Russian mercenaries caught staging fake French Army atrocities in Mali
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't framing someone for a war crime a war crime? I wonder how that's going to play in the upcoming French elections?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? This is really starting to sound like a world wide conflict
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
French Army atrocities?

They put ice in their red wine?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats going to sink Le Pen.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

frankb00th: Thats going to sink Le Pen.


That's what they WANT you to think.  But it's a false flag of a false flag.  It's a double false flag.

In other words, the Belgians are involved.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking. Who is French Trump.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly Russia.  The West doesn't care about atrocities in Mali.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: French Army atrocities?

They put ice in their red wine?


Worse.

qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the conservative mindset is part of human psychology and will never go away until humans do... there's a LOT of fascist shiat you can trace right back to a Russian tossing burning torches at every available pile of potential kindling.

I hope to see Russia broken as a political entity in my lifetime.  After that, we can start the process of trying to prevent the same cancer from continuing to grow in the West... it's all about wealth disparity and power, a relative handful of people trying to control all the planet's wealth and perfectly willing to abuse every last person on the planet to get a little more of it.

Not just because it'd be nice not to have quite so many people riled up to the point of killing other people, but because with the weapons we wield today, and the scale at which we deploy them, it simply isn't sustainable to let the ultra-wealthy play these games any longer.
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wagner? <clicks link>

Yep. Wagner.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

frankb00th: Thats going to sink Le Pen.


I farking hope so. That biatch is flat out vile.
The fact that the race is so close after seeing Jan 6th in America and Putin's outright aggression is disturbing. It really does seem that a good many people feel a deep desire to be enslaved and slaughtered by these sorts of monsters - just so long as they get to see people they don't like getting slaughtered first
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, now Le Pen can promise that the Russians will stop framing them for warcrimes if she's elected!

/Still not inspired
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: It really does seem that a good many people feel a deep desire to be enslaved and slaughtered by these sorts of monsters - just so long as they get to see people they don't like getting slaughtered first


They think they're special and on the 'winning' team, that they're exempt.  When their turn comes, they will react with shock and disbelief and rage.  Because they've been trained to think emotionally and not critically.  It's why they're on that team in the first place.
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: The Exit Stencilist: It really does seem that a good many people feel a deep desire to be enslaved and slaughtered by these sorts of monsters - just so long as they get to see people they don't like getting slaughtered first

They think they're special and on the 'winning' team, that they're exempt.  When their turn comes, they will react with shock and disbelief and rage.  Because they've been trained to think emotionally and not critically.  It's why they're on that team in the first place.


Dude, they are people trained by armed forces who decided to not re-up because there wasn't enough killing involved. i.e. idiots.

There are professional organizations that pay well for ex military such as E.G. & G, or Wackenhut. Wagner is for the dumbasses.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Well, now Le Pen can promise that the Russians will stop framing them for warcrimes if she's elected!

/Still not inspired


I mean....Macron only agrees with 90% of the things that they want. So, they HAVE TO vote for a Nazi. Those are the rules!
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mali Mali Mali get your war crimes here
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

nakmuay: Madman drummers bummers: French Army atrocities?

They put ice in their red wine?

Worse.

[qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 471x384]


Worse.
History of the World - Mel Brooks - Maurice Chevalier - French Revolution
Youtube 7VnjqSZ7mBQ
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Shocking. Who is French Trump.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How do you say "October surprise" in French?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fano: Mali Mali Mali get your war crimes here


All out of adverbs?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: How do you say "October surprise" in French?


Je m'appelle le petit croissant.
 
Muta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It is odd how similar Russia's disinformation tactics are to Trump's disinformation tactics.  Hmm... I wonder why.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

maxheck: Unsung_Hero: The Exit Stencilist: It really does seem that a good many people feel a deep desire to be enslaved and slaughtered by these sorts of monsters - just so long as they get to see people they don't like getting slaughtered first

They think they're special and on the 'winning' team, that they're exempt.  When their turn comes, they will react with shock and disbelief and rage.  Because they've been trained to think emotionally and not critically.  It's why they're on that team in the first place.

Dude, they are people trained by armed forces who decided to not re-up because there wasn't enough killing involved. i.e. idiots psychopathic murderers.

There are professional organizations that pay well for ex military such as E.G. & G, or Wackenhut. Wagner is for the dumbasses.


Small correction.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Muta: It is odd how similar Russia's disinformation tactics are to Trump's disinformation tactics.  Hmm... I wonder why.


Because fascism and the basic behaviors underlying fascism - what Umberto Eco called "ur-fascism" - are also basic underlying behaviors of every authoritarian dickhole, from Hitler right down to a sociopathic PHB.
 
Iczer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

red230: Isn't framing someone for a war crime a war crime? I wonder how that's going to play in the upcoming French elections?


Russians? Accused of war crimes? Why I never!
 
