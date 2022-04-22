 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Guys, now might be time to install a urinal in your house. You know, before you really have to go   (theguardian.com) divider line
90
    More: Obvious, Urination, Toilets, West Brom, incompetent use of conventional toilets, birthday present of a urinal, stained glass window, home fans' end, toilet block  
•       •       •

90 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one
It's called "The front yard"
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too lazy to lift up the lid to your toilet?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard you can get really fancy ones that double as something called a shower, whatever the heck that is.
 
quinxy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a urinal in your house changes "changed my life" I think you've got to re-evaluate your life.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh hell, I can just pee on a tree. Ladies, you can too, just angle differently.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quinxy: If a urinal in your house changes "changed my life" I think you've got to re-evaluate your life.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, buy a plunger.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I have one
It's called "The front yard"


That seems... Sex Offender-y. Do be careful.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Also, buy a plunger.


Kinky
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quinxy: If a urinal in your house changes "changed my life" I think you've got to re-evaluate your life.


Seriously how could it change his life?

Pretty sure it would change my costs life, they would sleep in it and stank
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: strip down naked
Step 2: pee into a urinal
Step 3: notice how much previously unnoticeable splash hits your skin, regardless of how / where you aim

You want that in your home, you're welcome to it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My house came with one too. I use it when I don't feel like going so the way to the bathroom.
mobileimages.lowes.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I have one
It's called "The front yard"


Mine's out back. The neighbors get all huffy when I drain it out front for some reason.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what kind of women he has in his house who "retch" at the sight of a urinal, but he needs to find some less delicate friends.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy, just sit the fark down. Best way to be lazy when you gotta pee. Especially helpful at 3am when you're half asleep and don't want to turn on lights.
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: My house came with one too. I use it when I don't feel like going so the way to the bathroom.
[mobileimages.lowes.com image 850x850]


His and Hers. Fancy.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: cretinbob: I have one
It's called "The front yard"
Mine's out back. The neighbors get all huffy when I drain it out front for some reason.


Is that when you tell your wife that all those dead spots in the yard are "dog spots" and she says, "We don't have a dog."
 
SidFishious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really have to go, because as an American, I can't afford a farking house. F*ck this f*cking country. Star Trek: TOS will be here in a few hours via Amazon and USPS. Bezos can eat dicks, but I can't wait to watch it.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you who haven't yet figured out how to pee in a toilet.  Hell, there are cats and dogs out there that can manage it.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: quinxy: If a urinal in your house changes "changed my life" I think you've got to re-evaluate your life.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Oh lorty. I used to live in Petaluma and roll through there a lot. I'll have to find this
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Arkanaut: Also, buy a plunger.

Kinky


Which end?
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: My house came with one too. I use it when I don't feel like going so the way to the bathroom.
[mobileimages.lowes.com image 850x850]


I too have overdosed on Jager.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I browse million dollar listings on Zillow for the lulz, and saw one with a urinal in the master bath earlier this week. For bonus points the whole bath was decorated in sportsball stuff, and gave me the distinct impression the guy it belonged to peaked in high school gym class. I mean if you have a bunch of stuff from your favorite sport in a room in your house that's cool, but the fact it was the bath makes me think somebody misses the smell of the locker room.

Maybe having a home urinal is life changing because you can stand at one with the reasonable expectation nobody is going to talk to you?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bidet would be a higher priority.

Might also function as an emergency urinal.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Also, buy a plunger.


Lease. It's better in the long run.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Groupon boob job: Step 1: strip down naked
Step 2: pee into a urinal
Step 3: notice how much previously unnoticeable splash hits your skin, regardless of how / where you aim

You want that in your home, you're welcome to it.


Youredoingitwrong.gif
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing particularly weird about that. But you've crossed the line if you install one of those mass urinal troughs like they have at baseball stadiums.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: cretinbob: I have one
It's called "The front yard"

That seems... Sex Offender-y. Do be careful.


Why is that even a crime? Jfc.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: My house came with one too. I use it when I don't feel like going so the way to the bathroom.
[mobileimages.lowes.com image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a urinal with a radio? You can listen to "WPEE - The Urination Station! We're #1 on the charts!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: I don't know what kind of women he has in his house who "retch" at the sight of a urinal, but he needs to find some less delicate friends.


Depends, where the fark is it located
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SidFishious: I really have to go, because as an American, I can't afford a farking house. F*ck this f*cking country. Star Trek: TOS will be here in a few hours via Amazon and USPS. Bezos can eat dicks, but I can't wait to watch it.


🍸
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Easy, just sit the fark down. Best way to be lazy when you gotta pee. Especially helpful at 3am when you're half asleep and don't want to turn on lights.


Having a urinal don't negate having a toilet
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually have a urinal at my house.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I think the previous residents may have had some opinions about Americans, though, given the toilet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NoGods
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I have one
It's called "The front yard"


I have a pasture with cows. I just walk to any fence that surrounds it. I can understand why a bunch of city boys might be proud of their urinals, but I don't need one. I keep a small shovel and a roll of toilet paper in my truck too.

/yes, and hand sanitizer.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: I don't know what kind of women he has in his house who "retch" at the sight of a urinal, but he needs to find some less delicate friends.


Have you seen Adrian Chiles? It's not the urinal they're retching at....
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That really just seems completely unnecessary.  Urinals make sense in public restrooms because they take up less space than a stall and are easier to clean.  But in your home bathroom, you already have a toilet and traffic isn't much of a consideration... even if it was, home bathrooms are generally designed with a "1 person at a time" mentality.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Groupon boob job: Step 1: strip down naked
Step 2: pee into a urinal
Step 3: notice how much previously unnoticeable splash hits your skin, regardless of how / where you aim

You want that in your home, you're welcome to it.


Just tried it at work.  You're right...oh hold on...HR is calling....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: For those of you who haven't yet figured out how to pee in a toilet.  Hell, there are cats and dogs out there that can manage it.


This reminds me.
I should get one of those jugs from a medical supply store.  And use it at night.
Why didn't think about this before is beyond me
.
And why your comment helped is also a mystery 🤔
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Also, buy a plunger.


Fark user image
 
KidGoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cousin's. He's a Buckeye. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: I don't know what kind of women he has in his house who "retch" at the sight of a urinal, but he needs to find some less delicate friends.


Probably the kind that's had to clean them at some point in their life
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I have one
It's called "The front yard"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: A bidet would be a higher priority.

Might also function as an emergency urinal.


I for one don't want a moisture on my butt after a number 2. I don't even like doing number 2 before or after taking a bath. And especially not during.  Yuk.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less splash-back from a urinal than a standard toilet. No lid/seat to bother with either. It's not an entirely unreasonable idea.

/I'm sure there's a design which could also be unisex as well
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quinxy: If a urinal in your house changes "changed my life" I think you've got to re-evaluate your life.


What about installing a bidet?
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SidFishious: I really have to go, because as an American, I can't afford a farking house. F*ck this f*cking country. Star Trek: TOS will be here in a few hours via Amazon and USPS. Bezos can eat dicks, but I can't wait to watch it.


The magic ingredient is copyright infringement. That way Bezos doesn't get your money, and you have a few more bucks for that down payment.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SidFishious: I really have to go, because as an American, I can't afford a farking house. F*ck this f*cking country. Star Trek: TOS will be here in a few hours via Amazon and USPS. Bezos can eat dicks, but I can't wait to watch it.


Seek help
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Housing (houses, apts, etc.) doesn't have sinks already?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fanbladesaresharp: jim32rr: quinxy: If a urinal in your house changes "changed my life" I think you've got to re-evaluate your life.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Oh lorty. I used to live in Petaluma and roll through there a lot. I'll have to find this


Yeah was taking my wife to Devils Lake, saw the sign and had to turn around for a picture
 
