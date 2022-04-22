 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Maybe it's time to trim your bush if it starts to eat cars, at least your neighbors think so   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    Creepy, Thanet, Property, Ownership, Thanet District Council, Broadstairs, Ramsgate, neighbouring properties, The Sun  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This looks like the sort of thing where a blue Police Call Box should be showing up to investigate...

"Car-Eating Bush" - well, either the TARDIS, or PornHub...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Just because her mitt looks like the back of Christ's head doesn't mean you can treat this place like a church"
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the proper response in that case is to avoid eye contact and always walk with a neighbor between you and the growing arborial menace....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep my bush well trimmed.

Ladies.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cadillacs, Lincolns, too, Mercurys and Subarus?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ads for manscaped are getting clever.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insert your mom joke here.
/Cause you know she does
//and gets it inserted
///Three times even
 
irocu88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a totally different picture in mind.........lol
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory....

Brenda's Beaver Needs A Barber
Youtube QSHd2rnkRTE
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Ads for manscaped are getting clever.


Having Marshawn Lynch as the spokesman is a bit of a head scratcher.

Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Moving on from kites.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

He wanted to fix it, but the Mail wouldn't deliver.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Item 300 proving we should outlaw homeownership
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeeah, the shave bush in 2004 campaign didn't go so well either.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I prefer a big bush. It keeps some of the stank on it, IYKWIMAITYD.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Anything that crept over the property line into my yard would be pruned. With prejudice.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Help me find my keys, and we can drive out of here!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Anything that crept over the property line into my yard would be pruned. With prejudice.


💯
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And while you're at it, you really ought to douche.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: And while you're at it, you really ought to douche.


Uh-uh, no. Don't do that. Throwing off the PH balance of what is supposed to be a self-maintaining ecosystem (for lack of a better, not giving me a time-out euphemism) is bad.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: This looks like the sort of thing where a blue Police Call Box should be showing up to investigate...

"Car-Eating Bush" - well, either the TARDIS, or PornHub...


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: This looks like the sort of thing where a blue Police Call Box should be showing up to investigate...

"Car-Eating Bush" - well, either the TARDIS, or PornHub...

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 640x499]


Fourth Doctor, if I recall correctly.
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Cadillacs, Lincolns, too, Mercurys and Subarus?


I was thinking Debbie Harry might be behind this... and in need of some industrial strength mingekeeping.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thanks for the earworm, subs.

Rapture (Remastered 2001)
Youtube Sp9An5OcdE4
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If this is wrong, I don't want to be right.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: LouisZepher: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: This looks like the sort of thing where a blue Police Call Box should be showing up to investigate...

"Car-Eating Bush" - well, either the TARDIS, or PornHub...

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 640x499]

Fourth Doctor, if I recall correctly.


Indeed. Seeds of Doom with Four and Sarah.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I Told my wife to trim her BUSH!
Youtube XJjTuhkwW8Q
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: This looks like the sort of thing where a blue Police Call Box should be showing up to investigate...

"Car-Eating Bush" - well, either the TARDIS, or PornHub...

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 640x499]


memeguy.comView Full Size
 
