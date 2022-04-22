 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSBW Monterey)   San Mateo high school regrets hiring a garage band named COVID-19 for the 2022 prom   (ksbw.com) divider line
31
    More: Fail, High school, San Mateo High School, dozens of students, hard year, San Francisco's Asian Art Museum, Parker Del Balso.Following, good time, magical nights of any high schooler  
•       •       •

1083 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Apr 2022 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got the perfect replacement.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was not very sick. I had a sore throat for a couple of days, like two. And then, um, congestion," said student, Parker Del Balso

It's a damn tragedy.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm staff at a community college.  We dropped our mask mandate over Spring Break.  I am thankful that my co-workers, along with I'd say a majority of the staff, faculty, and students still mask up.  Not everyone, mind you, but at least half.  But I can tell that percentage is slowly shrinking.  I'm waiting for the weekly COVID-19 report e-mail to start showing spikes.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Close Encounters of the Prom Kind"

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/ Marshall "Dad" Delamuca
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to point out that I had sex with my prom date outside, behind the dumpster. The way her boobs fell out of that dress was just amazing.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
your mom got a disease after prom
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: "I was not very sick. I had a sore throat for a couple of days, like two. And then, um, congestion," said student, Parker Del Balso

It's a damn tragedy.

"Overall, I think it was worth it. It was a great, fun time," she said.

....

She says while she supports masking in general, the decision to let the prom be mask optional was made in accordance with San Francisco's own health guidance.

Not much of a story. We knew people would still get Covid when we declared it over.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's kid has to be the lab rat, why not yours?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SAN MATEO HIGH FOOTBALL RULES!!


*cough*  *cough*
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i was in san mateo yesterday

/getting a kick
//still wearing masks
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh they all died. So sad.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard their stuff is pretty catchy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be some new trend with garage bands giving themselves edgy names.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: "I was not very sick. I had a sore throat for a couple of days, like two. And then, um, congestion," said student, Parker Del Balso

It's a damn tragedy.


I'm sure the people they pass it on to will all have similar mild cases
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got a text from my medical provider. While Covid 19 protocols are dropping Covid isn't. Mandatory masking at hospitals still active. Yeah kid got Covid at prom, didn't get very sick. Grandma died but she was going to eventually anyway. Don't you feel guilty about bringing home Covid kids. Lord knows we don't want our little angels to be burdened with thinking of someone other than themselves by having to be inconvenienced with a face diaper indoors. What a sacrifice that would be to save even one life. Just not worth the effort is it.
 
scanson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Just got a text from my medical provider. While Covid 19 protocols are dropping Covid isn't. Mandatory masking at hospitals still active. Yeah kid got Covid at prom, didn't get very sick. Grandma died but she was going to eventually anyway. Don't you feel guilty about bringing home Covid kids. Lord knows we don't want our little angels to be burdened with thinking of someone other than themselves by having to be inconvenienced with a face diaper indoors. What a sacrifice that would be to save even one life. Just not worth the effort is it.


Face diaper is a dumb term.

We don't call sweaters torso diapers.

Or helmets head diapers.

Or napkins hand diapers.

It's a thing because anti maskers want to insinuate that people who wear masks are babies.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: your mom got a disease after prom


Name checks out.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: [Fark user image image 320x136]


Thanks.  I'm not the only one who immediately thought that.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanson: farkitallletitend: Just got a text from my medical provider. While Covid 19 protocols are dropping Covid isn't. Mandatory masking at hospitals still active. Yeah kid got Covid at prom, didn't get very sick. Grandma died but she was going to eventually anyway. Don't you feel guilty about bringing home Covid kids. Lord knows we don't want our little angels to be burdened with thinking of someone other than themselves by having to be inconvenienced with a face diaper indoors. What a sacrifice that would be to save even one life. Just not worth the effort is it.

Face diaper is a dumb term.

We don't call sweaters torso diapers.

Or helmets head diapers.

Or napkins hand diapers.

It's a thing because anti maskers want to insinuate that people who wear masks are babies.


Actually, the only place I've seen the diaper thing was on South Park. And it was a 'chin diaper' to make fun of people wearing a mask below their nose or mouth to make fun of them not wearing a mask correctly
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Who did their parents vote for?
 
ilambiquated
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
edgy
 
schubie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

scanson: farkitallletitend: Just got a text from my medical provider. While Covid 19 protocols are dropping Covid isn't. Mandatory masking at hospitals still active. Yeah kid got Covid at prom, didn't get very sick. Grandma died but she was going to eventually anyway. Don't you feel guilty about bringing home Covid kids. Lord knows we don't want our little angels to be burdened with thinking of someone other than themselves by having to be inconvenienced with a face diaper indoors. What a sacrifice that would be to save even one life. Just not worth the effort is it.

Face diaper is a dumb term.

We don't call sweaters torso diapers.

Or helmets head diapers.

Or napkins hand diapers.

It's a thing because anti maskers want to insinuate that people who wear masks are babies.


Have you smelled their mouthbreathing breath?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"You have to just weigh 'are we willing to sacrifice what will happen if you do get COVID and you have to quarantine' versus 'is it worth it just to go out and have a good time for something you can do only twice in your life really,'" said Del Balso.

Yeah. I mean, when are you going to be in Haiti again?

Dunbfark
 
replacementcool
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder if in a couple months the ~30% who end up with long covid are still "oh it was totally worth it for a once in a lifetime event that is actually just a boring dance"
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: I just want to point out that I had sex with my prom date outside, behind the dumpster. The way her boobs fell out of that dress was just amazing.


Dad?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

replacementcool: I wonder if in a couple months the ~30% who end up with long covid are still "oh it was totally worth it for a once in a lifetime event that is actually just a boring dance"


It's not boring if you hook up.  Not that I would know. I didn't even fish school.  The administration wouldn't leave me alone
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
First prom was cool, we had a live band and the food was edible.  Senior prom sucked because my date was a wench.
 
vrax
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Goddamned farkin' idiots!

"I was not very sick. I had a sore throat for a couple of days, like two. And then, um, congestion," said student, Parker Del Balso.

Of course you won't know if it's done anything else to you, because unless you show obvious signs of long Covid, nobody is going to check for things like kidney, heart, brain, or other damage.  But totally worth it.  Just spread it around.  Who cares?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's almost like covid isn't over.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.