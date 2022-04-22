 Skip to content
(MSN)   Tanks a lot: In part due to NATO transfers, a US defense official says that Ukraine probably has more Tanks on the ground than Russia does inside Ukraine, and certainly more in actual working condition with gas in their fuel tanks   (msn.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gas?  I figured tanks would be diesel

/uh oh
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Gas?  I figured tanks would be diesel

/uh oh


Depends on the tank and what sort of power plant it has.  I believe the turbine in the M1A1 can burn damn near anything.

(Yeah, I know.  Joking.)  But even in WWII, the old M4 Sherman ended up using many very different engines during its production run, mainly on the philosophy of "whatever is available - gotta keep production rolling".

Some variants even used a radial air-cooled aircraft engine.  *Most* ran on gasoline; there were two that ran on diesel.  The M4A2 used a *pair* of diesels, and the M4A6 used an air-cooled radial diesel, of all things!

Mechanics must have felt like they were rolling the dice when they got a Sherman to work on.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ukraine probably has more Russian tanks than Russia has.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And Russia just lost 3 more tanks....and 130 soldiers who were "liquidated".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/pretty sure some their turrets are still airborne
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Ukraine probably has more Russian tanks than Russia has.


At least more usable Russian tanks than Russia has. At least United States kleptocrats know you need to keep your weapons systems working in order to fight wars, Russian kleptocrats are those executives who expect you to do the job while not being issued the proper equipment and with minimal hours to do it so payroll costs stay low.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: And Russia just lost 3 more tanks....and 130 soldiers who were "liquidated".

[Fark user image 296x282]



Just watched a group sort through the wreckage of a couple ruskie choppers.. definitely not safe for fark linking.

/toasty!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Includes helpful photo of not a tank.
 
kindms
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wish (not really but you know what i mean) we could have seen some of the M1A1 (is that correct?) the US has go up against the Russian armor. Ever since that video of the Irish tanker guy described them as tank killers.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Tanks fer nuttin'
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Looking forward to the drone video of Ukrainian tanks opening up the Russian ones like cans of shiatty, shiatty tuna.

/Slava Ukraini!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 460x560]


Looks like something Wile E. Coyote would build.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
and not a single picture of a tank in the article.

that's some nice work there lou.


tanks are silly anyway.  you can't use them in cites, they only work really well against other AFVs and there are plenty of cheaper if not easier ways to destroy AFVs.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Looking forward to the drone video of Ukrainian tanks opening up the Russian ones like cans of shiatty, shiatty tuna.

/Slava Ukraini!



⚡ZSU show how to properly meet orcs on our land

⚡ЗСУ показують, як правильно зустрічати орків на нашіи землі
Youtube bAbUT_VMElw
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mark my words. Ukraine is gonna come down from Kharkiv and go straight to Mariupol and cut off all the Russians.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jesterling: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Looking forward to the drone video of Ukrainian tanks opening up the Russian ones like cans of shiatty, shiatty tuna.

/Slava Ukraini!


⚡ZSU show how to properly meet orcs on our land

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/bAbUT_VMElw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Hey Russian mothers ... hope you sleep well knowing your sons are dying in droves for the ego of a dying billionaire.
 
