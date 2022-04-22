 Skip to content
Finnish bomb shelter network receives new attention. I'll be in my bunker
    World War II, Nuclear weapon, Soviet Union, Russia, Finland, Nordic country, Tomi Rask, emergency bomb shelters  
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes a bomb shelter is just a bomb shelter. Not all bomb shelters are nuclear bomb shelters.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, are you running from the Finnish bombshells or towards them?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical bomb shelter provided by the American government

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LovesToSpooge: Typical bomb shelter provided by the American government

[Fark user image image 600x354]


The racial segregation is free with every bomb shelter!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: Sometimes a bomb shelter is just a bomb shelter. Not all bomb shelters are nuclear bomb shelters.


It appears that theirs are  though...Blast doors, air/water filtration, etc..

The US gave up on that idea a long time back..Now it's pretty much everyone for themselves.
But given that Finland has a total population smaller than Atlanta metro...There's a big difference there.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phil McKraken: Subby, are you running from the Finnish bombshells or towards them?

[Fark user image 425x209]


images.news18.comView Full Size


toward
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Finnish bomb shelter network"? These specialty channels are getting kinda niche, yeah?
 
MoparPower
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phil McKraken: Subby, are you running from the Finnish bombshells or towards them?

[Fark user image 425x209]


Looks nice but we have our own shelters here in Sweden
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Phil McKraken: Subby, are you running from the Finnish bombshells or towards them?

[Fark user image 425x209]

[images.news18.com image 850x850]

toward


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LovesToSpooge: Typical bomb shelter provided by the American government

[Fark user image 600x354]


I'm getting a chuckle out of that pic.  There's a property a little down the way with a few travel trailers on it.  Newer than that one by decades and they actually look pretty nice.  But they're not level.  It's like nails on a chalk board every time I drive by.  Leveling is the first thing you do, FFS.  And I don't mean just a little bit off.  The back right corner of one is about a foot lower than the front left corner.  But I see lights on at night so someone's in there living like that.  Aren't they even a little curious what the scissor jacks are for???
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: LovesToSpooge: Typical bomb shelter provided by the American government

[Fark user image 600x354]

I'm getting a chuckle out of that pic.  There's a property a little down the way with a few travel trailers on it.  Newer than that one by decades and they actually look pretty nice.  But they're not level.  It's like nails on a chalk board every time I drive by.  Leveling is the first thing you do, FFS.  And I don't mean just a little bit off.  The back right corner of one is about a foot lower than the front left corner. But I see lights on at night so someone's in there living like that.  Aren't they even a little curious what the scissor jacks are for???


They had to use the cinder blocks for the camero...
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phil McKraken: Subby, are you running from the Finnish bombshells or towards them?

[Fark user image image 425x209]


Those decoys are the last thing invaders see, before a sniper pops their skulls.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's awesome that they are so prepared, but also absolutely farked that humanity still has to prepare for being invaded by other humans.  We have had 6000 years give or take.  We need to do better.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phil McKraken: Subby, are you running from the Finnish bombshells or towards them?

[Fark user image 425x209]


I'll be in my bunker
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Blood trails and drag marks"

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sizu.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: [i.imgur.com image 366x1500]


Happiest country on earth . . .
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proof against thermobarics?  The US never had it so good!
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just like the N Korean ones in WW Z. Millions of Zekes moaning in the dark...."shudder"
 
frankb00th
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puffy999: [i.imgur.com image 366x1500]


What the f*cking f*ck
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: The US gave up on that idea a long time back..


Because it's a stupid idea. You think that random people can cram into a bunker, survive, and then coöperate to form a society for rebuilding? Nuclear war will be complete and total destruction, and those that survive will wish they had died in the initial blasts.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: Typical bomb shelter provided by the American government

[Fark user image 600x354]


They were never nearly that generous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Mr. Shabooboo: The US gave up on that idea a long time back..

Because it's a stupid idea. You think that random people can cram into a bunker, survive, and then coöperate to form a society for rebuilding?


Fark user imageView Full Size

/For a better future!
 
morg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jtown: Leveling is the first thing you do, FFS.  And I don't mean just a little bit off.  The back right corner of one is about a foot lower than the front left corner.  But I see lights on at night so someone's in there living like that.  Aren't they even a little curious what the scissor jacks are for???


Maybe that's their solution to a condensation issue. Drill a hole in the back right corner.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: Typical bomb shelter provided by the American government

[Fark user image image 600x354]


Looks a lot like my place BTW it's for sale!  Any Farkers want a home a way from home?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Sometimes a bomb shelter is just a bomb shelter. Not all bomb shelters are nuclear bomb shelters.


Apparently these are also hockey rinks?
 
Bungles
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Mr. Shabooboo: The US gave up on that idea a long time back..

Because it's a stupid idea. You think that random people can cram into a bunker, survive, and then coöperate to form a society for rebuilding? Nuclear war will be complete and total destruction, and those that survive will wish they had died in the initial blasts.


With enough preplanning, like with Finland has been doing? The odds of humanity surviving, and be flourishing again in few hundred years are well above zero,

It's not about the here and now of the people having to initially shelter. "Those that survive" is a wildly broader set than the people currently alive.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Mr. Shabooboo: The US gave up on that idea a long time back..

Because it's a stupid idea. You think that random people can cram into a bunker, survive, and then coöperate to form a society for rebuilding? Nuclear war will be complete and total destruction, and those that survive will wish they had died in the initial blasts.


There are places way more friendly than the US and you know it took cooperation and the idea of self preservation to get where we are now.
Their planning included mental health in the designs of the structures so I imagine there is a lot more in there than just survival gear.

Your average farker can go months without leaving moms basement, these people will have it easy.

Personally I would want the bomb to land right on my house during a family picnic in the yard.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Phil McKraken: Subby, are you running from the Finnish bombshells or towards them?

[Fark user image 425x209]


I'll take two, but I get to pick, OK?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: LovesToSpooge: Typical bomb shelter provided by the American government

[Fark user image 600x354]

I'm getting a chuckle out of that pic.  There's a property a little down the way with a few travel trailers on it.  Newer than that one by decades and they actually look pretty nice.  But they're not level.  It's like nails on a chalk board every time I drive by.  Leveling is the first thing you do, FFS.  And I don't mean just a little bit off.  The back right corner of one is about a foot lower than the front left corner.  But I see lights on at night so someone's in there living like that.  Aren't they even a little curious what the scissor jacks are for???


They do that on purpose. When they fall down drunk in the front room, they can roll downhill to the bedroom without having to struggle to get upright.
 
