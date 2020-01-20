 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washingtonian)   Maryland Governor signs law banning child marriage in Maryland. In other news, child marriage was legal in Maryland until he signed this law yesterday   (washingtonian.com) divider line
36
    More: Creepy, Marriage, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Baltimore Sun, teen girls, child marriage, Washington Post, February Post op-ed, Capital Gazette story  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2022 at 5:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in Ref States they're busy legalizing it.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are places in America we're teens as young as 12 can be, and are, married off to.older (inevitably men) with a judges permission. And certain judges who routinely approve it.

The rest of the modern world looks at this again, but Alabama gonna Alabama.

Also, the cleark who told the teen girl being married off to a.man in his thirties to whipe away her tears, and everyone who approved that without question, should be dragged outside.abd beaten. Repeatedly.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: And in Ref States they're busy legalizing it.


THIS!!

At least MD is getting rid of it, TN is bringing it back.  WTF!?!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp. Time to change my travel plans!
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gonna piss off the magats. They'll probably accuse Hogan of being a groomer.
 
Werehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Massachusetts, rapists have parental rights regarding children they conceived through rape.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing the wedding was last weekend.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was Senator daddy's little secret, huh?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yup, efforts to ban child marriage across america are always hampered by republicans, largely on the basis of religious freedom.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Skyler, who says she was forcibly married in 2009 at the age of 16. In testimony before Maryland lawmakers (recorded in a pamphlet from the Tahirih Justice Center), Skyler claims that her abusive mother coerced her into marriage, introducing her to a man "twice her age" who would become her husband just one week later. Skyler says she went to the courthouse in Elkton for her wedding, where the clerks apparently asked no questions-in fact, Skyler remembers a clerk telling her to "wipe them tears" and "cheer up," because this would be "the happiest day of your life."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nakmuay: That's gonna piss off the magats. They'll probably accuse Hogan of being a groomer.


So? A light breeze blowing through their yard pisses them off and makes them say shiat like that.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: nakmuay: That's gonna piss off the magats. They'll probably accuse Hogan of being a groomer.

So? A light breeze blowing through their yard pisses them off and makes them say shiat like that.


Oh I'm all for doing things that piss them off. Increases their likelihood of strokes, hemorrhoids, heart disease etc.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chawco: There are places in America we're teens as young as 12 can be, and are, married off to.older (inevitably men) with a judges permission. And certain judges who routinely approve it.

The rest of the modern world looks at this again, but Alabama gonna Alabama.

Also, the cleark who told the teen girl being married off to a.man in his thirties to whipe away her tears, and everyone who approved that without question, should be dragged outside.abd beaten. Repeatedly.


As if a boy the same age can support a family.
Fact.
It sucks to be a girl.
But. Is anyone calling for UBI for at least girls? Nope. They can't get equal pay.
And they pay more for everything.
Facts.
Fix all that.  And, bam no more child brides.  Why would they?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Werehamster: Here in Massachusetts, rapists have parental rights regarding children they conceived through rape.


That's what you get when you demand child support. Even from a boy raped by an older lady.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Skyler, who says she was forcibly married in 2009 at the age of 16. In testimony before Maryland lawmakers (recorded in a pamphlet from the Tahirih Justice Center), Skyler claims that her abusive mother coerced her into marriage, introducing her to a man "twice her age" who would become her husband just one week later. Skyler says she went to the courthouse in Elkton for her wedding, where the clerks apparently asked no questions-in fact, Skyler remembers a clerk telling her to "wipe them tears" and "cheer up," because this would be "the happiest day of your life."

[Fark user image image 498x263]


And just in case anyone is wondering... Elkton is in the infrared, Trump-suckling part of our state. Cecil County (where Elkton is) was 65% Trump, 35.4% Biden in the last election.

There's a reason why the GOP is simultaneously lowering legal barriers in states they have control of while accusing everyone who so much as crosses their path as a "groomer".

I think most of us are familiar with this tune by now:

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Clutching their peals, Republican legislators said that a pregnant teen might be forced to have her baby out of wedlock."

That's your biggest concern? I'd be more interested in why the hell this teen was pregnant by a thirty-something man. Because that's all kinds of illegal all by itself.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Disney is tryin' to groom mah 12-year-old child bride!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Yup, efforts to ban child marriage across america are always hampered by republicans, largely on the basis of religious freedom.


Which is code for repressing women.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: chawco: There are places in America we're teens as young as 12 can be, and are, married off to.older (inevitably men) with a judges permission. And certain judges who routinely approve it.

The rest of the modern world looks at this again, but Alabama gonna Alabama.

Also, the cleark who told the teen girl being married off to a.man in his thirties to whipe away her tears, and everyone who approved that without question, should be dragged outside.abd beaten. Repeatedly.

As if a boy the same age can support a family.
Fact.
It sucks to be a girl.
But. Is anyone calling for UBI for at least girls? Nope. They can't get equal pay.
And they pay more for everything.
Facts.
Fix all that.  And, bam no more child brides.  Why would they?


you... think UBI is going to stop shiatty parents from marrying off their daughters to their rapists?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There are literally no circumstances in which a child marrying is a good thing.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nakmuay: mongbiohazard: nakmuay: That's gonna piss off the magats. They'll probably accuse Hogan of being a groomer.

So? A light breeze blowing through their yard pisses them off and makes them say shiat like that.

Oh I'm all for doing things that piss them off. Increases their likelihood of strokes, hemorrhoids, heart disease etc.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sweden has had a similar issue with their migrant population.

Sweden struggles over child marriage - POLITICO
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: chawco: There are places in America we're teens as young as 12 can be, and are, married off to.older (inevitably men) with a judges permission. And certain judges who routinely approve it.

The rest of the modern world looks at this again, but Alabama gonna Alabama.

Also, the cleark who told the teen girl being married off to a.man in his thirties to whipe away her tears, and everyone who approved that without question, should be dragged outside.abd beaten. Repeatedly.

As if a boy the same age can support a family.
Fact.
It sucks to be a girl.
But. Is anyone calling for UBI for at least girls? Nope. They can't get equal pay.
And they pay more for everything.
Facts.
Fix all that.  And, bam no more child brides.  Why would they?


The kids aren't making that choice. Their parents are, often for religious leaders, or for sale.

A 13 year old does not decide she really want to marry a 38 year old. Their parents force them. It'd abuse, almost totally and completely without exception.

But yes, I agree we could do many or all of the things you suggested. If our society can have billionaires why can't we have people able to afford hygiene products and food.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The article didn't mention if the law also raises Maryland's age of consent from 16 to 18. Unpopular opinion: in states like Maryland where the age of consent is below 18, the age at which marriage is allowed should be the same. It makes no sense to say it's legal for a 50 year old man to rawdog a 16 year old girl in a public restroom but not legal for them to get married because she's too young.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

replacementcool: you... think UBI is going to stop shiatty parents from marrying off their daughters to their rapists?


Yes. Because that money would then leave the home.
See.
Normal people don't understand scumbags.
I do.
Give every girl UBI and trust me, teen  Pregnancy will stop.

/
You are also ignoring we set up social programs that cause people to leave home.
And also that make people not help family.
UBI could change that.

//
Also.... young people need more rights.  Which would be more likely to happen if they could  Emancipate.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chawco: waxbeans: chawco: There are places in America we're teens as young as 12 can be, and are, married off to.older (inevitably men) with a judges permission. And certain judges who routinely approve it.

The rest of the modern world looks at this again, but Alabama gonna Alabama.

Also, the cleark who told the teen girl being married off to a.man in his thirties to whipe away her tears, and everyone who approved that without question, should be dragged outside.abd beaten. Repeatedly.

As if a boy the same age can support a family.
Fact.
It sucks to be a girl.
But. Is anyone calling for UBI for at least girls? Nope. They can't get equal pay.
And they pay more for everything.
Facts.
Fix all that.  And, bam no more child brides.  Why would they?

The kids aren't making that choice. Their parents are, often for religious leaders, or for sale.

A 13 year old does not decide she really want to marry a 38 year old. Their parents force them. It'd abuse, almost totally and completely without exception.

But yes, I agree we could do many or all of the things you suggested. If our society can have billionaires why can't we have people able to afford hygiene products and food.


Well. Yeah.
But. Why?
Because little gals are seen as not being bread winners.
My grandmother felt girls could only be wives, nuns, nurses, secretaries... what not.
To the extent of not allowing my mom to run track. And hated her career.
This isn't some dark mystery.
Having/letting people be poor isn't free. The price is poor people make choices we find disgusting.  But. Apparently less disgusting than pulling from that poverty.
Thanks Calvin?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I like how the Republican Governor gets all the credit and doesn't even mention the Democrats in the legislature that passed the law.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chawco: There are places in America we're teens as young as 12 can be, and are, married off to.older (inevitably men) with a judges permission. And certain judges who routinely approve it.

The rest of the modern world looks at this again, but Alabama gonna Alabama.

Also, the cleark who told the teen girl being married off to a.man in his thirties to whipe away her tears, and everyone who approved that without question, should be dragged outside.abd beaten. Repeatedly.


Georgia is another state in which a judge can sign off on it. And it is shocking how many hearings they have every year.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Sweden has had a similar issue with their migrant population.

Sweden struggles over child marriage - POLITICO


Fark user imageView Full Size


They don't look Swedish. Hmmm.
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chawco: waxbeans: chawco: There are places in America we're teens as young as 12 can be, and are, married off to.older (inevitably men) with a judges permission. And certain judges who routinely approve it.

The rest of the modern world looks at this again, but Alabama gonna Alabama.

Also, the cleark who told the teen girl being married off to a.man in his thirties to whipe away her tears, and everyone who approved that without question, should be dragged outside.abd beaten. Repeatedly.

As if a boy the same age can support a family.
Fact.
It sucks to be a girl.
But. Is anyone calling for UBI for at least girls? Nope. They can't get equal pay.
And they pay more for everything.
Facts.
Fix all that.  And, bam no more child brides.  Why would they?

The kids aren't making that choice. Their parents are, often for religious leaders, or for sale.

A 13 year old does not decide she really want to marry a 38 year old. Their parents force them. It'd abuse, almost totally and completely without exception.

But yes, I agree we could do many or all of the things you suggested. If our society can have billionaires why can't we have people able to afford hygiene products and food.


How dare you interfere with a Loving Christian Patriarch disposing of surplus "vessels" as he prayerfully sees fit! And if the God-Fearing man he transfers ownership to decides to spontaneously gift him with a meaningful Love Offering that's between the two of them and God.

You're no better than those demoncrap pizzagate child-traffickers who believe in Satanic "age of consent" laws.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Sweden has had a similar issue with their migrant population.

Sweden struggles over child marriage - POLITICO

[Fark user image image 714x476]

They don't look Swedish. Hmmm.


Well thats 6he most disturbing things I've seen today.

And I read the story on the penis museum.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Sweden has had a similar issue with their migrant population.

Sweden struggles over child marriage - POLITICO

[Fark user image image 714x476]

They don't look Swedish. Hmmm.


Oh it turns out that's an actor.and this is stages. So... fark you I guess. Don't pull shiat like that and imply migrants are terrible people.
 
romulusnr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's legal in actually the majority of states, usually with parent's permission, but sometimes just a judge's permission. 

https://womensenews.org/2021/10/child-brides-closer-than-you-think/#:~:text=%E2%80%9CChild%20marriage%20is%20currently%20legal,judicial%20waiver%2C%20reports%20the%20Times.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chawco: Erebus1954: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Sweden has had a similar issue with their migrant population.

Sweden struggles over child marriage - POLITICO

[Fark user image image 714x476]

They don't look Swedish. Hmmm.

Oh it turns out that's an actor.and this is stages. So... fark you I guess. Don't pull shiat like that and imply migrants are terrible people.


especially in a thread about america, where the people opposing efforts to ban child marriage are white, christian republicans.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Additionally, the Washington Post reports that Maryland has recently become something of a destination for child marriage, as couples from more restrictive states flocked to Maryland to wed."

Doesn't that meet the federal definition of child sex trafficking?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My wife was 15 when we got married
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.