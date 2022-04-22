 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Philadelphia)   Police officer charged for beating up woman in front of her two year old daughter. This is the same baby the Fratetnal Order of Police lied and claimed had been left alone and was rescued by the brave police   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
46
    More: Murica, Police, Rickia Young, Constable, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, arrest of a fired city police officer, Crime, Darren Kardos, press conference  
•       •       •

1295 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Apr 2022 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police? Lying?

Well who ever would have thought it
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There is obviously more to this than being reported and we should wait till all the facts are out before safely determining it was all the woman's fault and the baby was likely aiding and abetting her crimes.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The police union of course has strongly denounced these charges, noting that the accused officer is a hero who rescued a toddler.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The FOP needs to be sued for slandering the woman after a cop beat her up. They acted with malice when they started sharing that propaganda to cover their ass.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In a press conference last year, Young said, "I hope that the officers responsible will never have the chance to do something like this to another person ever again."

I know what would help.  How about we compile a national database of all cops with records of abuse like this, and make sure they never work in law enforcement again.

Also this asshole bully needs to be tried, convicted, and sent to prison.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Remember when FARK had a thread on it with all the usual characters pointing out how the BLM folks were animals for doing this?

Pepperidge Farms remembers
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How evil you gotta be to be FIRED by American cops?

They literally execute people in the street and get promoted
 
jesdynf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Remember, the people who should be maddest about this are other cops.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

flypusher713: In a press conference last year, Young said, "I hope that the officers responsible will never have the chance to do something like this to another person ever again."

I know what would help.  How about we compile a national database of all cops with records of abuse like this, and make sure they never work in law enforcement again.

Also this asshole bully needs to be tried, convicted, and sent to prison.


Law enforcement should require at least an AA, licensing and continuing education. All law enforcement.
 
abbarach
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/philadelphia-lost-black-toddler-misleading-photo-national-fraternal-order-police/

/ACAB
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: How evil you gotta be to be FIRED by American cops?

They literally execute people in the street and get promoted


Or exonerated.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
F*cking pigs.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hated this moment. And the photo of the female cop holding the child up like a prize she had rescued made me sick to my stomach.

At least this one is catching charges.
 
King Something
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If the officer is convicted, I fully expect Young, her son, and/or her nephew to be suicided within a week of sentencing.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

houstondragon: [Fark user image image 346x750]

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/philadelphia-lost-black-toddler-misleading-photo-national-fraternal-order-police/

/ACAB


Yup. That's the pic.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fsbilly: flypusher713: In a press conference last year, Young said, "I hope that the officers responsible will never have the chance to do something like this to another person ever again."

I know what would help.  How about we compile a national database of all cops with records of abuse like this, and make sure they never work in law enforcement again.

Also this asshole bully needs to be tried, convicted, and sent to prison.

Law enforcement should require at least an AA, licensing and continuing education. All law enforcement.


The idea of malpractice insurance for cops is also appealing.  There's currently little cost to closing ranks behind unfit bullies.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seriously we need to make all cops personally liable when they use excessive force on the job, that alone would a long ways to dealing with the issue.    Mind even if such laws were passed their would be a long and nasty court battle over them .
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Remember when FARK had a thread on it with all the usual characters pointing out how the BLM folks were animals for doing this?

Pepperidge Farms remembers


Lateral career moves.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cops are gang members, they're mostly mad at the crips for copyright infringement.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Make no mistake, that baby would kill you and everyone you love if it could.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Fratetnal"

Am I dyslexic and never knew? Am I taking crazy pills? The eff is that?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nvmac: leeksfromchichis: How evil you gotta be to be FIRED by American cops?

They literally execute people in the street and get promoted

Or exonerated.


exonerated is a given
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Obviously, if they had more funding, the police wouldn't have had to cover up the police officer assaulting a mother in front of her kid. Heck, maybe if they had enough funding, police wouldn't have had to assault the mother in the first place!

Give them more money, am I right Centrists?
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reminder that SoP for any police shooting protest is that the police will assault everyone in a 5 block radius with no repercussions (short of ariel footage gone viral).

I really think they should start doing a purge style announcement at the start of curfew every time.

This is not a test, this is your Emergency Broadcast System. Announcing the commencement of the regular protestor beatings sanctioned by the U.S. Government. Teargas, rubber bullets, beanbag rounds, batons, mace, and tasers have been authorized for use during the protestor beatings. All other weapons are restricted, unless an officer fears for their life. Government officials and sufficiently white skinned individuals have been granted immunity and shall not be harmed. Commencing at the siren, all crime against protesters will be legal for 12 continuous hours. Police, fire, and Emergency Medical services will be unavailable until tomorrow morning at 7:00 a.m. When the purge concludes. Blessed be our new founding fathers and America... A nation reborn. May God be with you all.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In case this needs to be said again: "Police officers are NOT your friend. They are NEVER your friend.  They are NOT there to help you in any circumstance, in any situation.  They are there to find a reason to arrest you and label you a criminal for life. That's literally the ONLY reason they exist."

Police officers exist for one purpose:  to catch and capture "criminals".  When they can't find them, they make them up.  NO police officer is EVER your friend.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't understand how but Bloods and Crips have better marketing than the police.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Make no mistake, that baby would kill you and everyone you love if it could.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"In his official statement, according to the district attorney, Kardos made claims about Young's actions that were not corroborated by video evidence."

That's a very fancy way of saying he lied.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hope the lawyers who sued Alex Jones' ass off take her case next.  The FOP needs to pat BIG TIME.
 
Pert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the UK...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: In case this needs to be said again: "Police officers are NOT your friend. They are NEVER your friend.  They are NOT there to help you in any circumstance, in any situation.  They are there to find a reason to arrest you and label you a criminal for life. That's literally the ONLY reason they exist."

Police officers exist for one purpose:  to catch and capture "criminals".  When they can't find them, they make them up.  NO police officer is EVER your friend.


Other countries have police officers.

Their job isn't to fill jails, but keep the peace. They mostly give people directions and direct traffic. They might have traffic ticket quotas and other petty shiat, but they don't go around brutalizing people, even minorities, and prefer to mob the people they arrest until they can't move instead of using lethal weapons.

America doesn't have police officers. America has a gang of dimestore thugs with badges.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
#AbolishThePolice!
#ACAB!
#NoMoreCops!
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Reminder that SoP for any police shooting protest is that the police will assault everyone in a 5 block radius with no repercussions (short of ariel footage gone viral).

I really think they should start doing a purge style announcement at the start of curfew every time.

This is not a test, this is your Emergency Broadcast System. Announcing the commencement of the regular protestor beatings sanctioned by the U.S. Government. Teargas, rubber bullets, beanbag rounds, batons, mace, and tasers have been authorized for use during the protestor beatings. All other weapons are restricted, unless an officer fears for their life. Government officials and sufficiently white skinned individuals have been granted immunity and shall not be harmed. Commencing at the siren, all crime against protesters will be legal for 12 continuous hours. Police, fire, and Emergency Medical services will be unavailable until tomorrow morning at 7:00 a.m. When the purge concludes. Blessed be our new founding fathers and America... A nation reborn. May God be with you all.


That's not far off from the LRAD announcements we used to hear...
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Make no mistake, that baby would kill you and everyone you love if it could.


Baby gotta do what baby gotta do.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The headline...

"Fired Philadelphia Cop Charged with Assaulting Mom During Unrest in 2020"

Because you still have to pull this kind of bullshiat headline rather than just calling it what it was, which was an assault
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

houstondragon: [Fark user image image 346x750]

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/philadelphia-lost-black-toddler-misleading-photo-national-fraternal-order-police/

/ACAB


A small part of me feels pity for the officer holding the baby. She probably didn't know her face was going to be used for lies. Some asshole probably took her picture and posted it with some bs without asking. She's not looking at the camera and obviously not holding it. I also know she wouldn't say anything about it despite this, for fear of retaliation from other officers.

But another small part of me suspects she's complicit, because she's wearing the badge.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: A Cave Geek: In case this needs to be said again: "Police officers are NOT your friend. They are NEVER your friend.  They are NOT there to help you in any circumstance, in any situation.  They are there to find a reason to arrest you and label you a criminal for life. That's literally the ONLY reason they exist."

Police officers exist for one purpose:  to catch and capture "criminals".  When they can't find them, they make them up.  NO police officer is EVER your friend.

Other countries have police officers.

Their job isn't to fill jails, but keep the peace. They mostly give people directions and direct traffic. They might have traffic ticket quotas and other petty shiat, but they don't go around brutalizing people, even minorities, and prefer to mob the people they arrest until they can't move instead of using lethal weapons.

America doesn't have police officers. America has a gang of dimestore thugs with badges.


Because that's what they are.  American policing descends from the fine tradition of enforcing chattel slavery, capturing, torturing, and returning escaped slaves.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Holy crap. RICO that union.

/It's never RICO
//NotPopeHat
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: Police officers exist for one purpose:  to catch and capture "criminals".  When they can't find them, they make them up.


I will go farther with that. I think they are partnered with the criminals and would rather make them up then go after their buddies.

Listen to Raw: My Journey into the Wu-Tang

It's amazing how many hard-core drug dealers had zero happen to them, and the number of people who were arrested and taken for everything they had for...leaning against the wrong building or some other petty shiat.

I'm not saying no drug dealer ever gets busted, but man, it sure seems suspicious if you step back and look at the bigger picture.

/Wu-Tang Forever!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: A Cave Geek: Police officers exist for one purpose:  to catch and capture "criminals".  When they can't find them, they make them up.

I will go farther with that. I think they are partnered with the criminals...


I'll go further than that.

The cops ARE the criminals.

They just uncovered another police gang in California.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Seriously we need to make all cops personally liable when they use excessive force on the job, that alone would a long ways to dealing with the issue.    Mind even if such laws were passed their would be a long and nasty court battle over them .


Qualified immunity needs to be re-visited by the courts (and the debate on *that* would be epic to witness, as one side would be arguing that the current version of qualified immunity is perfectly fine and should remain enforced as it is, while the other side would be arguing that the officer(s) should have to justify their actions in court under oath as being fair, just, and correct, and were *not* excessive or uncalled for, to qualify for qualified immunity with regards to any actions that could be taken against the officer(s) for their actions, and get a court to agree with the officer(s) (with such a decision, either way, being open for appeal by either side)).
 
cocozilla
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How is it only one officer is being charged here?
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.