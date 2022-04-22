 Skip to content
(News 8000 La Crosse)   Art kills   (news8000.com) divider line
25
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems that they were....  ...fractal burned

YEEEEAAAAAHHHHJ
 
squidloe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Art is a curse upon this country.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Art that is shocking
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Art is just fart without the 'f"

Well, it was funny in fourth grade.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oof.  Yeah, don't play with high voltage if you don't know what you're doing.  Even when you know what you're doing, you must be on guard at all times.  Doesn't sound like they any of the above.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Seems relevant: http://capturedlightning.com

I work with electrical systems and these things form sometimes when components fail. Seriously cool.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's pretty, but it's not all that.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I played with this for a while. 3 microwave transformers in series.  Lineman's pole, gloves and boots.  Threw an arc to a wall outlet more than a foot away and I was done with that.  HV is scary shiat.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've always had some resistance getting into art.

Sounds like they did too.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I love the art, but I'll leave this video of someone "safely" demonstrating the do's and don't of how to do it:

Fractal Lichtenberg Wood Burning I'll show you tips, ideas, plus the do's and don'ts in this process
Youtube EJQVOYCSREE


He's good with the setup, he even has a foot switch set up, but he's sitting there without eye protection or gloves and waving these weapons of mass electrocution around.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sidailurch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What a shocking story.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cool but very dangerous methods. Using a microwave transformer is a particularly bad idea. A transformer for a neon sign is somewhat safer. However I would just fork out the money for a properly designed system such as this https://www.conestogaworks.com/product/the-lichtenberg-figure-wood-burner-ii/ .
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Oof.  Yeah, don't play with high voltage if you don't know what you're doing.  Even when you know what you're doing, you must be on guard at all times.  Doesn't sound like they any of the above.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kids, stay with your woodburning kit.  Make a nice sign for your room.  Maybe numbers for your house when you get better at it.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

squidloe: Art is a curse upon this country.


You Paul Simon fans are ridiculous.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
wfmu.orgView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Art is just fart without the 'f"

Well, it was funny in fourth grade.


Hey, pull my finger.  I've got some art for you.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What did he do now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The ESA (Electrical Safety Authority) here in Ontario put out a YouTube ad run a few months ago because a few people in the province killed themselves trying this.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yes it does.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, they died doing what they loved, I guess.

/doing the 60 cycle shuffle
//not a well grounded technique
///well, maybe it was grounded, but not in a good way
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So... this exists.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
electricity is fun when you are a destructive 7th grader who had the idea to make a U out of paper clips and stick them in wall sockets using something non conductive. When I tried it in a trailer classroom sparks shot out of the wall and the entire class on the other side of the wall screamed.  Tried it again in another room and the paperclip melted in the outlet making for a clever move to get it out.  and then another another time...
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I've always had some resistance getting into art.

Sounds like they did too.


They didn't know how to conduct themselves.
 
