup first?


So they taste better, dumbass.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is the kind of power that gets trump's mushroom hard.
 
hammettman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, not 4 more?  This is just the running total?

And only now are "maybe this Putin guy is a paranoid fark" articles appearing?

Carry on.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nimbull: They knew what they were getting in to when they signed up for that. Should be no surprises really when you are dealing with someone like Putin.


It's the trouble with riding a dragon... once you get on you gotta hold on forever or they'll eat you. And they might just shake you off and eat you at some point anyway.

Lot of reward for those guys, and some are being reminded what the risk that came along with that reward always was.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I was close to Putin I'd be feeling pretty damned nervous right now. It's hard to know what's really going on because the media sensationalizing syre thing, but it seems like there's a purge going on at many levels and they aren't even bothering to really hide it that much.

He's gonna full total power mad dictator. It wasn't that long ago he at least pretended he was not president for life. Charade is over, cards are on the table, and he's killing or imprisoning anyone he's annoyed at or thinks might get in his way.

On the other hand, he's doing God's work. fark the rich.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If they cannot kill him, I'm fine with him killing them. No leader exists as a strongman all on their own, outside of comics and anime where the big bad guy is physically mighty and nigh invulnerable. In order for Putin to clean house, he requires a substantial faction on his side. Whether that's his waning number of generals, or organized crime, or secret police, some large number of important people see more to gain by backing him than betraying.

And while I'm sure they wouldn't escape with their full fortune, most of them could have gotten out long ago, quietly, with millions afaict. Their greed was such that risking it all for a little more was worth it.

Well, win some lose some. Clearly the majority of the rich and powerful support Putin and this war. Those that don't are mostly corrupt shiat bags anyway.
 
genner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: genner: Good. Makes this easy. It send the message of take out Putin before he takes you out.

Yeah but he still has a few kindergartners behind him.


He should check them for weapons.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have to wonder if they had life insurance policies underwritten by a western insurance company? A little something for the heirs that's not easy to seize.
 
Muta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Thoreny: They should get to him before he gets to them.


So let's say you, me and four other Farkers are Russian Oligarchs and we want to "address the Putin issue".  We schedule a meeting and sit at the table 30 feet from him.  We're probably searched and have to go through a metal detector to get in the room with him so we won't have any weapons.  But after that do you think if on the count of 3, we could get down to the other end of the table and dogpile him before he can get out or call for help?  You think there are armed guards standing behind him at that table that we don't see in the pictures?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: There will be a lot less pushback when nationalizing entire industries when the oligarchs who formerly ran them are all dead, yes? Or is Vova planning to mint some fresh new ultra loyal replacement oligarchs?


The state owns 50.23% already.

I think the "just killing perceived traitors" is a good call.
 
Phocas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bootleg: AnotherBluesStringer: Every high-ranking Russian official has to know it's a "when, not if" situation right now. Not that it will change a goddamned thing. Putin is so paranoid he probably has a small boy tasting his soups before he eats them.

Putin's eating small boys?

/But why is he feeding them soup first?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

awruk!: Bootleg: AnotherBluesStringer: Every high-ranking Russian official has to know it's a "when, not if" situation right now. Not that it will change a goddamned thing. Putin is so paranoid he probably has a small boy tasting his soups before he eats them.

Putin's eating small boys?

/But why is he feeding them soup first?

To fatten them up first, like the Baba Yaga.


The proper term is, "well marbled".
 
genner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Muta: Thoreny: They should get to him before he gets to them.

So let's say you, me and four other Farkers are Russian Oligarchs and we want to "address the Putin issue".  We schedule a meeting and sit at the table 30 feet from him.  We're probably searched and have to go through a metal detector to get in the room with him so we won't have any weapons.  But after that do you think if on the count of 3, we could get down to the other end of the table and dogpile him before he can get out or call for help?  You think there are armed guards standing behind him at that table that we don't see in the pictures?


Step one is sitting down with everyone who is guarding him at a different table first.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: For all you cheering this you might want to read TFA and see that children were murdered with them.  I have no sympathy for the oligarchs but the kids don't deserve it.


Normally I would agree with you. But seeing what kind of amoral, hedonistic, depraved, and loathsome people these kids grow up to be, I'm ok with this.

Putin is just breaking the cycle abd eradicating this toxic culture for the rest of the world.

img.republicworld.comView Full Size
 
philodough
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well will you look at this - guess who's back in Moscow / Russia

Fark user imageView Full Size


The only person he's ever shown a very clear weakness for ~ Alina Kabaeva

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


guess the nukes aren't quite ready.

He giggles like a kid and his iron-clad facade goes all wonky whenever she's standing at his side.
They've got two kids now and given her official positions in government I have no doubt their egos are feeding off each other with this dream of a new imperialist Russia, with the two of them being the new Tzar & Tzarina.

Watch all their propaganda TV series. They're actually very well made - because pumping attractive bullshiat into Russian minds was high on their list of priorities, hence high on the budget.
So, if you watch them all, it's pretty clear what Putin and Alina's dream/calling is - or what they want it to be anyway.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Anyone remember there was that rush of Russian oligarchs hopping on their nets and going "anywhere but Russia" a few weeks ago?

Apparently the day before Putin gave a speech about Russian oligarchs including:

""They are trying to bet on a so-called fifth column, on traitors of the nation, on those who earn money here but live over there. And live there not just in a geographic sense, but in their minds and their consciousness which is that of slaves.

I don't judge those with villas in Miami or the French Riviera. Or who can't get by without oysters or foie gras or so-called 'gender freedoms.' The problem is they mentally exist there, and not here, with our people, with Russia. They think this places them in a higher caste.

The Russian people will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and simply spit them out like a fly that accidentally flew into their mouths," Putin said Wednesday. "I am convinced that such a natural and necessary self-purification of society will only strengthen our country, our solidarity, cohesion and readiness to respond to any challenges"
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Keep this stuff in mind next time you read a poll that like 80% of Russians support invading Ukraine. What regular person is going to say otherwise when asked about Ukraine when Putin is killing rich people? I've seen several posts here from people trying to justify us murdering Russian civilians based on their perceived support for the invasion. They live in a totalitarian fascist state, the wrong answer could mean your ass.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.